kgou.org
PM NewsBrief: Nov. 14, 2022
More farmers and ranchers across Oklahoma will soon be able to apply for drought relief through their local conservation office. The Oklahoma Emergency Drought Commission put an additional $12 million toward the existing Emergency Drought Cost-Share Program. In a meeting, the commission updated the type of drought projects that qualify...
kgou.org
Oklahoma receives nearly $7M from settlement with Google over tracking practices
Oklahoma is one of 39 states receiving part of a more than $390 million multistate settlement with Google. Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor announced the state will receive $6.8 million from the settlement with Google over its location tracking practices after a multistate investigation revealed the tech company had been violating consumer protection laws since at least 2014.
