GREENSBORO, N.C. — We all know that today is Veterans Day. A day where we pay respect for all those who served our country. Quite honestly, we probably can't do enough for our vets. They sacrifice so much for the rest of us to enjoy our freedom. Sacrifice is definitely the term. Some sacrifice their lives, most sacrifice time with family and even time alone but they all deserve our attention and respect.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO