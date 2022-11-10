ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fred Hickman, Former ESPN and CNN Sports Anchor, Passes Away

For many, the name Fred Hickman fondly takes them back to a time when he and Nick Charles anchored CNN’s nightly sports show, CNN Sports Tonight. Sadly, Hickman passed away Wednesday at the age of 66. He was most recently an anchor & managing editor for the evening newscast...
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
MLB world reacts to Pete Rose’s plea for Hall of Fame

Pete Rose has stepped up his quest to make the Hall of Fame. The 81-year-old Rose sent a letter to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred this week asking to be reinstated to baseball so he can be considered for the Hall of Fame. Former MLB commissioner Bart Giamatti banned Rose from baseball in 1989 for betting on the sport in the 1980s while serving as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. Rose petitioned Manfred to be reinstated in 2015, but was denied.
Steelers’ OC Matt Canada Seems To Indicate A Behind The Scenes Battle With Mike Tomlin Has Been Raging Since Training Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium. The 2022 Steelers are on life support and if any magic is going to happen it has to start when the Steelers touch the ball against a stout New Orleans defense. Matt Canada has had two weeks to draw up a game plan that will work and for the good of the mental health of Steeler Nation, it must.
