Read full article on original website
Related
PopSugar
We're Obsessed With the Holiday Drop From Athleta x Alicia Keys
Holiday collections are quite often some of our favorite drops of the year. With styles a bit more elevated and colors a bit more festive, what's not to love? And this year's Athleta x Alicia Keys holiday collection checks off every box for holiday dressing. The pieces in this drop combine the high-performance construction we know and love from Athleta with the boldness we expect from Keys.
PopSugar
Blac Chyna and the Kardashians Celebrate Dream's Butterfly-Filled 6th Birthday
Little Dream Kardashian is officially 6! Over the weekend, Dream's parents, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, along with her aunts and grandma Kris Jenner all celebrated her special day. For Blac Chyna and Rob, that meant sharing sweet tribute posts to their little girl, while Khloé Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian shared snaps from their niece's butterfly-themed birthday bash.
PopSugar
10s Across the Board! Daniel Craig Shows Off His Dance Skills in a New Commercial
Daniel Craig has some serious moves. If you didn't know before, you will now thanks to a new Belvedere Vodka ad. Directed by Taika Waititi and released on Nov. 9, the commercial involves an elaborate dance sequence that shows a different side of the James Bond actor. Craig begins the...
Comments / 0