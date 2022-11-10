Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness says rectangle UFO moved over festival campsiteRoger MarshBakersfield, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Baker Who Refused to Bake Cake for Lesbian Couple Wins Court CaseThe Maine WriterBakersfield, CA
Arvin High School bullying video shows growing problemJames PatrickBakersfield, CA
Taft Midway Driller
Woman arrested after armed standoff, pursuit
(This story has been updated with new information from Taft Police) A Taft woman is being held without bail in Kern County Jail after a three-hour armed standoff on Sixth Street turned into a high speed pursuit that ended in Santa Barbara County Sunday afternoon. Kern County Sheriff's records show...
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield Police hosting catalytic converter etching event
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is partnering with Pep Boys to etch unique numbers on catalytic converters to help prevent them from being stolen. The free event is happening on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pep Boys located at 2411...
High-Speed Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Ends in Traffic Collision
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A high-speed chase ended in a traffic collision involving the suspect vehicle and parked cars late Monday night, Nov. 14, in the city of Bakersfield. At approximately 11:30 p.m., Bakersfield Police Department located an occupied stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop resulting in a failure...
Woman arrested, charged after multi-county police chase
TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was arrested over the weekend after leading police on a high-speed chase that stretched from Taft to Santa Barbara County, according to the Taft Police Department. Around 11:23 a.m. on Sunday, Taft police officers said they conducted a traffic stop on the 1100 block of Sixth Street. The driver, […]
2 teens arrested following carjacking, car chase in Bakersfield
Two teenage boys were arrested on Monday night, November 14th, following a carjacking that led to a car chase that began in East Bakersfield and damaged multiple vehicles in Southwest Bakersfield.
Dozens arrested at vehicle ‘sideshow’ events over the weekend
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police made dozens of arrests and impounded numerous vehicles at multiple “sideshow” events over the weekend where participants blocked streets to perform stunts. Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to Ming Avenue and Stine Road and arrested two adults and a juvenile and impounded a vehicle, according to a Bakersfield […]
‘Aggressive’ homeless people are main security problem in Downtown Bakersfield, business owners say
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the holiday shopping season about to begin, business owners and city officials are concerned about “aggressive” homeless people sleeping in public spaces in Downtown Bakersfield. There’s a county anti-camping ordinance that’s supposed to stop people from sleeping on the streets and it’s not alone. Bakersfield has a municipal code that […]
Vehicle pursuit ends with spike strips on Highway 166
CHP SLO confirmed units from the Santa Maria office responded to a vehicle pursuit Sunday afternoon.
Bakersfield police searching for 2 at-risk missing teens
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find two at-risk missing teens who were last seen on Nov. 8. Officers are searching for Bennie West, 15, and Lillie West, 13. They were both seen last Tuesday somewhere on Chester Avenue. The two teens are considered at-risk because they have prior history […]
Man acquitted of felony in Arvin assault, convicted on lesser charge
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Monday acquitted a man of a felony assault charge stemming from an incident earlier this year in Arvin, and instead convicted him of a misdemeanor. Rudy Gomez, 36, had faced 30 years to life in prison if convicted on charges of assault with great bodily injury, […]
Portion of Hwy 41 dedicated to fallen Los Padres NF battalion chief
A portion of Highway 41 is now dedicated to a Los Padres National Forest Service Battalion Chief who died in a crash on the same stretch of road in 2017.
thesungazette.com
Body found in orchard in Earlimart
Around 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 6, The Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to the area of Road 128 and Avenue 24 in Earlimart for a body found in an orchard. When Deputies arrived, they learned someone riding by on a bicycle spotted the body of the man. TCSO detectives were called out and have taken over the investigation. They are treating the death as suspicious.
Bakersfield Now
GoFundMe set up for man shot and killed in east Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A GoFundMe was made for Alexis Herrera, the man who was shot and killed in east Bakersfield in early November. On Sunday, November 6, 2022, deputies responded to the 2600 block of Lynwood Street, just east of Fairfax Road regarding a man who was shot in apparent drive-by shooting. He was listed initially in critical condition.
MISSING: Herbert Gates, 45
A family in Taft is asking for the public's help to help find their loved one. They say he's schizophrenic and they haven't seen him since Wednesday evening.
Bakersfield doctor’s preliminary hearing postponed, charges dismissed against 2 others
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A hearing to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to order a Bakersfield doctor to stand trial for alleged insurance fraud schemes has been postponed to mid-February. Dr. Jason Helliwell is now scheduled for a preliminary hearing Feb. 14. It had been scheduled Monday morning. Helliwell and two others were charged […]
1 Person Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motorcycle accident on Friday. The accident occurred on Panama Lane near Fort Henry Way, just west of Old River Road at around 2 p.m. The officials reported that a California Highway Patrol officer had lost control of his motorcycle and fallen. The bike then slid into another vehicle.
Christmas parade, tree lighting, and block party to take place in Wasco
The Wasco Downtown Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held on Saturday, December 3rd. A vendor fair will be held before the event
BPD arrests two suspected of committing a series of convenience store robberies
Isaiah Jauregui, 23, and Xavier Jauregui, 21, are currently being held in the Kern County Jail on robbery and firearms charges
Delano Police Department investigates what they’re calling a ‘suspicious death’
Monday, the Delano Police Department responded to a call for a welfare check after receiving reports that a person was lying on the side of the road.
Bakersfield Now
GoFundMe set up for woman killed in motorcycle crash in south Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A GoFundMe was made for Jessica Juliana Segura, the woman killed after her motorcycle struck a curb, ejecting her on Wible Road, just south of Wood Lane on Monday, November 7th. A crowd of family members and friends gathered in south Bakersfield Wednesday, November 9th...
