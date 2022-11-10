ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC Warming Shelters Welcoming People In Need During Cold Weather

With temperatures dropping, Oklahoma City officials are telling community members about three of Oklahoma City's warming shelters that will be welcoming people in need Friday night. Here's a look at the locations, times and eligibility requirements for the City Care Night Shelter, Salvation Army and the City Rescue Mission:
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Part Of Highway 51 To Becomes Boone Pickens Memorial Highway

Part of Highway 51 in the Stillwater area is being dedicated in honor of longtime OSU booster T Boone Pickens. In the past session, the legislature approved naming the highway between Country Club Road and Karsten Creek Road as the "Boone Pickens Memorial Highway." During his life, Pickens gave away more than a billion dollars to various causes half of that benefitting Oklahoma State University.
STILLWATER, OK
Mother Issues Desperate Plea To Find Missing Cleveland County Son

Eleven weeks after an Oklahoma City metro man vanished from his Forest Park home, his mother continues the desperate search for her son. Jeremy Reagan's truck was found abandoned at the Lexington Wildlife Preserve in August. News 9's Sylvia Corkill reported Sunday night from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of News 9 Viewing Area

A winter storm watch has been issued Sunday night for several counties in Oklahoma ahead of expected snow Monday. Counties included in the watch are Ellis, Roger Mills, Dewey, Custer, Beckham, Washita, Caddo and Grady. The watch is set to last until 6 p.m. Monday. ***. Snow is back in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Heritage Hall Crushes Anadarko, 42-14

OKLAHOMA CITY - Heritage Hall took care of business in the first round of the playoffs, beating Anadarko 42-14. The Chargers move on to the second round while Anadarko's season comes to an end.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Police: 1 Shot, Injured At SW Oklahoma City Apartment

Oklahoma City Police said one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex on Sunday. Police said a man was found outside the Almonte Apartments at 5901 S. May Ave. with a gunshot wound. Authorities expect the man to be OK and officers are still...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Authorities Respond To Rollover Crash In NW OKC

Authorities in Oklahoma City have responded to a crash that happened at around 3:00 a.m. Friday near Northwest 23rd Street and North Ann Arbor Avenue. According to Oklahoma City Police, a vehicle rolled over and struck three other vehicles. One person received non life-threatening injuries, but there is no word...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Del City Runs Away From Bishop Kelley, 41-14

DEL CITY, Okla. - Del City took care of business against Bishop Kelley in round one of the state tournament Friday night. Del City moves on to the second round. Bishop Kelley's season has now come to an end.
DEL CITY, OK
OHP: 22-Year-Old Woman Killed In Pottawatomie County Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning. The collision happened just after 5 a.m. near the intersection of State Highway 39 and Propane Road in Pottawatomie County. Authorities said an eastbound vehicle, driven by 22-year-old Shelby Gentry, crossed the center line...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
Sooners, Williams Tame Mustangs On Field Trip Day

The Oklahoma women's basketball remained perfect on the season Friday by knocking off SMU 97-74 at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman. On the program's annual Junior Field Trip Day, where over 5,000 kids filled the arena, Madi Williams took over the game by scoring a game-high 25 points paired with five rebounds and four assists to power No. 15 Oklahoma (2-0) in the 23-point rout. The Sooners shot 61% (14-of-23) from behind the arc, marking the first time an OU team has shot over 60% from deep with over 20 attempts since Nov. 29, 2012, vs. Northwestern State.
NORMAN, OK
Sooners And Cowboys Looking For Wins After Saturday Losses

The Sooners and Cowboys are back in action on Saturday after both teams suffered losses last week. The Oklahoma Sooners will be in Morgantown to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers, that game kicks off at 11 a.m. Oklahoma is hoping to add another win to their record for the...
NORMAN, OK
Cowgirl Offense Impresses Once Again In Friday Night Victory

Oklahoma State's women's basketball team rode another impressive offensive performance to victory on Friday, rolling to an 89-51 win over Northwestern State in front of 1,657 fans inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Cowgirls (2-0) narrowly missed becoming the first team in program history to log consecutive 90-point outings to start a...
STILLWATER, OK

