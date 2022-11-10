How South Florida schools will make up days lost from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole

Sophia Potvin, 10, and her brother, Brett Jr., 8, run away as they play in the waves with their father, Brett Potvin, of Dania Beach under the Dania Beach Pier as Tropical Storm Nicole threatened the east coast of Florida on Wednesday. Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Hurricanes Ian and Nicole closed South Florida schools for many days, and now comes the question of how students will need to make up the time they missed.

In Broward, where students missed four days, school district officials will soon figure out how students will account for any of that time.

“We will have to make up some of the lost time but not necessarily the four days,” said John Sullivan, Broward school district spokesman Thursday. “It might materialize in one day, two days, or a combination of half days.” A final decision will be made “in the coming weeks,” he said.

In Palm Beach County, where public-school students also missed a total of four days because of the two hurricanes, no makeup days are anticipated, Superintendent Mike Burke wrote in a statement. The District was already scheduled to be in school on Friday, which is Veterans Day, a national holiday, unlike Broward County.

Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida west of Fort Myers as a Category 4 storm on Sept. 28, causing tornadoes in Broward County and flooding streets in Key West. Hurricane Nicole made landfall on the Treasure Coast on Thursday morning.

In advance of each storm, concerned about flooding, wind and storm unpredictability, Broward schools closed for two days each as a precaution.

In Broward schools, the potential makeup dates are currently scheduled for early release days: Jan. 12, Feb. 14, March 16, April 20, and June 8, which is also the last day of school.

State law requires 900 net hours for grades 4-12; and 720 hours for grades K-3. Sullivan said the state can waive the instructional hour requirement, but that has not happened yet. A Florida Department of Education spokesperson could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Lisa J. Huriash can be reached at lhuriash@sunsentinel.com . Follow on Twitter @LisaHuriash