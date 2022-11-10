LOGAN, Utah – Utah State director of track & field and cross country Matt Ingebritsen on Monday announced his program's indoor and outdoor schedules for the 2023 campaign. "We are excited to announce our 2023 indoor and outdoor track & field schedule," Ingebritsen said. "This season, we are looking to continue to push our teams to the next level. We have new members on the coaching staff, as well as some impressive young talent. I can't wait to get this season started in a few months."

