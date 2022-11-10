REVIEW: ‘Black Panther’ Flavors of Wakanda Marketplace Debuts as First IP-Themed Booth at the 2022 Festival of Holidays in Disney California Adventure

Disney needs to learn something very important. When an actor or an actress dies, that does not mean the character they are playing in a movie should die too. It was very sad for everyone to hear the news that Chadwick Boseman passed away at such a young age, but I am sure that he would have wanted to see the character of T’Challa and The Black Panther live on in the MCU. To make matters worse, during the opening night of the movie’s release in some areas, you could only see Wakanda Forever as part of a double feature with Black Panther.

2 DAYS AGO