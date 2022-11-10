ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
friars.com

No. 9 Men's Hockey, No. 7 UConn Battle To Wild 6-6 Tie

HARTFORD, Conn. – Max Crozier recorded a career-high four assists but No. 7 UConn rallied for a 6-6 tie against the No. 9 Providence College men's hockey team on Saturday afternoon at the XL Center. The Huskies claimed the extra point in the Hockey East standings with the shootout win for the second-consecutive day.
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

Game Notes vs. Rhode Island

Game Notes (PDF) | Watch Live on ESPN+ | Live Stats. FRIARS BEGIN THREE-GAME ROAD SWING AT RHODE ISLAND... Providence College begins a three-game road swing on Monday, Nov. 14 at the University of Rhode Island. Tip-off is slated for 6:00 p.m. at the Ryan Center in Kingston, R.I. It marks the first road game of the season for Providence, who will continue play on the road against Iona (Nov. 17) and Boston College (Nov. 20).
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

Men’s Basketball Drives Past Northeastern, 89-65

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence College men's basketball team defeated Northeastern University, 89-65, on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Amica Mutual Pavillion in Providence, R.I. It marked the first meeting between the Friars and the Huskies in 12 years. With the win, the Friars improved to 2-0 this season. Graduate studentJared Bynum (Largo, Md.) led the way with 21 points and nine assists (both game highs). Graduate student Clifton Moore (Ambler, Pa.) finished with 15 points. Sophomore Bryce Hopkins (Oak Park, Ill.) recorded a double-double, with 10 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.
PROVIDENCE, RI
theuconnblog.com

UConn football future opponents: Week 11

Army (3-6) - Nov. 19. The Black Knights went to Alabama to face Troy on Saturday afternoon and blew a 9-0 halftime lead to the Trojans, falling 10-9. The game was scoreless through the first quarter, but the visitors punched it in on the first play from scrimmage in the second quarter, adding a field goal in the dying seconds of the half. However, Troy took the lead with 8:04 to go on a short touchdown pass and was able to hold on for the victory.
STORRS, CT
friars.com

Women's Basketball Defeats Stonehill, 56-32

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's basketball team defeated Stonehill, 56-32, on Nov. 11 at Alumni Hall in Providence, R.I. The Friars improved to 2-0 on the season. The Skyhawks, who are in their inaugural NCAA Division I season, dropped to 0-2. GAME HIGHLIGHTS:. RECORDS:. Stonehill – 0-2...
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

Volleyball Drops 3-0 Decision To No. 17 Marquette

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College volleyball team fell to the nationally ranked Marquette Golden Eagles in straight sets on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Alumni Hall. FIRST SET HIGHLIGHTS: Marquette won the first set, 25-15. After an early 5-1 lead by the Golden Eagles, the Friars were able to...
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

Friar Dance Team Signs Jayla Augustin Through Team IMPACT

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Providence College dance team head coach Katie Printer announced today (Nov. 13) a new team member, signing 12-year-old Jayla Augustin through Team IMPACT. Jayla, who has Sickle Cell, was officially introduced at a signing day press conference on Sunday, November 13th at the Ruane Friar Development...
friars.com

Volleyball Prepares For No. 17 Marquette and DePaul

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College volleyball team is set to host No. 17 Marquette University on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 1:00 p.m. before welcoming DePaul University on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1:00 p.m. Prior to the start of Sunday's match, the Friars will honor seven members of the program in a senior ceremony. The honorees include graduate student Mackenzie Taylor (Holbrook, N.Y.) and seniors Sasha Rudich (Austin, Texas), Jennifer Leitman (Irvine, Calif.), Brielle Mullally (Garden Grove, Calif.), Emma Nelson (West Chester, Pa.), Caroline LaMacchia (Rockville Centre, N.Y.) and Elena Leontaridou (Thessaloniki, Greece).
PROVIDENCE, RI
Journal Inquirer

Hoffman hits new heights in Ellington win

ELLINGTON — Owen Hoffman tied Chris Harned’s single-season scoring record of 31 goals set in 1971 by notching a hat trick Wednesday in the Ellington High boys soccer team’s Class M tournament second-round victory over Granby. The senior set the new goal-scoring standard two days later. Hoffman...
ELLINGTON, CT
Q97.9

Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England

This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

6 with Connecticut connections awarded Rhodes Scholarships

VIENNA, Va. — Six students who are from Connecticut or attend college here, have been awarded one of academia's highest honors, a Rhodes Scholarship. According to their website, Rhodes Scholarships pay all expenses for up to four years of study at the University of Oxford, which is ranked the top universities in the world.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

3-day Connecticut International Auto Show returns to Mohegan Sun

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Car lovers from all over the world are gathering at the Connecticut International Auto Show. The three-day show kicked off Friday at the Mohegan Sun Expo Center. The newest models of cars, vans, crossovers, hybrids, trucks, SUVs, and electric vehicles from the U.Sand around the world will be on display through […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NHPR

Connecticut's depleted acorn crop will have wide reaching impact

A humble, but key building block of Connecticut’s ecosystem is in short supply this year: acorns. According to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES), more than 80 wildlife species – everything from mice to bears – depend on acorns as a primary food source before and during winter. But an annual survey of hundreds of oak trees by CAES scientists recently found Connecticut is suffering from a widespread acorn crop failure.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Missing East Hartford man found dead in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A missing 79-year-old man from East Hartford was found dead in Glastonbury on Sunday. Howard Wilmes was reported missing by his family on Saturday, according to police. There are no signs of criminal activity at this time. The Glastonbury Police Department is in charge of the investigation.
GLASTONBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Deneen takes the 4th District probate race

WINDSOR — Democratic candidate Mary Deneen topped Republican candidate Tad Bistor in the race for 4th District probate judge. According to the Secretary of the State’s Office, Deneen won with a tally of 16.909 votes to Bistor’s 9,068. The district covers East Windsor, South Windsor, and Windsor.
WINDSOR, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy