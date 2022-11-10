Two Fort Worth police officers hurt in early morning crash

Two Fort Worth police officers were hurt in a crash early Thursday morning.

Fort Worth police officials say two officers were assisting three drivers who hit debris along I-35W near Berry Street around 1:30 a.m. Thursday when a driver hit a patrol car from behind.

Reports say the patrol car then hit one of the disabled vehicles in front of it.

One officer helped the other officer and one of the other drivers out of their vehicles just before another car crashed into the vehicles.

The two officers, a rookie and a field training officer along with the driver were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to be okay.

The second driver who crashed into the disabled vehicles left the scene without stopping, and police are still searching for that driver.

