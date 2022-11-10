Army (3-6) - Nov. 19. The Black Knights went to Alabama to face Troy on Saturday afternoon and blew a 9-0 halftime lead to the Trojans, falling 10-9. The game was scoreless through the first quarter, but the visitors punched it in on the first play from scrimmage in the second quarter, adding a field goal in the dying seconds of the half. However, Troy took the lead with 8:04 to go on a short touchdown pass and was able to hold on for the victory.

