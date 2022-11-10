ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

REVIEW: ‘Black Panther’ Flavors of Wakanda Marketplace Debuts as First IP-Themed Booth at the 2022 Festival of Holidays in Disney California Adventure

By Alicia
WDW News Today
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WDW News Today

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Holiday Remix Confirmed to Start on November 25

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. As expected, Walt Disney World confirmed today that the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Holiday Mix overlay will start on November 25. That date is also the day that the Festival of the Holidays and the other EPCOT holiday celebrations begin.
WDW News Today

Bob Chapek Announces Hiring Freeze, “it’s a small world” Holiday 2022 Debuts With New Dolls With Wheelchairs, Black Panther Celebrations Begin at Disney California Adventure, and More: Daily Recap (11/11/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, November 11, 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDW News Today

Disney’s Blizzard Beach Reopens With New ‘Frozen’ Theming at Tike’s Peak & Tropical Santa, Jock Lindsey’s Holiday Bar Returns With Alcoholic Hot Chocolate Flight, and More: Daily Recap (11/13/22)

We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Sunday, November 13, 2022.
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Colombian Empanadas and Reimagined Mistletoe Mule at Sonoma Terrace for the 2022 Festival of Holidays in Disney California Adventure

Celebrate the Festival of Holidays at Sonoma Terrace in Disney California Adventure with the new Colombian Empanadas and a reimagined Mistletoe Mule. Menu for Sonoma Terrace at Disney California Adventure Festival of Holidays 2022. Food:. 🆕 Colombian Empanadas – $8.49. Beverages:. Mistletoe Mule – $16.00. Photos of...
ANAHEIM, CA
WDW News Today

EPCOT Mexico Pavilion Clothing Available at Disneyland Resort

In the latest episode of EPCOT merchandise at Disneyland Resort, Mexico pavilion apparel has been spotted in the Dress Shop at Downtown Disney District. Epcot World Showcase Mexico Pavilion Zip-Up Hoodie – $64.99. This bright blue zip-up hoodie features lighter blue ties in the hood and a screen-printed logo...
WDW News Today

New Steamboat Willie Loungefly Backpack Arrives at the Disneyland Resort

Celebrate the cartoon that brought Mickey Mouse to the world for the first time with a new Steamboat Willie Loungefly backpack at the Disneyland Resort!. The backpack features Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse by the wheel of the steamboat from the cartoon, looking like they did back in 1928, in black, white, and gray. But look out, old Pete is peering in from the porthole!
WDW News Today

New Tomorrowland Collectible Medallions Available at Disneyland Park

A new collectible medallion machine has been installed in Tomorrowland at Disneyland Park. This machine is at the exit of Space Mountain. It includes four designs. One medallion is $4 or all four are $15. They are pre-pressed inside the machine. The designs feature Autopia, the Monorail, Star Tours, and...
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Wakandan Roasted Pork Wrap at Shawarma Palace in Disney California Adventure

Shawarma Palace in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure is celebrating the Flavors of Wakanda with the new Wakandan Roasted Pork Wrap. Shuri’s Panther Gauntlet is also available at Shawarma Palace. Wakandan Roasted Pork Wrap – $13.99. Spiced pork with black garlic sauce and chermoula. It’s hard to...
WDW News Today

Mobile Order Now Available for Kat Saka’s Kettle at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Kat Saka’s Kettle in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is now available via mobile order on My Disney Experience. Guests can select Kat Saka’s Kettle from the mobile order list and choose a pick-up time. The small menu includes “buttered blue grains” (popcorn)...
WDW News Today

Figment and Walt Disney World ’71 Limited Edition Pins Arrive at Walt Disney World

Two new limited edition pins celebrating Walt Disney World have arrived. One features EPCOT and Figment, while the other celebrates the 50th anniversary of Cinderella Castle. Everyone’s favorite purple dragon is front and center on the newest limited edition pin to land at Walt Disney World. Flying among the clouds, Figment’s cheerful little face lights up this pin designed by Maria Stuckey.
WDW News Today

Holiday Treats Arrive at Disneyland Resort Confectionery Locations

Holiday treats are now available at confectionery locations throughout Disneyland Resort. Unlike the special exclusive holiday snacks, these are more standard cupcakes, popcorn, and rice crispy treats. We saw these treats at Candy Palace. Holiday Cupcakes – $5.99. There are three holiday cupcakes, each featuring a mouse head on...
WDW News Today

MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ — Not A Very Worthy Successor To The King

Disney needs to learn something very important. When an actor or an actress dies, that does not mean the character they are playing in a movie should die too. It was very sad for everyone to hear the news that Chadwick Boseman passed away at such a young age, but I am sure that he would have wanted to see the character of T’Challa and The Black Panther live on in the MCU. To make matters worse, during the opening night of the movie’s release in some areas, you could only see Wakanda Forever as part of a double feature with Black Panther.

