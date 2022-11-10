Read full article on original website
Felon charged with possessing weapons of mass destruction in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County deputies responded to the 1000 block of Burch Bridge Road in Burlington in reference to a shooting and a man making threats to harm himself and others. Deputies arrived and found Christopher Michael Caulder, 28, and arrested him because of the threatening statements...
Man shot while driving, crashes into another car in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said they received multiple calls from the 1000 block of South Hawthorne Road regarding hearing gunshots and a car crash Thursday night. The investigation revealed that 21-year-old Tyshaun Stevenson and the suspect were driving on Ebert Street. For unknown reasons, the suspect began shooting...
Greensboro neighborhood puts up Christmas light balls to help people in need
The Christmas light balls in Greensboro’s Sunset Hills neighborhood have become a yearly attraction. The community uses it as a way to feed people around the Triad.
Meet the firehouse cat at Station 19 in Greensboro
Scrappy has made the station home for the past decade. His main job is mouse-catcher.
My 2 Cents: Veterans Day
GREENSBORO, N.C. — We all know that today is Veterans Day. A day where we pay respect for all those who served our country. Quite honestly, we probably can't do enough for our vets. They sacrifice so much for the rest of us to enjoy our freedom. Sacrifice is definitely the term. Some sacrifice their lives, most sacrifice time with family and even time alone but they all deserve our attention and respect.
Security scanner company discusses success stories of new technology
An Evolv scanner detected a gun on a student at Dudley High School. The company's founder said it was one of thousands of success stories.
Wake Forest University's 'Turkeypalooza' prepares 600 Thanksgiving meals for those in need
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's note: Video features a Dig In 2 It about people seeing food shortages. Wake Forest University students and staff are preparing for an annual holiday tradition that gives back to the community, Turkeypalooza. It starts Sunday through Saturday, November 19. This student-led event prepares 600...
Brown Brothers continuing the family legacy on the football sidelines
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the quest for a North Carolina football state championship continues, we've come across all kinds of great storylines. For example, a set of brothers, both coaching their teams into the second round of the playoffs. Earlier this week, we caught up with Darryl Brown and...
No. 15 UNC tops Wake Forest to secure ACC title-game spot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — No. 15 North Carolina didn't squander its first chance to clinch a trip to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. Noah Burnette kicked a 33-yard field goal with 2:12 left and UNC's defense came up with key fourth-quarter stops to beat Wake Forest 36-34 on Saturday night, a win that claimed the league's Coastal Division title.
