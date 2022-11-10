Read full article on original website
WACO, Texas – Will Howard came off the sideline to throw for 186 yards and three touchdowns, and Deuce Vaughn had 104 rushing yards to reach 1,000 rushing yards for the season, as No. 19 Kansas State raced past Baylor, 31-3, to move into sole possession of second place in the Big 12 Conference at sold-out McLane Stadium.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – After K-State football dominated in a 31-3 win against Baylor, the Wildcats have moved up four spots on the newest AP Poll. KSU now sits at No. 19 in the poll, a step up from last week’s ranking. Last week, K-State dropped ten spots to No. 23 following its loss to Texas. […]
UPDATE: Manhattan Eagles win, final score 38-8. UPDATE: As of 2:55 pm, the Manhattan Eagles lead 30-0 against the Cornerstone Saints. Here are a couple video highlights from the game submitted to Little Apple Post by a fan. Video highlight of pass from Ethan Goff to Grant Amerin. In the...
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson scored 16 points and Marquis Nowell added 13 with a momentum-changing four-point play late in the game to help Kansas State turn back California 63-54. Johnson had nine points by halftime to help Kansas State (2-0) take a commanding 36-21 lead. Cal (0-2) whittled away at its deficit behind Devin Askew and Kuany Kuany. Askew had 11 points after intermission, Kuany scored 10 and the Golden Bears closed to within 47-46 on a layup by Sam Alajiki with 5:37 remaining in the game. Nowell answered with a four-point play and a layup in a 6-0 run and the Wildcats stayed in front from there.
Following a home loss to Texas, Kansas State looks to turn the page as the Wildcats battle Baylor. Saturday night's game is available on FS1 and will kickoff shortly after 6 p.m. Follow along on GoPowercat for live updates between the Wildcats and Bears. FIRST QUARTER:. 15:00 KSU 0, BAY...
After being blown out by Andover Central in last year’s quarterfinal, the Wamego Red Raiders got their revenge on Friday night in a 42-7 dismantling of the Jaguars, to advance to their first state semifinal since 1975. “I’m not going to lie, this was a matchup we circled and...
A historic season in Wabaunsee came to an unfortunate end this week as the Chargers fell to Conway Springs in the program’s first-ever quarterfinal appearance by a final score of 39-14 After posting their first winning record in 25 years a season ago, the Chargers ripped off a nine-game...
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State junior defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah was one of nine defensive players across the country to be named a semifinalist for the 2022 Lott IMPACT Trophy, the award’s organization has announced. The Lott IMPACT Trophy, now in its 19th year, goes to the student-athlete...
Last season, Wamego advanced to the 4A quarterfinals for a second consecutive season where the Red Raiders met an Andover Central team cruising at 9-1. The ensuing battle was a bloodbath, as the Jaguars jumped on the Raiders early and cruised to a 48-0 victory and a trip to the 4A semis.
After two games on the road, the Baylor Bears are heading back home. The Bears and the Kansas State Wildcats will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at McLane Stadium. Baylor should still be riding high after a victory, while K-State will be looking to get back in the win column.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In a Facebook post, the 190th Air Refueling Wing with the Kansas Air National Guard said they suffered a tragic loss of one of their own on Saturday night, Nov. 12th, during a tragic vehicle accident. They say the Airman’s name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
MAYETTA (KSNT) – Prairie Band Casino and Resort announced on Friday that “The Righteous Brothers” will be postponing their performance. “The Righteous Brothers” were previously set to perform at Prairie Band Casino on Dec. 8. The show was postponed due to a “personal situation” with the band. It has now been pushed back to June […]
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The annual Flint Hills Veterans Day Parade in Manhattan is just one of many events happening today to honor United States veterans.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan is bustling with activity, with several projects underway adding businesses and improving quality of life. Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jason Smith visited Eye on NE Kansas to update the developments. Smith said Manhattan is benefiting from regional investments in the bioscience...
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
The Kansas State Board of Education wants to see Native American mascots in non-tribal K-12 schools retired in the next three to five years. “I’m shocked that we didn’t hear of this before, we should have known this a long time ago to be honest with you,” says Janet Waugh, representing District 1 encompassing Riley and Pottawatomie Counties. “I’ve been here 24 years and this is really the first time this issue has ever came to us.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Studies and discussions continue over whether Shawnee Co. needs additional interchanges along the Kansas Turnpike. But Shawnee Co. Commissioner Aaron Mays admits money will be the sticking point. Mays visited Eye on NE Kansas to update the status of talks on the issue. The city, county...
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Manhattan firefighters responded to a fire at a mobile home on Saturday night. When crews arrived at 2500 Farm Bureau Road around 9 p.m. Saturday, they searched the home and determined everyone was out. The fire was extinguished in 10 minutes. Two people and a dog escaped before crews arrived. A total […]
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people, including a 34-year-old Manhattan man, were killed in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon in Geary County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:00 p.m. on November 12, a Ford F-150 pickup truck was driving west in the eastbound passing lane on I-70, about nine miles southeast of Manhattan. A Honda Civic was travelling east in the eastbound passing lane when both vehicles collided head-on.
Hundreds of bikers with big hearts will be on a mission roaring across the area beginning this weekend delivering toys. Motorcycle toy runs are scheduled in Abilene, and Salina. The 25th Annual Abilene Motorcycle Toy Run is this coming Sunday, November 13th. Riders will depart from the Lumber House True...
