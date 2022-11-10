MIAMI GARDENS — Jacoby Brissett’s homecoming began with a bang for him and the Browns. On the first offensive snap of the game, the former Dwyer High School and Miami Dolphins quarterback faked a hand-off to Nick Chubb and heaved a perfect deep pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones, who hauled in the ball near the sideline as he fell on his backside. ...

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 22 MINUTES AGO