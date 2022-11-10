ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

utahstateaggies.com

Utah State Announces 2023 Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field Schedule

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State director of track & field and cross country Matt Ingebritsen on Monday announced his program's indoor and outdoor schedules for the 2023 campaign. "We are excited to announce our 2023 indoor and outdoor track & field schedule," Ingebritsen said. "This season, we are looking to continue to push our teams to the next level. We have new members on the coaching staff, as well as some impressive young talent. I can't wait to get this season started in a few months."
LOGAN, UT
utahstateaggies.com

Weekly Aggie Update

WEEKLY AGGIE UPDATE - NOVEMBER 14, 2022. Sat., Nov. 19 --- SAN JOSÉ STATE, 7:45 p.m. (FS1) • Utah State football (5-5, 4-2 MW) continues Mountain West play this weekend as it hosts San José State (6-3, 4-2 MW) in its home finale on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7:45 p.m. USU is 19-20-1 all-time against SJSU, including an 11-8 record at home. The game will be televised live on Fox Sports 1 (Xfinity Ch. 265/691 HD, DISH Ch. 150, DirecTV Ch. 219).
LOGAN, UT
utahstateaggies.com

Utah State Football Defeats Hawai’i 41-34 in Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii – Utah State football has won four of its last five games after defeating Hawai'i 41-34 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex on Saturday. The Aggies (5-5, 4-2 MW) took less than 30 seconds to score in their first drive of the game as junior quarterback Cooper Legas connected with junior tight end Josh Sterzer on a 68-yard touchdown reception with 10:44 to go in the first quarter.
LOGAN, UT
upr.org

A small weekend earthquake reminds Utahns to prepare for larger disasters

While the 3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County Saturday morning was a minor, common occurrence, it’s a reminder of larger disasters possible along the Wasatch Front. The initial earthquake was felt by hundreds near Corinne, with a softer 2.5-magnitude aftershock that evening. No damage or injuries were reported by officials from either event.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
utahstateaggies.com

Utah State’s Men’s Cross Country Team Earns Fourth-Ever Nationals Bid

LOGAN, Utah – For just the fourth time in program history, and first since 2020, Utah State's men's cross country team was selected to participate in the NCAA Division I National Championships. Utah State earned an at-large berth, announced during the NCAA DI selection show on Saturday afternoon. The...
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

USU men’s basketball: Aggies will try and slow WCC Broncos down

It’s a battle of unbeatens. Sure, the college basketball season is just a week old. But the Aggies and Broncos have certainly got off to a solid start. Both men’s basketball programs are 2-0 with a pair of double-digit victories.
buildingsaltlake.com

UDOT unveils details on new $1.6B widening of I-15 through SLC

Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. It’s not sure how many homes and businesses will be demolished. And the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
eastidahonews.com

3 women arrested in Utah are tied to national baby formula theft ring, police say

RIVERDALE, Utah (KSL) — Three Romanian national women were recently arrested in connection with what police say is a nationwide baby formula theft ring. Cristina Dumitru, 19, Critina Papalete, 34, and Loredana Parolea, age unknown, were charged Oct. 21 in 2nd District Court with engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, a second-degree felony; retail theft, a third-degree felony; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor. Police say federal charges are also being considered, but as of Thursday have not been filed.
RIVERDALE, UT
KSLTV

Vandals cause ‘extensive’ damage inside Utah church

PERRY, Utah — Vandals went on a rampage inside a church in Perry Saturday, resulting in canceled Sunday meetings. The damage happened in a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 2415 S. 900 West in Perry. According to Chris Southwick, first counselor in the...
PERRY, UT
utahtheatrebloggers.com

A visually, emotionally, miserably stunning SWEENEY at Weber State

OGDEN — I am not a huge fan of Sweeney Todd, I’ll admit that right off. It’s too dissonant, too despairing, too dreadful to appeal much. I recognize the genius of Sondheim as a storyteller, composer, and lyricist, but Sweeney has never been a show I’d run to go see. But you should run to go see this one. Weber State University’s Theatre Department and director Andrew Barratt Lewis’ production is stunning on every level. Sets, lighting, costume design: all combined seamlessly to create an other-worldly, other-timely experience from the moment we stepped inside the Allred Theater on Weber State campus.
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Apple Store in Farmington robbed Friday morning

FARMINGTON, Utah — Police in Farmington are investigating the robbery of an Apple Store Friday morning at Station Park. According to Sgt. Brian Cooper, with Farmington Police, four men entered the store just after 10 a.m. Police also say the suspects covered their features. Additionally, police say it took...
FARMINGTON, UT
KSLTV

Thieves raid Farmington Apple store at lightning speed

FARMINGTON, Utah — Police said a group of four thieves walked into Apple Station Park Friday morning, and in less than a minute, escaped with a high dollar amount in smart phones, tablets and laptops. According to Farmington Police Sgt. Brian Cooper, the four men in hoodies entered at...
FARMINGTON, UT

