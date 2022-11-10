REVIEW: ‘Black Panther’ Flavors of Wakanda Marketplace Debuts as First IP-Themed Booth at the 2022 Festival of Holidays in Disney California Adventure

Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
Giant Black Panther Coca-Cola Can Available at Pym Tasting Lab in Disney California Adventure
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. As part of the celebration of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at Disney California Adventure, guests can pick up a souvenir giant Black Panther Coca-Cola can from Pym Tasting Lab in Avengers Campus. “Celebrate Wakanda” Black...
WDW News Today
Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Holiday Remix Confirmed to Start on November 25
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. As expected, Walt Disney World confirmed today that the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Holiday Mix overlay will start on November 25. That date is also the day that the Festival of the Holidays and the other EPCOT holiday celebrations begin.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Avengers Campus Celebrates the New Black Panther at Disney California Adventure
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is in theaters now, and Disney California Adventure is celebrating by welcoming the newest hero to take up the Black Panther mantle at Avengers Campus. This article will contain spoilers for the movie. Shuri in her new black and gold Black Panther suit only appeared...
WDW News Today
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Offerings Debuting at Disneyland Paris
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. To celebrate the release of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” new offerings will be available at Disneyland Paris. The new Black Panther will make appearances in Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park. At Hotel New...
WDW News Today
Bob Chapek Announces Hiring Freeze, “it’s a small world” Holiday 2022 Debuts With New Dolls With Wheelchairs, Black Panther Celebrations Begin at Disney California Adventure, and More: Daily Recap (11/11/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, November 11, 2022.
WDW News Today
Disney’s Blizzard Beach Reopens With New ‘Frozen’ Theming at Tike’s Peak & Tropical Santa, Jock Lindsey’s Holiday Bar Returns With Alcoholic Hot Chocolate Flight, and More: Daily Recap (11/13/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Sunday, November 13, 2022.
WDW News Today
Shuri’s Panther Gauntlet Beverage Holder Debuts in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” celebrations in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure have officially begun. We already got to try the new Flavors of Wakanda food booth, so next on our list was the Shuri’s Panther Gauntlet beverage holder.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Colombian Empanadas and Reimagined Mistletoe Mule at Sonoma Terrace for the 2022 Festival of Holidays in Disney California Adventure
Celebrate the Festival of Holidays at Sonoma Terrace in Disney California Adventure with the new Colombian Empanadas and a reimagined Mistletoe Mule. Menu for Sonoma Terrace at Disney California Adventure Festival of Holidays 2022. Food:. 🆕 Colombian Empanadas – $8.49. Beverages:. Mistletoe Mule – $16.00. Photos of...
WDW News Today
EPCOT Mexico Pavilion Clothing Available at Disneyland Resort
In the latest episode of EPCOT merchandise at Disneyland Resort, Mexico pavilion apparel has been spotted in the Dress Shop at Downtown Disney District. Epcot World Showcase Mexico Pavilion Zip-Up Hoodie – $64.99. This bright blue zip-up hoodie features lighter blue ties in the hood and a screen-printed logo...
WDW News Today
WATCH PARKSCENTER — Discussing Disney Q4 Earnings, The Holidays at the Parks, and The Best Water Park in Orlando?
Join us live tonight, Sunday, November 6th, now at 9:00 p.m. ET or watch ParksCenter anytime on our new home, WDWNT.TV. After two and a half years, Fantasmic has returned to the East Coast, and we’ll talk about the show and the changes!. Each week, we cover the top...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Chocolate-Cherry Yule Log Shake & Dulce de Leche Mickey Shake at Disney California Adventure
The holidays have come to Schmoozies!, the specialty beverage, milkshake, and smoothie spot at Disney California Adventure’s Hollywood Land. This quick service location is offering two seasonal shakes — a Chocolate-Cherry Yule Log Shake and a Dulce de Leche Mickey Shake. We stopped by to try them both.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Mary Blair-Inspired Five Legged Goat Cookie at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
In celebration of Mary Blair’s influence on Disney’s Contemporary Resort, this year’s gingerbread castle is themed to “it’s a small world” with hidden five legged goats. They’re also selling a five legged goat cookie, which we had to get. The goat is in...
WDW News Today
New Steamboat Willie Loungefly Backpack Arrives at the Disneyland Resort
Celebrate the cartoon that brought Mickey Mouse to the world for the first time with a new Steamboat Willie Loungefly backpack at the Disneyland Resort!. The backpack features Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse by the wheel of the steamboat from the cartoon, looking like they did back in 1928, in black, white, and gray. But look out, old Pete is peering in from the porthole!
WDW News Today
New Tomorrowland Collectible Medallions Available at Disneyland Park
A new collectible medallion machine has been installed in Tomorrowland at Disneyland Park. This machine is at the exit of Space Mountain. It includes four designs. One medallion is $4 or all four are $15. They are pre-pressed inside the machine. The designs feature Autopia, the Monorail, Star Tours, and...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Holiday Punch Cocktail, Maple-Bacon Shake, and More Available at Smokejumpers Grill in Disney California Adventure
Every place at the Disneyland Resort is getting into the holiday spirit — including Smokejumpers Grill at Grizzly Peak at Disney California Adventure. We stopped by to try their new holiday beverages, including a non-alcoholic maple-bacon shake, a non-alcoholic Pineapple Limeade, and the Holiday Punch Cocktail. Maple-Bacon Shake –...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Wakandan Roasted Pork Wrap at Shawarma Palace in Disney California Adventure
Shawarma Palace in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure is celebrating the Flavors of Wakanda with the new Wakandan Roasted Pork Wrap. Shuri’s Panther Gauntlet is also available at Shawarma Palace. Wakandan Roasted Pork Wrap – $13.99. Spiced pork with black garlic sauce and chermoula. It’s hard to...
WDW News Today
Mobile Order Now Available for Kat Saka’s Kettle at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Kat Saka’s Kettle in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is now available via mobile order on My Disney Experience. Guests can select Kat Saka’s Kettle from the mobile order list and choose a pick-up time. The small menu includes “buttered blue grains” (popcorn)...
WDW News Today
Figment and Walt Disney World ’71 Limited Edition Pins Arrive at Walt Disney World
Two new limited edition pins celebrating Walt Disney World have arrived. One features EPCOT and Figment, while the other celebrates the 50th anniversary of Cinderella Castle. Everyone’s favorite purple dragon is front and center on the newest limited edition pin to land at Walt Disney World. Flying among the clouds, Figment’s cheerful little face lights up this pin designed by Maria Stuckey.
WDW News Today
Holiday Treats Arrive at Disneyland Resort Confectionery Locations
Holiday treats are now available at confectionery locations throughout Disneyland Resort. Unlike the special exclusive holiday snacks, these are more standard cupcakes, popcorn, and rice crispy treats. We saw these treats at Candy Palace. Holiday Cupcakes – $5.99. There are three holiday cupcakes, each featuring a mouse head on...
WDW News Today
MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ — Not A Very Worthy Successor To The King
Disney needs to learn something very important. When an actor or an actress dies, that does not mean the character they are playing in a movie should die too. It was very sad for everyone to hear the news that Chadwick Boseman passed away at such a young age, but I am sure that he would have wanted to see the character of T’Challa and The Black Panther live on in the MCU. To make matters worse, during the opening night of the movie’s release in some areas, you could only see Wakanda Forever as part of a double feature with Black Panther.
Comments / 0