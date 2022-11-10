Read full article on original website
At this maker festival, the art and crafts for sale have personal stories
The Patchwork Show Makers Festival features hand-made, one-of-a-kind items from hundreds of artists, crafters and other vendors selected through a jury process. The post At this maker festival, the art and crafts for sale have personal stories appeared first on Long Beach Post.
localemagazine.com
How to Spend a Quintessential Weekend in Newport Beach This Holiday Season
Whether you are returning home for the holidays or searching for the ultimate staycation spot, Newport Beach is a dream destination for all. With the famous beaches, quaint coffee shops and harborfront restaurants, there is plenty to do in this coastal town (and even more ways to explore). Should you choose to walk the shops by foot, sightsee on a boat or cruise around town in a Moke, here’s how to live like a local in Newport Beach this holiday season!
One of LA’s Best Wine Shops Now Houses a New French-Vietnamese Restaurant
Los Angeles wine buffs have long loved the 47-year-old wine shop Wine House. Now they have some food to pair with all of those bottles. Wine House Kitchen quietly opened this fall above the wine shop, Eater LA reported on Wednesday. Helmed by chef Maiki Le, the restaurant is serving up wine bar classics with a French-Vietnamese spin—and a plentiful selection of wine. Initially set to open in 2020, Wine House Kitchen was planned as the follow-up to the wine bar Upstairs 2, which closed in 2019. One of the wine shop’s owners, Jim Knight, had approached Francois Renaud (formerly of Terrine...
Fox40
This California pastry shop is considered the ‘best’ in the state, according to Yelp
A cardboard box filled to the brim with sweet and savory confections, ranging from ham and cheese croissants to fruit tarts, is a great treat for any day of the week. Everyone has their go-to place to pick up one, two, or three of their favorite pastries, but only one shop in California, according to Yelp, was considered the best pastry restaurant in the state.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Westminster, CA
Westminster is located in the northwest end of Orange County, California. Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Seal Beach, and Fountain Valley border the city. It is well-known for its many Vietnamese refugees who immigrated during the 1970s and 1980s. They were the ones who pioneered the construction of Southeast Asian establishments...
NBC Los Angeles
Travel Back to an '80s Ski Lodge at This Huntington Beach Pop-up
FINDING A BEACH BAR... in a mountain town, the sort of slope-adjacent hangout that has the fireplace roaring around the clock? That's going to be tricky, especially since skis tend to outnumber surfboards in such spots. Likewise, putting a cheery chalet, the kind that boasts toasty charms and warm-to-the-tummy tastes, in an ocean-close community doesn't seem to happen all that often. Still, if you'd like a place where you can don your pastel leg warmers and puffy neon jacket, you'd like that '80s-cool fantasia to be closer to where you are, even if you're near the beach. And fans of the throwback ski lifestyle are getting their whimsical wish this fall, as the Pier Summit Ski Lodge, a plucky pop-up full of over-the-top touches, holds cool court at the Kimpton Shorebreak Resort.
TAPS Fish House and Brewery also Arriving at John Wayne
There's already two locations of the concept in the county , one in Corona, and the original TAPS in Brea
centurycity-westwoodnews.com
Ellen DeGeneres Buys Iconic Brown-Sidney House in Bel Air
Entertainers and top-of-the-line house flippers Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have stepped back into the Los Angeles area market after focusing their efforts in Montecito for some time. The Dirt.com reports that a trust connected to the couple purchased the Brown Sydney House, which was designed by Richard Neutra, in Bel Air. This off-market deal cost the trust $29 million and the seller was hedge fund trader Adam Levinson who purchased the home from fashion designer and film director Tom Ford.
David Dobrik’s new pizza shop brings long lines, traffic to West Hollywood
Pizza lovers in Los Angeles have a new spot to enjoy a slice of pie as a pizza shop from YouTube star David Dobrik celebrated its grand opening in West Hollywood on Saturday. Mile-long lines of eager fans and diners waited to enter Doughbrik’s Pizza, located along Sunset Boulevard on Saturday afternoon. The new shop […]
orangecountytribune.com
E-paper for Nov. 12, 2022
Here’s the Saturday, Nov. 12 e-paper edition of The Orange County Tribune. To view, click on the image below. If you’d like a free subscription (Wednesdays and Saturdays), just send us a request to orangecountytribune@gmail.com.
Check Out What the Cast of Laguna Beach Is Up to Now
Watch: Lauren Conrad & Kristin Cavallari Discuss Laguna Beach FEUD. Back in 2004, a team of MTV producers turned up at a Southern California high school on the hunt for the right group of charismatic teens to front their latest brainchild: A real-life, docu-soap version of Fox's runaway-hit drama The O.C.
easyreadernews.com
El Tarasco goes a upscale, but not too much
The venerable chain’s location in Hermosa is a bit different and offers a wider menu. When I was a kid growing up in Manhattan Beach, I frequented two Mexican restaurants: the Red Onion when my parents were paying, and El Tarasco when it was on my dime. Since our family didn’t have a lot of money, I ate at El Tarasco a lot. My friends and I would ride our bicycles over to the shack near the beach on Rosecrans, get it to go and take it to the nearby Sand Dunes Park. It was quieter, and more relaxed than the noisy little restaurant, where the phone rang incessantly for takeout orders, and waiting diners elbowed for the seats at the counter.
Denny’s Heads to Yorba Linda
Diners can expect to find all the chain's go-to favorites by the end of 2022.
boulevardsentinel.com
The 12 best restaurants in Northeast L.A.
Eating out is in again and Northeast Los Angeles is a dining hot spot, according to L.A.’s restaurant reviewers. Here’s a rundown:. Bub and Grandma’s in Glassell Park and Dunsmoor, also in Glassell Park, have made the lists of best new restaurants in L.A. by Eater L.A., the Infatuation and Timeout.com.
daytrippen.com
Bolsa Chica State Beach Camping Reservations
Bolsa Chica State Beach is located between Huntington Beach and Seal Beach. Beach camping at Bolsa Chica is limited to recreational vehicles only. No overnight tent camping is allowed on the beach. When you camp at Bolsa Chica, you are camping in the parking lot. That said, this is still a great place to park your RV for an overnight stay.
KTLA.com
Live Local: Monster Muffins in Huntington Beach
For more information on Monster Muffins visit their website or follow them on Instagram. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Nov. 10, 2022.
irvinestandard.com
Take this 3.5-mile hike into the ‘Yosemite of Orange County’
Open space preservation on The Irvine Ranch began 125 years ago with the dedication of Irvine Regional Park – the first county park. Since then, over 60% of the Ranch has been permanently preserved, stretching 22 miles from mountains to sea. The best way to see these wildlands is...
‘Laguna Beach’ on Netflix: ‘The Real Orange County’ Cast Then vs. Now
“‘Cause perfect, didn’t feel so perfect” begins the theme song for 2004’s hottest reality show on MTV, Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, which followed wealthy teenagers as they went about their lives in Laguna Beach, California. From love triangles, to messy friendships, to High School, to parties, Laguna Beach had it all — and gave viewers the iconic personalities we know and love today. And now, fans have another reason to rejoice: the first two seasons of Laguna Beach are finally on Netflix, so you can binge watch LC, Stephen, Kristin and so many more.
theshelbyreport.com
Northgate Gonzalez Market Celebrates Opening In Santa Ana, CA
Northgate González Market celebrated the grand opening of its new store at 2603 Westminster Ave. in Santa Ana, California. “We are excited at the overwhelming response and support from the Santa Ana community,” said Miguel González, co-president of Northgate González Market. The company invested more than...
SEAACA Dealing With Critical Influx of Unwanted Animals
Animal rescue groups are sending out urgent pleas for potential adopters for unwanted animals at the Southeast Area Animal Control Authority, where more than 50 animals are in danger of euthanasia due to overcrowding.
