For all of the current economic woes, few things have been more constant than marketing and advertising. There are no signs that this will decrease anytime soon. Marketing is a big business and it's only going to grow bigger. One reason for this is that marketers need to keep growing the list of data points about their target audience in order to grow their customer base as well. Another important reason is that a global digital economy needs an effective marketing tools to power it- that includes data-mining techniques, predictive analytics, and intricate website optimization techniques.

3 DAYS AGO