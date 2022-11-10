ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Donors could win $10K for donating to United Way

By Brandyn Benter
 3 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The United Way of the Wabash Valley has once again teamed up with Terre Haute Chevrolet to offer donors a chance at $10,000.

The annual Community Resource Drive has been boosted by the giveaway for the last 4 years.

The Annual Resource Drive is a vital part of the United Way’s work because the funds raised go to fight poverty in our local community and build a brighter future by working towards the bold goal of moving 10,000 families out of financial struggles and into stability.

United Way of the Wabash Valley news release

Funds raised are used by the UWWV to support families and programs in Clay, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties in Indiana as well as Clark County in Illinois.

“The Annual Community Resource Drive is a time where people can make an investment in our community,” UWWV Resource Development Director Danielle Isbell said. “These donations give us the ability to fund needed services, programs and initiatives that are changing lives across the Wabash Valley in our focus areas of education, health, financial stability, and community building.”

Donors can earn chances to win the cash incentive based on their level of donor support. Entries for the $10,000 cash drawing are earned by:

  • New donors at any giving level = 1 Entry
  • Any returning donor at the same level giving or more = 1 Entry
  • Every $25 increment donation from a new donor = 2 Entries
  • Every $25 increment increase from a previous year’s donor over last year’s gift = 2 Entries
  • Any new or increased gift reaching $500 or more = 20 additional Entries

Donations must be submitted by December 31, 2022, for a chance to win with the drawing being held in January of 2023.

“We are proud of our longstanding relationship with United Way and happy that we can offer this extra incentive to donors,” Terre Haute Chevrolet General Manager Kevin Cauble said. “We hope that our example of commitment to the community and United Way will serve as an example to other businesses and urge them to find a way to get involved in this great organization.”

For more information, or to make a donation online visit the UWWV website here .

