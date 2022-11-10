Read full article on original website
indianapublicradio.org
Hoosier worker injury and illness rates up slightly in 2021, but remain historically low
Workplace-related injuries and illnesses increased marginally in Indiana between 2020 and 2021, according to new federal Employer-Reported Workplace Injuries and Illnesses estimates. Indiana’s 2021 rate of 3.2 injuries or illnesses among every 100 workers continues an eight-year streak of the rate being below 4 percent. That’s a significant decrease compared...
wfyi.org
Indiana boosts state government employee paychecks to fight turnover
Indiana lost more state government workers than it could hire during the last few years. And it costs the state a lot of money to constantly try to replace them, a recent state compensation study report found. A new state employee pay plan went into effect this week to better...
WISH-TV
Indiana reports 4,191 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths in previous week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data. The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Wednesdays.
cbs4indy.com
Student loan forgiveness program struck down
Student loan forgiveness program struck down. What now?. Alexa Ross has regional scores and highlights from across central Indiana. Indy Snow Force on standby as Hoosiers see three …. Indy Snow Force on standby as Hoosiers see three seasons in three days. Pet dog provides PTSD support for Hoosier veteran.
'Overwhelming support' | Formerly homeless veteran works to help fellow Hoosier veterans
INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of veterans around the country are currently homeless, many struggling here at home after serving our nation. An Indianapolis veteran has found a way to build her life back up after dealing with grief and homelessness, now making it her mission to help her fellow veterans the same way others helped her.
Indiana man, woman charged with sending defense-related data to China
FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (AP) — Three people and a business have been charged in federal court with participating in an illegal scheme to export controlled data to China and to defraud the Defense Department. An indictment was unsealed Wednesday in Kentucky after the arrest of the defendants. Phil Pascoe, 60, and Monica Pascoe, 45, both […]
95.3 MNC
Gov. Holcomb plans to build Indiana’s economy with “all of the above” approach
Governor Holcomb’s approach to building Indiana’s economy is an “all of the above” approach. Governor Eric Holcomb is heading to Egypt to address a global climate summit and talk energy investments and jobs for Indiana. Governor Holcomb tells Gerry Dick with Inside Indiana Business that his approach has always been to bring the world to Indiana and Indiana to the world.
cbs4indy.com
How investors are buying homes in Indiana and driving up prices
Andrew Kelley just closed on his dream home in Westfield. “Very excited about it, but it has been a long and arduous process,” said Kelley. It took months for Kelley to buy his home even though he’s well qualified, fully financed and has a good job as an environmental consultant.
Pack the Pantries donation drive
INDIANAPOLIS — Food insecurity is an issue for nearly 1 million Hoosiers, while thousands more live in food deserts with lack of access to fresh and nutritious foods. FOX59 and CBS4 is answering the call with its fall Pack the Pantries food drive. We are once again teaming up with Midwest Food Bank and Gleaners […]
Fox 59
Indiana winter weather photo submissions
CENTRAL INDIANA — With most of Indianapolis and central Indiana projected to see winter weather this weekend, many Hoosiers have begun snow and ice prep. While our meteorologists are predicting the first real snow of the year this weekend, we are looking to see what our viewers are experiencing.
WNDU
10 energy saving tips for the winter from Indiana Michigan Power
(WNDU) - Indiana Michigan Power has released some tips to help you cut down on your energy bills. The cold means higher heating bills, so the time is now to prepare a home or business for inclement weather. “Winter always brings the need to run the heat more often, but...
Current Publishing
Races for US rep, state senate, two state reps come to fruition
In races for U.S and state seats encompassing the Boone County area, three incumbents reclaimed their seats for State Senate District 29, U.S. House of Representatives District 4 and State Representative District 24, while a new Republican nominee will represent Indiana House District 25. Although early results showed Republican Alex...
Fox 59
3 years since record snowfall for this date across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – It has been three years since we picked up enough snowfall to break previous records for this date. It wasn’t a lot of snow, but enough to break records. Record high temperature: 76° (1927) Record low temperature: 18° (1995) Record rainfall: 1.63” (1879)
witzamfm.com
Local Schools Recieve Purple Star Distinction
Local Sources- The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today announced 20 newly-designated Purple Star schools. Schools receiving the Purple Star designation are awarded for their significant display of commitment to service members, veterans and students and families connected to our nation’s military. Schools awarded the Purple Star designation in...
Monkeys in Indiana? PETA files ‘illegal monkey shipment’ complaint
PETA officials say they have uncovered evidence that the trucking company, Quebedeaux's Transport, has made a serious violation of the Federal Animal Welfare Act.
WLFI.com
Grissom Air Reserve Base honors first-ever woman Marine
KOKOMO, Ind. (WLFI) — Thursday marked the 247 birthday of the US Marine Corps. Marines and other military personnel honored the first-ever woman Marine today at Grissom Air Reserve Base. Kokomo native Opha May Johnson joined the Marine Corps in 1918. Women were prohibited from service prior to that...
WISH-TV
Two arrested following police chase through 3 Indiana counties
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were arrested Saturday after leading police on a vehicle pursuit through three counties, the Indiana State Police says. Shorty after 3 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a Home Depot in Seymour after receiving reports of an attempted theft. When officers arrived the suspects left the property in a U-Haul truck.
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana voters reject four school referendums
Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies for operational funds failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. That was not case in Westfield, where voters approved a property-tax change to help fund operations at the fast-growing Westfield Washington Schools district....
Did You See the Fireball in the Southern Indiana Sky Earlier This Week?
If you happened to be outside one night earlier this week, you may have seen a bright light streak across the sky over southern Indiana and western Kentucky, and thought, "What was that?" Of course, you were probably alone, so when you told people what you saw they probably thought you were losing your mind. But, rest assured, you are not. A bright light did quickly shoot across the sky Tuesday night that could be seen by anyone in southern Indiana or western Kentucky who happened to be looking up at the right time. So, what was it?
Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including two $100,000 tickets that were purchased in […]
