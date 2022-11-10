Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Commanders’ Ron Rivera got snippy with reporters after latest Dan Snyder distraction
Much to the chagrin of fans, Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera doesn’t show much emotion on the sideline during games. Rivera typically paces with his arms crossed, making it impossible for fans to gauge his temperature and level of satisfaction with the team’s performance. Having said that,...
'Pissed' Commanders Players Speak Out Against 'Dark Cloud' Owner Dan Snyder
Said QB Taylor Heinicke of Commanders ownership controversies: “Frustrating ... It seems like every week something pops up.''
Commanders Injury Report: Chase Young Update, WR Jahan Dotson Playing vs. Eagles?
With two days of practice this week and one more to go, the Washington Commanders could get their star rookie back for Monday Night Football.
AdWeek
Fred Hickman, Former ESPN and CNN Sports Anchor, Passes Away
For many, the name Fred Hickman fondly takes them back to a time when he and Nick Charles anchored CNN’s nightly sports show, CNN Sports Tonight. Sadly, Hickman passed away Wednesday at the age of 66. He was most recently an anchor & managing editor for the evening newscast...
ESPN Lost Erin Andrews Because the Network Wouldn’t Give Her Prestigious Job
If ESPN would have given Erin Andrews a job on the sidelines of 'Monday Night Football,' the NFL media landscape may be different today. The post ESPN Lost Erin Andrews Because the Network Wouldn’t Give Her Prestigious Job appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Pete Rose’s plea for Hall of Fame
Pete Rose has stepped up his quest to make the Hall of Fame. The 81-year-old Rose sent a letter to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred this week asking to be reinstated to baseball so he can be considered for the Hall of Fame. Former MLB commissioner Bart Giamatti banned Rose from baseball in 1989 for betting on the sport in the 1980s while serving as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. Rose petitioned Manfred to be reinstated in 2015, but was denied.
Ron Rivera sends clear message about Colts’ Jeff Saturday hire
The Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire the inexperienced Jeff Saturday as interim coach attracted criticism from many corners of the NFL. On Saturday, a current NFL head coach even made clear that he was less than impressed by the move. Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera was asked about his...
Out of Control: Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Not Focused on Looming Carson Wentz Decision
With the potential of quarterback Carson Wentz returning for the Washington Commanders next week, Taylor Heinicke is keeping focus on what he can control.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ OC Matt Canada Seems To Indicate A Behind The Scenes Battle With Mike Tomlin Has Been Raging Since Training Camp
The Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium. The 2022 Steelers are on life support and if any magic is going to happen it has to start when the Steelers touch the ball against a stout New Orleans defense. Matt Canada has had two weeks to draw up a game plan that will work and for the good of the mental health of Steeler Nation, it must.
dcnewsnow.com
DC Attorney General Karl Racine to Make "Major" Announcement Regarding Washington Commanders
Karl Racine, Attorney General for the District of Columbia, planned to hold a news conference on Nov. 10, 2022 to make a major announcement about concerning the Washington Commanders. DC Attorney General Karl Racine to Make “Major” Announcement …. Karl Racine, Attorney General for the District of Columbia,...
Comments / 1