Randolph County, NC

Man shot while driving, crashes into another car in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said they received multiple calls from the 1000 block of South Hawthorne Road regarding hearing gunshots and a car crash Thursday night. The investigation revealed that 21-year-old Tyshaun Stevenson and the suspect were driving on Ebert Street. For unknown reasons, the suspect began shooting...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
My 2 Cents: Veterans Day

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We all know that today is Veterans Day. A day where we pay respect for all those who served our country. Quite honestly, we probably can't do enough for our vets. They sacrifice so much for the rest of us to enjoy our freedom. Sacrifice is definitely the term. Some sacrifice their lives, most sacrifice time with family and even time alone but they all deserve our attention and respect.
GREENSBORO, NC
No. 15 UNC tops Wake Forest to secure ACC title-game spot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — No. 15 North Carolina didn't squander its first chance to clinch a trip to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. Noah Burnette kicked a 33-yard field goal with 2:12 left and UNC's defense came up with key fourth-quarter stops to beat Wake Forest 36-34 on Saturday night, a win that claimed the league's Coastal Division title.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

