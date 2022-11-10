Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Related
friars.com
No. 9 Men's Hockey, No. 7 UConn Battle To Wild 6-6 Tie
HARTFORD, Conn. – Max Crozier recorded a career-high four assists but No. 7 UConn rallied for a 6-6 tie against the No. 9 Providence College men's hockey team on Saturday afternoon at the XL Center. The Huskies claimed the extra point in the Hockey East standings with the shootout win for the second-consecutive day.
friars.com
Game Notes vs. Rhode Island
Game Notes (PDF) | Watch Live on ESPN+ | Live Stats. FRIARS BEGIN THREE-GAME ROAD SWING AT RHODE ISLAND... Providence College begins a three-game road swing on Monday, Nov. 14 at the University of Rhode Island. Tip-off is slated for 6:00 p.m. at the Ryan Center in Kingston, R.I. It marks the first road game of the season for Providence, who will continue play on the road against Iona (Nov. 17) and Boston College (Nov. 20).
friars.com
Men’s Basketball Drives Past Northeastern, 89-65
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence College men's basketball team defeated Northeastern University, 89-65, on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Amica Mutual Pavillion in Providence, R.I. It marked the first meeting between the Friars and the Huskies in 12 years. With the win, the Friars improved to 2-0 this season. Graduate studentJared Bynum (Largo, Md.) led the way with 21 points and nine assists (both game highs). Graduate student Clifton Moore (Ambler, Pa.) finished with 15 points. Sophomore Bryce Hopkins (Oak Park, Ill.) recorded a double-double, with 10 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.
theuconnblog.com
UConn football future opponents: Week 11
Army (3-6) - Nov. 19. The Black Knights went to Alabama to face Troy on Saturday afternoon and blew a 9-0 halftime lead to the Trojans, falling 10-9. The game was scoreless through the first quarter, but the visitors punched it in on the first play from scrimmage in the second quarter, adding a field goal in the dying seconds of the half. However, Troy took the lead with 8:04 to go on a short touchdown pass and was able to hold on for the victory.
friars.com
Women's Basketball Defeats Stonehill, 56-32
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's basketball team defeated Stonehill, 56-32, on Nov. 11 at Alumni Hall in Providence, R.I. The Friars improved to 2-0 on the season. The Skyhawks, who are in their inaugural NCAA Division I season, dropped to 0-2. GAME HIGHLIGHTS:. RECORDS:. Stonehill – 0-2...
friars.com
Volleyball Drops 3-0 Decision To No. 17 Marquette
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College volleyball team fell to the nationally ranked Marquette Golden Eagles in straight sets on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Alumni Hall. FIRST SET HIGHLIGHTS: Marquette won the first set, 25-15. After an early 5-1 lead by the Golden Eagles, the Friars were able to...
friars.com
Friar Dance Team Signs Jayla Augustin Through Team IMPACT
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Providence College dance team head coach Katie Printer announced today (Nov. 13) a new team member, signing 12-year-old Jayla Augustin through Team IMPACT. Jayla, who has Sickle Cell, was officially introduced at a signing day press conference on Sunday, November 13th at the Ruane Friar Development...
friars.com
Volleyball Prepares For No. 17 Marquette and DePaul
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College volleyball team is set to host No. 17 Marquette University on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 1:00 p.m. before welcoming DePaul University on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1:00 p.m. Prior to the start of Sunday's match, the Friars will honor seven members of the program in a senior ceremony. The honorees include graduate student Mackenzie Taylor (Holbrook, N.Y.) and seniors Sasha Rudich (Austin, Texas), Jennifer Leitman (Irvine, Calif.), Brielle Mullally (Garden Grove, Calif.), Emma Nelson (West Chester, Pa.), Caroline LaMacchia (Rockville Centre, N.Y.) and Elena Leontaridou (Thessaloniki, Greece).
Hoffman hits new heights in Ellington win
ELLINGTON — Owen Hoffman tied Chris Harned’s single-season scoring record of 31 goals set in 1971 by notching a hat trick Wednesday in the Ellington High boys soccer team’s Class M tournament second-round victory over Granby. The senior set the new goal-scoring standard two days later. Hoffman...
Eyewitness News
3 UConn students sent to hospital after tree falls on car at College Square
STORRS, Conn. (WFSB) - Three UConn students were transported to local hospitals after a tree fell on an occupied car at the College Square Friday. According to school officials, UConn emergency personnel received a report that a tree fell on a car at 134 North Eagleville Road shortly before 11:00 pm.
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
6 with Connecticut connections awarded Rhodes Scholarships
VIENNA, Va. — Six students who are from Connecticut or attend college here, have been awarded one of academia's highest honors, a Rhodes Scholarship. According to their website, Rhodes Scholarships pay all expenses for up to four years of study at the University of Oxford, which is ranked the top universities in the world.
Rhode Island's Most Dangerous Cities
Rhode Island has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The seal of Rhode Island, USA.By Simtropolitan, Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
3-day Connecticut International Auto Show returns to Mohegan Sun
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Car lovers from all over the world are gathering at the Connecticut International Auto Show. The three-day show kicked off Friday at the Mohegan Sun Expo Center. The newest models of cars, vans, crossovers, hybrids, trucks, SUVs, and electric vehicles from the U.Sand around the world will be on display through […]
NHPR
Connecticut's depleted acorn crop will have wide reaching impact
A humble, but key building block of Connecticut’s ecosystem is in short supply this year: acorns. According to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES), more than 80 wildlife species – everything from mice to bears – depend on acorns as a primary food source before and during winter. But an annual survey of hundreds of oak trees by CAES scientists recently found Connecticut is suffering from a widespread acorn crop failure.
The best dive bar in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp
A list of the top 10 best dive bars in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp.
Missing East Hartford man found dead in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A missing 79-year-old man from East Hartford was found dead in Glastonbury on Sunday. Howard Wilmes was reported missing by his family on Saturday, according to police. There are no signs of criminal activity at this time. The Glastonbury Police Department is in charge of the investigation.
Eyewitness News
Ferocious wind, rain from Nicole’s remnants impact Connecticut shoreline
GROTON, CT (WFSB) - The rain and wind from the remnants of Nicole pounded Connecticut’s shoreline on Saturday morning. The former tropical depression started delivering those elements to the state on Friday. The conditions persisted despite the storm being an inland one, not coastal one. They also led to...
Chilly start of the week across Connecticut before midweek rain
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says temperatures will take a dive for the start of the week on Monday before a chance of rain arrives on Wednesday.
Deneen takes the 4th District probate race
WINDSOR — Democratic candidate Mary Deneen topped Republican candidate Tad Bistor in the race for 4th District probate judge. According to the Secretary of the State’s Office, Deneen won with a tally of 16.909 votes to Bistor’s 9,068. The district covers East Windsor, South Windsor, and Windsor.
Comments / 0