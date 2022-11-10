Read full article on original website
Schuylkill County 6-Year-Old Competing in Pennsylvania Farm Show National Anthem Contest
Schuylkill County is in the running again for a young vocalist to sing the National Anthem at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. For the 8 days at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg, someone is chosen to sing the National Anthem to open the day's events. They don't just pick anyone...
Schuylkill County Police Reports - 11/12/2022
SAINT CLAIR - According to Saint Clair Police, on November 1st, 2022, Joseph Runkle, 22, of Orwigsburg, was formally charged after fleeing police in February 2022. Police say on February 17th, 2022, police were dispatched to Route 61 northbound for a report of a reckless driver. When police found the...
Lehigh Valley Health Network Sponsoring Free Veterans Breakfast LVHN Sports Performance Center in Schuylkill Haven
On Saturday morning, LVHN will sponsor a free veterans breakfast in Schuylkill Haven. In observance of Veterans Day, Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill will again sponsor a FREE Veterans Breakfast on Saturday, November 12 from 7:30 am – 9:30 a.m. The event is designed for Schuylkill County Veterans and those currently serving in the U.S. military.
Church Blesses Local Volunteer Firefighters and Their Apparatus
On Sunday morning, a church in Lavelle held a special service to bless local firefighters and their apparatus. Several weeks ago, the Lavelle Church of the Nazarene's Reverend Jeremy Smallwood invited the first due companies as well as the fire companies from the surrounding communities to a "Blessing of First Responders and Emergency Apparatus" service.
Speeds Reduced on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill, Luzerne, and Lebanon Counties Due to Weather Conditions
PennDOT is making use of their variable speed limit signs due to the weather conditions on the Interstate 81. As of 3:15pm, Friday, the speed limits on Interstate 81 northbound and southbound between the interchanges at Interstate 80 in Luzerne County to Interstate 78 in Lebanon County have been reduced to 55 miles per hour.
Schuylkill County Road Work Scheduled for Next Week
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM. ----------------------------------------------------------- Between: Lebanon County Line and Luzerne County Line. Type of work: Road Work. Start date: 11/14/22. Est completion date: 11/15/22. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM.
One Transported After Crash in Ashland
One person was transported to the hospital after a crash in Ashland on Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred around 3:45pm when a sedan and a SUV collided at the intersection of Hoffman Boulevard and Walnut Street. The driver of the SUV, a female, suffered minor injuries and was taken to...
