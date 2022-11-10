Read full article on original website
The OAK room & bar | Almond Crusted Rainbow Trout - FeastMode! Hot Springs
We're visiting Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort to see what's cooking in the newly opened OAK room & bar!. Oaklawn has unveiled a variety of new features and attractions to their resort and the OAK room & bar is the latest installment, offering upscale dining in an elegant atmosphere. In this episode of Feast Mode, Chef Aaron Lyons shows us how he prepares the popular Almond Crusted Rainbow Trout.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: First snowflakes of the season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first snow of the season has officially been recorded in Arkansas! The highest snowfall totals were found across northern Arkansas. According to the National Weather Service, an inch was recorded in both Mountain Home and Flippin. Closer to a half inch was also reported in Harrison and Biggers. Reports of sleet and flurries were also reported as far south as Little Rock and Mena.
KTLO
Winter weather may return Monday night
Another possibility of winter weather is expected in the early part of the work week as the colder temperatures continue. The chance of precipitation begins Monday afternoon, and Meteorologist Willie Gilmore from the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock says it may turn into a wintry mix by the evening.
Reminder: Interstate-30 weekend lane closures
If you plan on cruising on Interstate-30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock this weekend, you may want to leave a little bit earlier.
onlyinark.com
10 of My Favorite Soups in Little Rock
It is officially soup season, and to celebrate this glorious occasion, I thought it would be an ideal time to go over 10 of My Favorite Soups in Little Rock. But first, some ground rules. All soups mentioned below must be from Little Rock restaurants, not Little Rock area restaurants. Apologies in advance to places that call home to the likes of North Little Rock, Benton, and Conway. Second, no national chains. Third, also check the menu for soups. Some are specials, others are seasonal. Fourth, well, there is no fourth. Let’s get to it.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Bundle up for the coldest night since March
TONIGHT: Clear skies, calm winds, and already cool temperatures are setting the stage for the coldest night since March 12th! Temperatures will drop into the upper teens north and into the 20s everywhere else. So far this fall Little Rock’s coldest temperature is 33°. SUNDAY: Even with sunny...
North Little Rock vehicle chase ends in downtown Little Rock
Police in North Little Rock said that a car chase that began at the foot of the Broadway bridge ended with a crash in downtown Little Rock.
salineriverchronicle.com
Arkansas’s historic Toltec Mounds renamed Plum Bayou Mounds Archaeological State Park
(SCOTT, Ark.) – To better reflect the culture of the people who built the mounds, Toltec Mounds Archeological State Park has been renamed Plum Bayou Mounds Archeological State Park. Named for a nearby stream, the Plum Bayou culture has been identified by archeologists as the builders of the mounds.
hopeprescott.com
Free turkeys Nov. 20
PRESCOTT – City Park will be the place to be on Nov. 20 as 400 turkeys will be given away, starting at 1 p.m. Chester and Loretta Fort are donating the 400 turkeys to the first 400 who show up. There are no requirements, just show up and get a turkey for Thanksgiving.
Man places shed in an Arkansas cemetery, attempts living there
WRIGHTSVILLE, Arkansas — A Wrightsville neighborhood is upset after a man purchased plots in a local cemetery, but not for the reason you might expect— the man wanted to put his home there. Not only does he want to place his home in the middle of their cemetery,...
Veteran organization transforming elementary school into a “one stop shop” for veterans
It's a cause set out to improve the lives of veterans across the state. The organization Veteran Villages of America is transforming a local elementary school into a one stop shop for veterans.
People in West Little Rock react to city’s latest homicide, marking 75 for the year
Another violent night in the Capital City leaves one person dead, marking Little Rock’s 75th homicide of the year.
This Arkansas restaurant serves New Orleans-styled dishes
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — From the Big Easy to the Little Rock!. For over 14 years Maddie’s Place has been serving up Cajun cuisine with an Arkansas-spin. Nestled in Little Rock’s Riverdale community, Maddie’s is unassuming on the outside but packed with a vibrant and funky vibe on the inside.
1.9 Carat Diamond Found At Crater of Diamonds State Park, Arkansas
Let's say you're from Minnesota and you're headed down to Arkansas for vacation, among all the amazing things there are to do in the great state of Arkansas is an opportunity to dig for diamonds at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro. Now, imagine if you paid for your whole vacation with just a little digging and a little luck.
thv11.com
The best BBQ in Central Arkansas | Eat It Up
In this episode, Skot Covert and friends travel to the best BBQ places we could find in Arkansas. Stops include Knight Fire and McClard's.
Town Shocked! Upset With Man Trying to Live in Arkansas Cemetery
Residents in the small community of Wrightsville, Arkansas are stunned, shocked, and upset that a local man is wanting to make a historic cemetery his place to live. The cemetery is located along Highway 365 and owned by Virginia Baptist Church, according to a report from THV11. According to the report, the man recently bought some plots in the cemetery, not to be buried there but to make his home there. A man in the neighborhood who lives across the street from the cemetery recently noticed that a shed was delivered to the middle of the property.
arkadelphian.com
Hot Springs resident wins $50K in Powerball drawing
LITTLE ROCK — A single ticket sold in California won a Powerball® jackpot worth $2.04 billion ($997.6 million cash) after matching all six numbers drawn in Monday’s delayed drawing – white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red Powerball 10. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.
KARK
KARK 4 signal back to full strength following Friday morning power issues
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The signal for KARK 4 has returned to full strength after a power outage on Shinall Mountain Friday morning impacted the transmission. As a safety measure, KARK 4 was moved to a reduced-power backup to keep our signal going to as many viewers as possible.
Hot Springs School District discusses possibility of year-round school
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Hot Springs School District is currently exploring the idea of switching to year-round school. “Was there learning loss from the pandemic? Absolutely, man, if anybody tells you differently, I just can't believe it,” said Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Nehus. Dr. Nehus said that the district...
Two dead after shooting near McCain Mall in North Little Rock
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: The names of the victims are not being released at this time, however, detectives learned that both were 17 years old. Update: Officers located two victims, both suffering from at least one gunshot wound, in a vehicle. One victim was pronounced dead at...
