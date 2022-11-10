Police: Crash near Cosumnes River and Franklin boulevards started with chase involving West Sacramento officers

Police chase ends in crash in south Sacramento 00:44

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a collision in south Sacramento on Thursday morning.

The scene is near Cosumnes River and Franklin boulevards.

Sacramento police say the crash happened after a car chase between the suspect vehicle and West Sacramento police. No Sacramento officers were involved, they say.

We don't know if anyone was injured in the crash.

Police are also warning that, along with roads being blocked, Regional Transit trains that run through the area may also be impacted.

Updates to follow.