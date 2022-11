MUNICH -- The first NFL regular-season touchdown in Germany has been scored between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks!. Just after the start of the second quarter, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady -- who has received a rousing ovation from fans in Germany every time he has been shown on the video boards at Allianz Arena, and every time he has taken a snap -- found wide receiver Julio Jones on a crossing route for a 31-yard touchdown to give the Bucs a 7-0 lead.

16 HOURS AGO