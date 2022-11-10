Read full article on original website
Ric Flair Lost $40,000 Watch While Partying With The Undertaker And A Former NBA Star
Ric Flair and The Undertaker are no strangers to one another, having competed against each other at WrestleMania 18 and being close friends. The Phenom even attended Flair’s final wrestling match live at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Jul. 31, 2022. While Ric Flair is known for his controversial shenanigans...
Vince McMahon Apologised Whilst Firing Beloved WWE Star
Over the course of his tenure at the top of WWE, having to let people go became a regular part of the job for Vince McMahon. Whether that was Superstars who hadn’t quite made the grade, or stars whose best days were now behind them, sometimes it was best for all involved if they went their separate ways.
Social Media Calls Out Returning WWE Star For Gimmick Theft
On the November 11th episode of Friday Night SmackDown Sarah Logan returned to WWE television for the first time since making a surprise appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble. Logan made her big comeback alongside The Viking Raiders. Vignettes and promo packages had been featuring on SmackDown for a number...
Big Name Attitude Era Star Refuses To Rule Out WWE Return
Since Triple H took creative control of WWE, former stars returning to the company has become something of a regular occurrence. While Superstars such as Bray Wyatt, Johnny Gargano, Braun Strowman and Dakota Kai have returned on a full-time basis, legends such as Kurt Angle and Trish Stratus have also made guest appearances.
Long Time Absent WWE Star Backstage At SmackDown Amidst Return Rumours
On the November 11th edition of Friday Night SmackDown the Viking Raiders returned to the blue brand for the first time since September. However, the pair didn’t come alone as they were joined by Sarah Logan. The trio interrupted a proposed match between B-Fab and Zelina Vega before it...
WWE Official Claims The Undertaker & Dwayne Johnson Were The Easiest Stars To Work With
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) veteran Jack Doan recently spoke about his experience working with talent such as The Undertaker, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kurt Angle, and admitted that he had a great time with all of them. Having worked with WWE for years, Doan has one of...
Police Called After Altercation During Recent WWE Live Event
Fans are inarguably one of the most important aspects of professional wrestling, but there are barriers around ringside for a reason. Scarlett found this out the hard way during a recent WWE live event in Peoria, Illinois, as she had a beverage tossed over her. The incident occurred during Karrion...
Matt Hardy Reveals How Bryan Danielson Reminds Him Of Eddie Guerrero
Professional wrestling legend Eddie Guerrero is remembered as one of the greatest in the sport, entertaining fans in both the 1990’s and early 2000’s. Unfortunately, it was life was tragically cut short back in 2005. Recently, Matt Hardy would hold a special edition of his “Extreme Life of...
Liv Morgan Pictured With Nate Diaz At UFC 281
Despite losing the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship last month to Ronda Rousey at World Wrestling Entertainment’s Extreme Rules Premium Live Event, Liv Morgan remains atop the women’s division in terms of stardom, and the entire promotion at that. Interestingly, but not surprisingly, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan also...
Steve Austin Praises John Cena For Causing A ‘Cultural Shift’ In Wrestling
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin is without a doubt one of the biggest superstars in the entire history of professional wrestling and sports entertainment. However, if you ask the “Texas Rattlesnake,” he believes that it was 16-time world champion John Cena who is responsible for a “cultural shift” in the industry.
“He Is Not A Monster” – Wrestling Veteran Reveals What Vince McMahon Was Really Like
Vince McMahon retired as WWE Chairman and CEO on July 22nd 2022 ending a four-decade long reign at the head of the company he purchased from his father. His departure came against a backdrop of allegations of sexual misconduct which had triggered an internal investigation. With McMahon relinquishing control he was replaced on the wrestling side of the company by Triple H and Stephanie McMahon was made Chairwoman and co-CEO alongside Nick Khan.
AEW Star Recalls Being Bad Mouthed On Facebook By Road Dogg
Trent Beretta once got his feelings hurt by Road Dogg. Last week, Brian “Road Dogg” James was in a news frenzy after he made the claim that he was a better sports entertainer than wrestling legend Bret “The Hitman” Hart. After the backlash, Road Dogg would issue an apology for expressing his opinion about him and Brett, and clarified more on what we meant, saying that he and Hart have different philosophies when it comes to professional wrestling.
Triple H Allowed Three WWE Superstars To Watch The Undertaker Film The Boneyard Match
Wrestlemania 36 was one of the strangest Wrestlemanias of all time. Taking place right at the beginning of the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic, it was held in front of a total of zero live fans due to the social distancing measures in place. With the “closed doors” aspect of the show however, it did allow WWE to be a little bit more creative.
The Undertaker Blasted Former WWE Star Backstage After Injuring Multiple Opponents
The Undertaker spent the best part of three decades at the top of WWE, and during that time he commanded a incredible respect backstage. Many stars of both the past and present have spoken about how ‘Taker was judge, jury and executioner in the locker room. One man who...
Forgotten WWE Tag Team To Wrestle First TV Match Since 2020
The current NXT tag team division has a number of transcendent pairings, with a recent move seeing Indus Sher reunite in the brand. Veer and Sanga both returned to the supposed developmental brand after having already reunited on the NXT live event circuit. NXT’s forthcoming broadcast on Tuesday, November 15...
Bray Wyatt’s Eye Watering WWE Contract Revealed
Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at the conclusion of Extreme Rules, marking his first appearance for the sports entertainment since being let go in July 2021. He’s remained a constant fixture within the company ever since, being the number one babyface on Friday Night SmackDown and a top merchandise seller.
“I Know Some People In WWE Absolutely Do Not Want CM Punk There” – Dave Meltzer
Back in October it was reported that CM Punk was in talks with AEW regarding a buy-out of his contract. Should a deal be reached it would bring to an end one of the most high-profile, and explosive runs for a major star in one of North America’s ‘big two’ promotions in recent history.
Dwayne Johnson Faced Legal Battle With US Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe
Beginning his rise to worldwide superstardom as a multi-time World Championship-winning WWE Superstar, Dwayne Johnson is now one of the most recognisable faces in the world. At present, he’s more renowned for his acting work, most recently starring in Black Adam as the titular character. Outside of the sports entertainment and acting realms, though, ‘The Brahma Bull’ has several other endeavours.
Mia Yim And Rhea Ripley Added To WarGames At WWE Survivor Series
Mia Yim made a grand return to WWE last week when she aligned herself with The OC in their fight against The Judgment Day. For weeks, The OC had been plagued with what they called the “Rhea Ripley problem,” alluding to the fact that Ripley regularly interferes in their matches and even showed incredible strength when she bodyslammed Luke Gallows. The group brought in Yim to even the odds, and the star has proven herself to also be an intimidating force.
Steve Austin Offered Another Match By WWE
At WrestleMania XIX Stone Cold Steve Austin was defeated by The Rock in the final match of their famed WrestleMania trilogy. The bout served as a wrestling farewell for Austin as he was finally forced to end his in-ring career due to serious neck issues. For almost two decades Austin...
