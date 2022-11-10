Read full article on original website
Related
Secrets to Growth Marketing Data Engineering – Even in This Down Economy
For all of the current economic woes, few things have been more constant than marketing and advertising. There are no signs that this will decrease anytime soon. Marketing is a big business and it's only going to grow bigger. One reason for this is that marketers need to keep growing the list of data points about their target audience in order to grow their customer base as well. Another important reason is that a global digital economy needs an effective marketing tools to power it- that includes data-mining techniques, predictive analytics, and intricate website optimization techniques.
salestechstar.com
Analytics Leaders Need to Navigate the Technology Behind Decision Intelligence
New 451 Research | S&P Global Market Intelligence Report Shows the Way. Decision intelligence has the potential to improve stakeholders’ ability to make data-driven decisions by furnishing them with a self-service software platform designed to make the decision-making process easier, faster, more rigorous and more effective. To achieve this objective, decision intelligence requires a complete platform for data access and preparation, business analytics and data science. That is the conclusion of Navigating the Technology Behind Decision Intelligence, a new report from 451 Research | S&P Global Market Intelligence. The study is available from Pyramid Analytics, a pioneering Decision Intelligence platform provider, which commissioned the study.
bestcolleges.com
Requirements for a Career in Technology
Tech careers include those in hardware, software, design, and research and development. You can specialize by industry or function: tech development, security, or support. Technology degrees differ by their scope, cost, and career outcome. Tech internships can provide practical experience, mentorship, and on-the-job training. Technology can help make people and...
salestechstar.com
Eleveo Integrates Its Workforce Optimization Suite With Zoom Contact Center
Partnership delivers a comprehensive, omnichannel solution for cloud contact center management. Eleveo has joined Zoom’s ISV Partner Program and is integrating its Workforce Optimization (WFO) software suite with Zoom Contact Center, the company’s omnichannel cloud contact center platform. As an ISV, Eleveo contact center optimization and compliance tools...
1 Passive Income Machine to Buy Till the End of 2022
Healthcare communication provider Spok Holdings’ (SPOK) forward annual dividend yields close to 15% on the current share price. Given the stock’s fundamental strength and reliable dividend payment history, this stock...
Automation, Real-Time Reporting at the Forefront of KYC Innovation
For any online business onboarding new customers, juggling the ever-growing stack of authentication tools required to remain compliant with the relevant know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) laws can lead to all kinds of complications and inefficiencies. Moreover, what businesses and consumers see when they jump through the...
thepennyhoarder.com
Have a Year of Customer Service Experience? This WFH Job Includes Benefits
Sutherland, a digital transformation company, is hiring a customer care representative to work remotely full time. You will be helping customers via phone, chat and email. You must have a high school degree or the equivalent, and at least one year of experience in customer service. Since you will be working from home, you must have a good work-from-home setup, including a smartphone, a computer, fast internet and a headset.
TechCrunch
Sight Tech Global 2022 agenda announced
At this year’s event we have sessions with the creators of several new devices to assist with vision, and we’ll talk about the technology architecture decisions that went into balancing capability with cost and tapping existing platforms. We’ll also take our first look at accessibility in VR, which...
Macy’s To Invest $30 Million Over 5 Years To Support Minority-Owned Retail Businesses, Entrepreneurs
Macy’s, the largest department store in the United States, announced it will invest $30 million over the next five years to support minority-owned businesses in retail. The New York Times reports Macy’s is working with Momentus Capital to invest the money into three funding channels that will support businesses in retail run by underrepresented groups. According to Macy’s, the total financing for the programs will equal $200 million.
Binance CEO says crypto industry needs clarity of regulations
NUSA DUA, INDONESIA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Dominant cryptocurrency exchange Binance's chief executive Changpeng Zhao called for new but stable and clear regulations for the industry, in light of recent developments and participants "cutting corners".
thefastmode.com
[White paper] Mobile Communications Towards 2030
As 5G becomes 5G-Advanced, research for future sixth generation "6G" wireless cellular networks are underway that may open new opportunities to extend wireless solutions into nearly every facet of human and machine interaction. Activities are happening today, that are shaping wireless networks beyond 5G throughout North America and around the...
CoinTelegraph
AIC Digital Asset Group secures up to $12.5M funding for Cannaverse Technologies’ Cannaland project
Atlantic International Capital (AIC) Digital Asset Group is pleased to share that it has successfully advised its client, Cannaverse Technologies, on an investment transaction totaling upwards of $12.5 million from a private group for the development and launch of Cannaland, a global cannabis platform dedicated to creating the world's largest cannabis community. The Cannaland platform will enable businesses worldwide to introduce, or scale, existing cannabis brands to a global audience of consumers without limitations.
Black-Owned Fintech Company Launches Free Grant Search Platform
Black-owned fintech and finance company Novae LLC has announced the launch of a new online tool designed to help small businesses to find grants and tax incentives that can help them to grow exponentially. Called Novae Grants, the new tool will allow users to search a database of thousands of...
3 Adaptive Strategies Every Business Needs to Navigate Uncertain Times Ahead
Focusing on these three essential strategies can better prepare your business to respond to the unknown.
S4 Capital enjoys boosted profits as it eyes up more ‘whopper’ clients
Sir Martin Sorrell’s digital advertising firm S4 Capital has enjoyed boosted profits, as the boss said its clients’ focus on performance amid forthcoming global recessions will “play to our strengths”.The company reported its gross profit and net revenue reached £250 million in the three months to September 30, up 73% on a reported basis from the £144 million posted this time last year.Revenues also surged by more than two thirds on a reported basis, from £178 million last year to £300 million in the latest quarter.Sir Martin said that the firm has kept up momentum despite political and economic “gloom”...
Joules to call in administrators, as business confidence hits 13-year low – business live
Retailer intends to appoint administrators after failing to find new investment
thefastmode.com
VMware Unveils Sovereign Clouds with New Sovereign-Ready Solutions
VMware launched its suite of sovereign-ready solutions including VMware Tanzu, VMware Aria Operations Compliance as well as new open ecosystem solutions. It also announced that the number of VMware Sovereign Cloud providers has more than doubled to 25 partners globally. Together the new Sovereign SaaS innovations will enable partners to...
CFOs Desperate for Data to Recalculate the Cost of Office Space
When chief financial officers (CFOs) need to make decisions about a company’s utilization of physical space in today’s world of remote work, one thing they need but often don’t have is real-time data. Should a property be kept or closed? Can an office be consolidated, with some...
petsplusmag.com
Some Retailers May Embrace Automation This Holiday Season
As U.S. retailers prepare for the busy holiday shopping season, more than 60 percent say they are having trouble finding qualified candidates to staff their stores, while 45 percent claim to be struggling to fill contact center and back-office positions. These findings are from new research by Verint (Melville, N.Y.), which specializes in customer engagement.
KPJ Healthcare and Pine Labs Team Up on Patient BNPL Plan
The growing market for alternatives for patients to pay increasingly costly healthcare bills has spawned another payments partnership. Malaysia-based KPJ Healthcare, a specialist healthcare organization, announced Thursday (Nov 10) that it has partnered with merchant commerce platform Pine Labs to create a new zero-interest installment payment plan for patients. The...
Comments / 0