ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Police Reports - 11/12/2022

SAINT CLAIR - According to Saint Clair Police, on November 1st, 2022, Joseph Runkle, 22, of Orwigsburg, was formally charged after fleeing police in February 2022. Police say on February 17th, 2022, police were dispatched to Route 61 northbound for a report of a reckless driver. When police found the...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Lehigh Valley Health Network Sponsoring Free Veterans Breakfast LVHN Sports Performance Center in Schuylkill Haven

On Saturday morning, LVHN will sponsor a free veterans breakfast in Schuylkill Haven. In observance of Veterans Day, Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill will again sponsor a FREE Veterans Breakfast on Saturday, November 12 from 7:30 am – 9:30 a.m. The event is designed for Schuylkill County Veterans and those currently serving in the U.S. military.
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
skooknews.com

Church Blesses Local Volunteer Firefighters and Their Apparatus

On Sunday morning, a church in Lavelle held a special service to bless local firefighters and their apparatus. Several weeks ago, the Lavelle Church of the Nazarene's Reverend Jeremy Smallwood invited the first due companies as well as the fire companies from the surrounding communities to a "Blessing of First Responders and Emergency Apparatus" service.
LAVELLE, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Road Work Scheduled for Next Week

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM. ----------------------------------------------------------- Between: Lebanon County Line and Luzerne County Line. Type of work: Road Work. Start date: 11/14/22. Est completion date: 11/15/22. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

One Transported After Crash in Ashland

One person was transported to the hospital after a crash in Ashland on Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred around 3:45pm when a sedan and a SUV collided at the intersection of Hoffman Boulevard and Walnut Street. The driver of the SUV, a female, suffered minor injuries and was taken to...
ASHLAND, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy