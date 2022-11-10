ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Little Apple Post

K-State rolls by Baylor 31-3

WACO, Texas – Will Howard came off the sideline to throw for 186 yards and three touchdowns, and Deuce Vaughn had 104 rushing yards to reach 1,000 rushing yards for the season, as No. 19 Kansas State raced past Baylor, 31-3, to move into sole possession of second place in the Big 12 Conference at sold-out McLane Stadium.
WACO, TX
KSNT News

K-State football moves up in newest AP Poll

TOPEKA (KSNT) – After K-State football dominated in a 31-3 win against Baylor, the Wildcats have moved up four spots on the newest AP Poll. KSU now sits at No. 19 in the poll, a step up from last week’s ranking. Last week, K-State dropped ten spots to No. 23 following its loss to Texas. […]
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Wildcats prevail at Cal

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson scored 16 points and Marquis Nowell added 13 with a momentum-changing four-point play late in the game to help Kansas State turn back California 63-54. Johnson had nine points by halftime to help Kansas State (2-0) take a commanding 36-21 lead. Cal (0-2) whittled away at its deficit behind Devin Askew and Kuany Kuany. Askew had 11 points after intermission, Kuany scored 10 and the Golden Bears closed to within 47-46 on a layup by Sam Alajiki with 5:37 remaining in the game. Nowell answered with a four-point play and a layup in a 6-0 run and the Wildcats stayed in front from there.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

LIVE: Kansas State 31, Baylor 3 FINAL

Following a home loss to Texas, Kansas State looks to turn the page as the Wildcats battle Baylor. Saturday night's game is available on FS1 and will kickoff shortly after 6 p.m. Follow along on GoPowercat for live updates between the Wildcats and Bears. FIRST QUARTER:. 15:00 KSU 0, BAY...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Kansas Air National Guard mourns the loss of one of their Airmen

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In a Facebook post, the 190th Air Refueling Wing with the Kansas Air National Guard said they suffered a tragic loss of one of their own on Saturday night, Nov. 12th, during a tragic vehicle accident. They say the Airman’s name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

‘The Righteous Brothers’ postpone show in Kansas

MAYETTA (KSNT) – Prairie Band Casino and Resort announced on Friday that “The Righteous Brothers” will be postponing their performance. “The Righteous Brothers” were previously set to perform at Prairie Band Casino on Dec. 8. The show was postponed due to a “personal situation” with the band. It has now been pushed back to June […]
MAYETTA, KS
WIBW

Manhattan seeing benefits of bioscience expansions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan is bustling with activity, with several projects underway adding businesses and improving quality of life. Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jason Smith visited Eye on NE Kansas to update the developments. Smith said Manhattan is benefiting from regional investments in the bioscience...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
TOPEKA, KS
1350kman.com

Kansas Board of Education approves recommendation for districts to retire Native mascots in next 5 years

The Kansas State Board of Education wants to see Native American mascots in non-tribal K-12 schools retired in the next three to five years. “I’m shocked that we didn’t hear of this before, we should have known this a long time ago to be honest with you,” says Janet Waugh, representing District 1 encompassing Riley and Pottawatomie Counties. “I’ve been here 24 years and this is really the first time this issue has ever came to us.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Fire causes major damage to Manhattan mobile home

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Manhattan firefighters responded to a fire at a mobile home on Saturday night. When crews arrived at 2500 Farm Bureau Road around 9 p.m. Saturday, they searched the home and determined everyone was out. The fire was extinguished in 10 minutes. Two people and a dog escaped before crews arrived. A total […]
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

2 killed in head-on collision in Geary County

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people, including a 34-year-old Manhattan man, were killed in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon in Geary County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:00 p.m. on November 12, a Ford F-150 pickup truck was driving west in the eastbound passing lane on I-70, about nine miles southeast of Manhattan. A Honda Civic was travelling east in the eastbound passing lane when both vehicles collided head-on.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

Area Bikers to Deliver Toys

Hundreds of bikers with big hearts will be on a mission roaring across the area beginning this weekend delivering toys. Motorcycle toy runs are scheduled in Abilene, and Salina. The 25th Annual Abilene Motorcycle Toy Run is this coming Sunday, November 13th. Riders will depart from the Lumber House True...
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy