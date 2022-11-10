ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson, TX

Richardson police ask for public's help to find man accused of assault

By Susan Darwin
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OmMDB_0j6III5D00

Police are asking for the public's help to find a man accused of sexual assault on Saturday.

The incident happened Saturday at 5:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of Plymouth Rock Drive, Richardson police said.

Police said Tyrain Mitchell, 30, approached a woman in an alley and assaulted her. Evidence collected at the scene helped identify Mitchell in connection to the assault, police said.

Richardson Police have issued an arrest warrant for 30-year-old, Tyrain Mar Keis Mitchell, who has been identified as...

Posted by Richardson Police Department on Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Mitchell is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 160 pounds, has a close cropped haircut and was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a grey pullover and light-colored tennis shoes, police said. He might have a mustache or a goatee.

Police said Mitchell faces charges of aggravated sexual assault and ask anyone who sees him to call 911.

