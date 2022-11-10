ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

How South Florida schools will make up days lost from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole

By Lisa J. Huriash, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OmefV_0j6IChAW00
Sophia Potvin, 10, and her brother, Brett Jr., 8, run away as they play in the waves with their father, Brett Potvin, of Dania Beach under the Dania Beach Pier as Tropical Storm Nicole threatened the east coast of Florida on Wednesday. Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Hurricanes Ian and Nicole closed South Florida schools for many days, and now comes the question of how students will need to make up the time they missed.

In Broward, where students missed four days, school district officials will soon figure out how students will account for any of that time.

“We will have to make up some of the lost time but not necessarily the four days,” said John Sullivan, Broward school district spokesman Thursday. “It might materialize in one day, two days, or a combination of half days.” A final decision will be made “in the coming weeks,” he said.

In Palm Beach County, where public-school students also missed a total of four days because of the two hurricanes, no makeup days are anticipated, Superintendent Mike Burke wrote in a statement. The District was already scheduled to be in school on Friday, which is Veterans Day, a national holiday, unlike Broward County.

Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida west of Fort Myers as a Category 4 storm on Sept. 28, causing tornadoes in Broward County and flooding streets in Key West. Hurricane Nicole made landfall on the Treasure Coast on Thursday morning.

In advance of each storm, concerned about flooding, wind and storm unpredictability, Broward schools closed for two days each as a precaution.

In Broward schools, the potential makeup dates are currently scheduled for early release days: Jan. 12, Feb. 14, March 16, April 20, and June 8, which is also the last day of school.

State law requires 900 net hours for grades 4-12; and 720 hours for grades K-3. Sullivan said the state can waive the instructional hour requirement, but that has not happened yet. A Florida Department of Education spokesperson could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Lisa J. Huriash can be reached at lhuriash@sunsentinel.com . Follow on Twitter @LisaHuriash

Comments / 24

All.in
3d ago

The hell they are. The schools chose to be closed my kids are not giving up their days off for the schools decisions.

Reply
4
Agnes Jarrett
3d ago

Broward County already had Monday and Friday off before the storm. So why do they have to make up 4 days? Help me understand.

Reply(5)
2
Related
nomadlawyer.org

Pompano Beach : A Best Place For Lovers

Pompano Beach has a diverse population and is home to many businesses. Visitors to Pompano Beach can enjoy the warm Gulf Stream throughout the year. Pompano Beach, Florida – A Paradise For Outdoor Lovers. North of Fort Lauderdale, Florida lies the small city of Pompano Beach. The town is...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cohaitungchi.com

16 Best Things to Do in Dania Beach, FL

Are you looking to have some fun near the ocean or want to try out some water activities?. Then consider visiting Dania Beach in Florida. Dania Beach is a city you can find about five miles from Fort Lauderdale, with a population of 32,417. When visiting this city, you’ll find...
DANIA BEACH, FL
floridapolitics.com

Broward County’s first Black Commissioner dead at 87

Sylvia Poitier broke barriers but was ultimately removed from office. Sylvia Poitier, who made history as Broward County’s first Black Commissioner but left public life under a cloud, died at her Deerfield Beach home on Monday, the Sun-Sentinel is reporting. She was 87. As the news broke, tributes poured...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
miamitimesonline.com

South Florida prepares for another hurricane

Though Florida has not yet recovered from damages caused by Hurricane Ian, residents are bracing for yet another hurricane this week. Nicole, which began as a subtropical storm, is expected to make landfall Wednesday night or early Thursday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. Subtropical storms strengthen by feeding off warm ocean waters and atmospheric energy.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Veterans Day 2022: Here's how to celebrate

Miami - On November 11, Veterans Day is celebrated annually by thanking those who have served in the US military. To make the day extra special for veterans, South Florida has many events where you can show your support this Friday. See events below: Adoption Special in Honor of Veterans- Fort Lauderdale, FL - The Humane Society of Broward County has many amazing pets waiting to be adopted. In honor of Veteran's Day pets one year of age and older will be half price for any adopter Monday, November 7 - Sunday November 13th. That's a $75 savings on dog adoption...
MIAMI, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Hurricane Nicole live updates Wednesday: Storm surge wallops north Palm Beach County

We are providing this story for free. Please consider signing up for a digital subscription using this link and support local news.  Palm Beach County has ordered evacuations of zones A and B, which encompass beachside and mobile homes, ahead of Hurricane Nicole. Nicole strengthened from a tropical storm into a hurricane Wednesday evening and is expected to make landfall on Florida's east coast late Wednesday into early Thursday.  ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Hurricane Nicole erodes beaches in Broward County

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Parts of South Florida are dealing with an erosion emergency after the beach ended up in the street. High tides and coastal erosion are a major concern in the area, but the effects of Hurricane Nicole Wednesday night only made matters worse. Crews were out with...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Family Seeks Answers After Woman Disappears in Fort Lauderdale

A Fort Lauderdale family is desperate for answers from police after a woman disappeared from unincorporated Central Broward on Thursday. According to detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 39-year-old Mimose Dulcio was last seen Thursday, at around 5:30 p.m. near the 400 block of Northwest 30th Avenue in unincorporated Central Broward.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Driver crashes into side of apartment building in Miami-Dade

MIAMI – Residents at a northeast Miami-Dade apartment building were woken up by a bang this morning after a driver apparently lost control and crashed into the side of the building.One resident said, "That's her bedroom!" She says dangerous drivers are an on-going issue in the area. We've reached out to police about whether speed or alcohol may have been a factor. It's unclear if the driver will be facing any charges at this time. 
MIAMI, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Along the Coast: Riding DeSantis’ coattails, GOP makes inroads in South County

Ron DeSantis reached a plateau Tuesday that no Republican candidate for governor in Palm Beach County had reached in 36 years: He tallied more votes than the Democrat. And on his coattails rode Peggy Gossett-Seidman to victory over Andy Thomson for a Boca Raton-centered state House seat, and Marci Woodward, a political novice, over Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth for a County Commission seat.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Woodfield Country Club Boca Raton Trial Set For Friday

David Versus Goliath. Employee Sues Country Club, Claims Forced To Drive Personal Car During Deluge. Trial Days Away… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Woodfield Country Club may learn this week whether its gamble of doing battle with an employee over car damage […]
BOCA RATON, FL
veronews.com

32963 luxury developers look to South (Hutchinson Island)

As waterfront land in 32963 gets harder to find, high-end island brokers, builders and developers are turning some of their attention to nearby South Hutchinson Island, which extends from the Fort Pierce Inlet to Jensen Beach. Two big new projects worth a combined $300 million that will bring 102 luxury...
JENSEN BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

46K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy