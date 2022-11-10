Read full article on original website
'Our Universe' Trailer: Morgan Freeman Narrates a Dazzling Nature Docuseries for Netflix
Netflix has had some pretty famous voices narrating their nature documentaries over the past few years. From the soothing vocal stylings of big names including Richard Attenborough (Our Planet) to former President Barack Obama (Our Great National Parks), the streamer has consistently pulled out all the stops for their audiences. In a trailer for their upcoming Our Universe, Netflix has brought the biggest voice of them all — Morgan Freeman — to narrate the tale of how our planet came to be and how the creatures living on it have shaped its past, present, and future.
How to Watch 'Mythic Quest' Season 3
This week brings the glorious return of Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest for its third season. The workplace comedy continues to thrive after its first two seasons led by It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creators and writers Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz. The series focuses on a studio team for the titular online role-playing video game that is led by Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao), the two creative directors and engineers. Their dysfunctional staff consists of their executive producer, David (David Hornsby), and head of monetization, Brad (Danny Pudi). Game testers, Dana (Imani Hakim) and Rachel (Ashly Burch), and the studio assistant, Jo (Jessie Ennis), round out the rest of the Mythic Quest team. This season notably will not feature F. Murray Abraham's C.W. Longbottom after the actor's exit from the show.
‘Cabinet of Curiosities’: 10 Essential Horror Films Recommended by Guillermo del Toro
Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities officially premiered on Netflix on the 25th of October — and it has kept viewers on the edge of their seats ever since. The Academy-Award-winning Mexican filmmaker executive produces, co-showruns and directs the show, which consists of eight genre-defining sinister narratives, including two original works by del Toro.
'Andor': Diego Luna Breaks Down Cassian's Story in New Featurette
Disney has unveiled another look at their Star Wars spinoff, Andor. The show, based around one of the central characters from 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, tells the origins of Cassian Andor, a thief-turned-spy for the Rebel Alliance. The series has concluded its arc within the Narkina 5...
First 'Yellowstone: 1923' Images Show Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren as a New Generation of Duttons
The newest generation of Duttons is finally revealed with new images from the Yellowstone prequel 1923. Vanity Fair released the first look at the latest Taylor Sheridan series, and it highlights Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, the newest stars of the director's Sheridanverse. Donning period-appropriate attire, the pair are dressed to the nines for their new role as stalwarts of the Dutton clan as they navigate all the troubles of Prohibition-era America.
Who Is Rashid, Actually, in 'Interview with the Vampire'?
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire. AMC’s adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire has rightfully been lauded since its debut this past month. The TV series by creator Rolin Jones features the relationship between two vampires Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Lestat (Sam Reid) in New Orleans. There’s much that’s been said about the show already; however, the final episode of Season 1 adds an interesting new wrinkle to this adaptation by revealing the true identity of Rashid (Assad Zaman).
This One Scene in 'Civll War' Sets Up The Entire Premise of 'Wakanda Forever'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverAt its core, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is all about Shuri’s (Letitia Wright) journey as she embraces T’Challa’s (Chadwick Boseman) legacy and becomes a worthy protector of Wakanda. Her path is tortuous, however, as she first becomes the new Black Panther to enact vengeance on Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía) and stop Talokan’s offensive. It’s not random that Shuri’s spiritual guide on the Ancestral Plane is no one other than her cousin Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), a man ultimately consumed by his rage. While Wakanda Forever makes Shuri choose between following the footsteps of Killmonger or T’Challa, Boseman’s Black Panther was also haunted by revenge. And one particular scene of Captain America: Civil War sets up the entire premise for Wakanda Forever.
‘Pokémon‘s Ash Ketchum Finally Becomes World’s Greatest Trainer
25 years ago, Pokémon's protagonist Ash Ketchum had always wanted to be the very best, "like no one ever was." Now, after 25 seasons, the Pokémon Company has announced that the 10-year-old trainer, along with his Pokémon buddy Pikachu, has won the top trainer title after traveling the world and catching multiple Pokémon. In the most recent episode of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series, Ash and Pikachu have finally achieved their goal of winning the Masters Eight Tournament of the Pokémon World Coronation Series, allowing the duo to claim their destiny, which Ash has desired since the first series aired in 1997.
How One Found Footage Film Fooled a Generation a Decade Before 'The Blair Witch Project'
It has always been important for found-footage movies to reinvent themselves. Since the subgenre’s popularity skyrocketed with The Blair Witch Project in 1999, there have been countless movies which have stuck painfully close to the formula and critics have flagged this as a problem. Often, movies that put a different spin on that formula have been more positively received. Recently, there have been shake-ups with movies like The Medium and Incantation which have both been widely acclaimed, as well as Zachary Donohue’s new series The Unknowable incorporating a style of found-footage in excellently inventive ways. One of the subgenre’s most effective additions actually came before The Blair Witch Project. In 1989 – ten years before its release – a movie called The McPherson Tape (aka UFO Abduction) was written, produced and directed by Dean Alioto. Alioto made the film with no budget and no professional actors. The result was a grainy but effective horror home video which shows a family gathering descend into an unimaginable nightmare when a UFO crashes near the house.
All The MCU Connections in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' You Might Have Missed
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The latest entry in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has now been unleashed. In true Marvel form, the story is as much about this one film as it is about multiple future movies and shows that have either already been released or are soon coming down the pipeline. As such, we’re digging through not only all the possible spoilers one could want but also the various connections it has to this broader universe that seems to just keep growing with every passing minute. If you haven’t yet seen the film, be prepared as this piece will contain some spoilers about this story as well as those of Marvel’s past and potential future. Let’s dig in.
Who Are 'Wakanda Forever's Midnight Angels and Are They in The Comics?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Sometimes even the Dora Milaje need help and that's when the Midnight Angels step in. A subgroup of warriors, they are the personal bodyguards of the Black Panther, and we get our first glimpse of them in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever! In the world of Marvel comics, the Midnight Angels were created by T'Challa after Doctor Doom stole the Vibranium from Wakanda. While that isn't the same history that now exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, their inclusion in the world of Wakanda Forever is still very exciting.
Who Was Lake Bell's Character in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverBlack Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally here and with it comes the sea of normal questions. But the Ryan Coogler sequel brings quick moments from pretty big names, including Lake Bell and Robert John Burke! The two appear in the film as members of the CIA team and "friends" of Martin Freeman's Everett Ross (which he reveals later in the movie) but their characters are a fascinating inclusion because they're only in the film for a brief scene.
'Tulsa King' Premiere Review: Stallone Rules All in Taylor Sheridan's New Show
To say Taylor Sheridan has had a successful career on television is putting it lightly. After writing the Sicario films, receiving an Oscar nomination for his screenplay for Hell or High Water, and directing the acclaimed thriller Wind River, Sheridan moved over to the small screen with Paramount Network's smash hit Yellowstone, a series that has become one of the biggest shows on cable television. Since then, he's created a handful of spin-offs for said show that have either premiered on Paramount+ or are about to, as well as built up an impressive slate of new and incoming series for the burgeoning streaming service. One of those is Tulsa King, which holds the distinction of marking the television debut of Rocky Balboa himself, Sylvester Stallone. Sheridan has teamed up with Terence Winter, who has an impressive resume himself, including The Sopranos and The Wolf of Wall Street, for one of the most highly anticipated new shows of the year (well, of the ones that don't involve dragons, elves, Jedis, and superheroes).
Who Is Lobo? Everything You Need to Know About DC Comics' Colorful Antihero
With a new DC Extended Universe (DCEU) in the works that promises to be huge, sights are set on which of the company's legendary heroes and villains could be slated to appear. With fan favorites Superman, The Joker, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the caped crusader himself, Batman, there's already a rich pool from which co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran can choose. One lesser-known pick that's on the minds of diehard DC fans is Lobo. From a misleading name to an ever-changing style in the comic books, this ruthless antihero from the planet Czarnia can be a little hard to pin down, so here's a deeper look at the chaotic bounty hunter from comics and television.
Why Does Shuri See [SPOILER] on The Ancestral Plane in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'?
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has established that there are other planes of existence that can be entered from the Material Plane. We’ve seen some of these planes in Doctor Strange, Avengers: Infinity War, Moon Knight, and especially the two Black Panther films. In Wakanda, the other dimension is the Ancestral Plane — the afterlife where Wakandans believe their souls go when they die. Black Panthers can also visit the Ancestral Plane after taking the sacred Heart-Shaped Herb. And that’s exactly what Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright) does in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Is More Political Than Ever
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus. Mike White’s The White Lotus was a minor miracle when it debuted last year; although the production was constrained by restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, White was able to create a searing, politically relevant examination of our fascination with the upper class and their privileges. While it was funny, moving, and disturbing all at once, The White Lotus felt like it was a success that couldn’t be recreated. Thankfully, White hasn’t made any mistakes thus far in the show’s second season. The first season analyzed a lot of aspects of privilege, but Season 2 has specifically turned its eye to political indifference. It feels like a particularly timely topic during an election year.
Why Riri Williams' Dad Is So Important
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The MCU's latest release, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, features a wellspring of top-notch performances: Angela Bassett's Queen Ramonda, a strong leader broken by loss; Letitita Wright's Princess Shuri, who bears the weight of the film on her shoulders; Tenoch Huerta Mejía, who evokes a tinge of sympathy for his menacing Namor; and Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, and Winston Duke, returnees that have slipped comfortably back into their beloved characters from the first film. Alongside these acting powerhouses is newcomer Dominique Thorne, who plays Riri Williams/Ironheart. With only three films to her credit, including this one, the way she confidently brings the character to life is a testament to the young actress' talent. What makes her performance memorable, though, is evident in a scene that is almost a throw-away set of lines from her, about how she used to work on cars with her stepdad. Thorne imbues the words with a memory that lives on for her, one that comes with equal parts of joy and sorrow. It suggests a connection that has impacted her life significantly, and the character's history in the comics backs that up.
'The Walking Dead' Season 11 Episode 23 Review: "Family" Is All That's Left
This is it, we’re in the end game of The Walking Dead now. At least, that is what we are being told once more in another opening narration from Judith (Cailey Fleming), reflecting on the past and the road ahead. However, this time we actually see her as opposed to just hearing her. As she picks up the respective weapons of her parents Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Rick (Andrew Lincoln) who have each been gone from the show for even longer than she has, the story is practically shouting from the rooftops that they’ll be coming back. It has felt like keys being dangled in front of the audience for the last couple of episodes in a meandering final season that has otherwise struggled to find anything emotionally engaging to focus on.
'Andor's Narkina-5 Arc Parallels the Rise of the Rebellion
Editor's Note: The following includes spoilers from Episode 1-10 of Andor. From the children taken away to become soldiers to the planets exterminated by the Death Star and the Starkiller Base, Star Wars has always made it pretty clear how terrifying it is to live under the Empire’s rule. However, the full extent of the Empire’s cruelty towards its people was always left to the fans’ imaginations. There were many gaps to be filled between the stories of Stormtroopers like Finn (John Boyega) and the grandiose massacres of planetary proportions. Little by little, however, the franchise has been closing these gaps with new movies and TV shows. Most recently, in Andor, fans got a good look at just how awful the Empire’s prison system is. However, the Narkina-5 story arc that spans from Episode 8 to 10 of the show doesn’t just paint a clear picture of what it’s like to be incarcerated as a common criminal in the Empire. The subplot also offers us a peek of the terrors to which the entire galaxy is subjected to and how this ruthlessness eventually leads to rebellion.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' IMAX Box Office Debuts at $22.6 Million
The latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the final project in Phase 4, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally hit theaters and is already considered a roaring success both critically and commercially. The film opened on Friday, November 11, to a staggering $84 million and has crossed $180 million for its first weekend at the domestic box office. IMAX is a part of that total, with their box office coming in at $22.6 million from the film's global opening from 800 IMAX screens worldwide.
