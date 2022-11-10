ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Tropical Storm Nicole Expected to Bring Heavy Rains, Gusty Wind to Charlotte Area

By Kiara Jacobs
MIX 107.9
MIX 107.9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UbiYg_0j6IDVhj00

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

The Carolinas prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole expected to bring heavy rains, gusty wind and threat of tornadoes to the Charlotte area Thursday night into Friday.

WSOC-TV reports that Nicole was formed east of the Bahamas and made landfall Wednesday afternoon. Thursday morning Nicole made landfall south of Orlando, Florida, and is expected to move up the east coast by the end of the week.

Nicole reached hurricane strength on Wednesday but is expected to impact the Carolina as a Tropical Storm throughout Friday.

Some light showers are expected Thursday evening from Nicole but the storm will weaken as it moves north on Friday.

The main risk will be around areas along and east of Interstate 77, the WSOC-TV weather team reports.

Even as it weakens to a tropical storm, Duke Energy said with large storms like this prepare for down trees and power outages.

“Nicole is a large storm with very heavy rains and gusty winds, a combination that could potentially bring down trees and cause power outages in some areas,” said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy’s Carolinas storm director. “We have thousands of line and tree workers across the Carolinas ready to respond and have worked to strengthen the grid and add smart technologies that can help reduce the impacts of tropical storms on customers.”

Flash flooding is possible in the mountains through Saturday due to excessive runoff, officials say.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please open your first email from WBT.com so we can be added to your list of safe senders. Email

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MIX 107.9

Charlotte Voter Guide: What To Know

Election day is November 8. If you haven’t voted early, the final day to do so is Saturday, November 5 until 3 PM. There are 24 early voting locations across Charlotte that voters can choose from. When early voting you can go to any location but on election day, voters must go to their assigned […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
MIX 107.9

Charlotte-Area Halloween Guide: Hours, Safety Tips & Events

Happy Halloween! October 31 falls on a Monday this year, which happens to also be a teacher workday for most Charlotte-area schools. That means trick-or-treaters have all day to celebrate but no one wants their kids out late on a school night. Looking for the best trick-or-treat neighborhoods, hours and Halloween events?– We have you […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
MIX 107.9

Matt and Ramona Off Air Podcast, Who Let The Dogs Out?

This episode of the Matt and Ramona Off Air Podcast, is titled, “Whoe Let The Dogs Out” Ramona attended a dog event, Pawsitively Matthews, and she has stories. Law enforcement was showcasing their various police dogs.One of the dogs was distracted from finding the hidden drugs. The story of why the dog was distracted is […]
MATTHEWS, NC
MIX 107.9

Taylor Swift Is Going on Tour

Swifties, get ready! Taylor Swift has announced she’s going on tour! Tuesday, Taylor revealed that she would travel across the country for her The Eras Tour.  Tickets for the shows haven’t gone on sale, but you’re welcome to pre-register for tickets on Ticketmaster. There is no date set for Charlotte. The closest venue to the […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
MIX 107.9

CMS interim superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh to step down before contract ends

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Interm Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh informed the district that he would be resigning “sooner than planned”, CMS Board of Education announced. CMS said Hattabaugh’s decision was based on what was best for him and family reasons and will leave at the end of December. The district Board of Education released a statement, “We wish […]
MIX 107.9

MIX 107.9

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 107.9 Charlotte’s Best Mix!

 https://mix1079.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy