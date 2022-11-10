The West Seneca Chamber of Commerce would like to encourage residents to make a special effort to eat, shop and play in their own neighborhood this holiday season!. “We want to remind people that small businesses are the backbone of our community, so we are pushing our Eat, Shop & Play Local campaign this holiday season,” said Joe Kirchmyer, executive director of the West Seneca Chamber of Commerce. “For some local businesses, the holiday season can make or break their entire year, so it’s important that we support them as frequently as possible. I encourage everyone to consider buying gifts and gift cards within our community during this holiday season and beyond.”

