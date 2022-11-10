Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Announces 2023 Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field Schedule
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State director of track & field and cross country Matt Ingebritsen on Monday announced his program's indoor and outdoor schedules for the 2023 campaign. "We are excited to announce our 2023 indoor and outdoor track & field schedule," Ingebritsen said. "This season, we are looking to continue to push our teams to the next level. We have new members on the coaching staff, as well as some impressive young talent. I can't wait to get this season started in a few months."
utahstateaggies.com
Football’s Ike Larsen Named America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State football player Ike Larsen has been named the America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week for the period ending on Sunday, Nov. 13. The award is voted on by a state-wide media panel. With their sponsorship of the Student-Athlete of the Week,...
utahstateaggies.com
Weekly Aggie Update
WEEKLY AGGIE UPDATE - NOVEMBER 14, 2022. Sat., Nov. 19 --- SAN JOSÉ STATE, 7:45 p.m. (FS1) • Utah State football (5-5, 4-2 MW) continues Mountain West play this weekend as it hosts San José State (6-3, 4-2 MW) in its home finale on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7:45 p.m. USU is 19-20-1 all-time against SJSU, including an 11-8 record at home. The game will be televised live on Fox Sports 1 (Xfinity Ch. 265/691 HD, DISH Ch. 150, DirecTV Ch. 219).
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State’s Calvin Tyler Jr. Garners Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Honorable Mention Honors for Week 11
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State grad senior running back Calvin Tyler Jr. earned Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award honorable mention honors following his performance against Hawai'i in Week 11 of the season. Tyler rushed for 113 yards and one touchdown, to go along with three receptions for a career-high...
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Safety Ike Larsen Named MW Defensive Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State safety Ike Larsen has been named both the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. This is Larsen's second and third weekly honors from the MW. Earlier on Monday, the native of Smithfield,...
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Football Defeats Hawai’i 41-34 in Honolulu
HONOLULU, Hawaii – Utah State football has won four of its last five games after defeating Hawai'i 41-34 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex on Saturday. The Aggies (5-5, 4-2 MW) took less than 30 seconds to score in their first drive of the game as junior quarterback Cooper Legas connected with junior tight end Josh Sterzer on a 68-yard touchdown reception with 10:44 to go in the first quarter.
upr.org
A small weekend earthquake reminds Utahns to prepare for larger disasters
While the 3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County Saturday morning was a minor, common occurrence, it’s a reminder of larger disasters possible along the Wasatch Front. The initial earthquake was felt by hundreds near Corinne, with a softer 2.5-magnitude aftershock that evening. No damage or injuries were reported by officials from either event.
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State’s Men’s Cross Country Team Earns Fourth-Ever Nationals Bid
LOGAN, Utah – For just the fourth time in program history, and first since 2020, Utah State's men's cross country team was selected to participate in the NCAA Division I National Championships. Utah State earned an at-large berth, announced during the NCAA DI selection show on Saturday afternoon. The...
kjzz.com
Utah experts say magnitude 3.6 earthquake is reminder to prepare for the future
CORINNE, Utah (KUTV) — Utah experts said while a magnitude 3.6 earthquake that struck in Box Elder County was a minor one, it was a reminder that something much more intense could be on its way. Hundreds reported feeling the initial 3.6-magnitude earthquake at 6:45 a.m. near Corinne on...
Herald-Journal
USU men’s basketball: Aggies will try and slow WCC Broncos down
It’s a battle of unbeatens. Sure, the college basketball season is just a week old. But the Aggies and Broncos have certainly got off to a solid start. Both men’s basketball programs are 2-0 with a pair of double-digit victories.
Utah woman dies after SUV flips, crashes in Logan River
A woman was pronounced dead on Monday, Nov. 14 after crashing her car into the Logan River, according to the Logan Police Dept.
buildingsaltlake.com
UDOT unveils details on new $1.6B widening of I-15 through SLC
Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. It’s not sure how many homes and businesses will be demolished. And the...
KUTV
Utah woman dies after SUV rolls down embankment, lands upside down in Logan River
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A woman has died after an SUV was found overturned in the Logan River. Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said they received a call at roughly 11 a.m. Monday from a jogger reporting a car in the river by 1600 East Canyon Road. He said when...
KUTV
Crews responding to an off-campus natural gas line rupture in Logan
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — Crews are responding to an off-campus natural gas line rupture in Logan. Officials said the incident was reported in the area of 1400 North 800 East a short time after 6:30 p.m. The leak is said to be coming from a five to eight-inch line,...
eastidahonews.com
3 women arrested in Utah are tied to national baby formula theft ring, police say
RIVERDALE, Utah (KSL) — Three Romanian national women were recently arrested in connection with what police say is a nationwide baby formula theft ring. Cristina Dumitru, 19, Critina Papalete, 34, and Loredana Parolea, age unknown, were charged Oct. 21 in 2nd District Court with engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, a second-degree felony; retail theft, a third-degree felony; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor. Police say federal charges are also being considered, but as of Thursday have not been filed.
KSLTV
Vandals cause ‘extensive’ damage inside Utah church
PERRY, Utah — Vandals went on a rampage inside a church in Perry Saturday, resulting in canceled Sunday meetings. The damage happened in a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 2415 S. 900 West in Perry. According to Chris Southwick, first counselor in the...
kjzz.com
16-year-old hit by car in Centerville remains unconscious; family asking for help
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — 16-year-old Maya Staples remained unconscious at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray after she was hit by a car while walking in a Centerville crosswalk on Wednesday. Maya was thrown 60 to 80 feet south of the crosswalk when she was hit. Her sister, Dani Shelley...
utahtheatrebloggers.com
A visually, emotionally, miserably stunning SWEENEY at Weber State
OGDEN — I am not a huge fan of Sweeney Todd, I’ll admit that right off. It’s too dissonant, too despairing, too dreadful to appeal much. I recognize the genius of Sondheim as a storyteller, composer, and lyricist, but Sweeney has never been a show I’d run to go see. But you should run to go see this one. Weber State University’s Theatre Department and director Andrew Barratt Lewis’ production is stunning on every level. Sets, lighting, costume design: all combined seamlessly to create an other-worldly, other-timely experience from the moment we stepped inside the Allred Theater on Weber State campus.
kslnewsradio.com
Apple Store in Farmington robbed Friday morning
FARMINGTON, Utah — Police in Farmington are investigating the robbery of an Apple Store Friday morning at Station Park. According to Sgt. Brian Cooper, with Farmington Police, four men entered the store just after 10 a.m. Police also say the suspects covered their features. Additionally, police say it took...
KSLTV
Thieves raid Farmington Apple store at lightning speed
FARMINGTON, Utah — Police said a group of four thieves walked into Apple Station Park Friday morning, and in less than a minute, escaped with a high dollar amount in smart phones, tablets and laptops. According to Farmington Police Sgt. Brian Cooper, the four men in hoodies entered at...
Comments / 0