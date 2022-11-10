Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
News On 6
First Americans Museum Honors Tribal Veterans With Annual Opening Of Archive Project
The First Americans Museum opened its annual Making History Project on Friday in honor of Veterans Day. The project allows veterans who are citizens of an Oklahoma tribal nation to submit photos and military history to be displayed in a museum exhibit. The FAM also offers on-site portraits with a professional photographer.
News On 6
OKC Warming Shelters Welcoming People In Need During Cold Weather
With temperatures dropping, Oklahoma City officials are telling community members about three of Oklahoma City's warming shelters that will be welcoming people in need Friday night. Here's a look at the locations, times and eligibility requirements for the City Care Night Shelter, Salvation Army and the City Rescue Mission:
News On 6
Join Us On News 9 At 5:30 For First Newscast From New Downtown Studio
A new era of Oklahoma journalism starts Sunday night Nov. 13 in downtown Oklahoma City. We hope you'll join us on News 9 for our first newscast from our new studio in our new building. Our early broadcast will air at 5:30, and then we'll be back on at 10...
News On 6
WATCH: News 9 Says Goodbye To Kelley Ave. Building
OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 aired its final newscast Saturday morning from the studio on Kelley Avenue. The first broadcast from our new downtown location will be Sunday night.
News On 6
Part Of Highway 51 To Becomes Boone Pickens Memorial Highway
Part of Highway 51 in the Stillwater area is being dedicated in honor of longtime OSU booster T Boone Pickens. In the past session, the legislature approved naming the highway between Country Club Road and Karsten Creek Road as the "Boone Pickens Memorial Highway." During his life, Pickens gave away more than a billion dollars to various causes half of that benefitting Oklahoma State University.
News On 6
Mother Issues Desperate Plea To Find Missing Cleveland County Son
Eleven weeks after an Oklahoma City metro man vanished from his Forest Park home, his mother continues the desperate search for her son. Jeremy Reagan's truck was found abandoned at the Lexington Wildlife Preserve in August. News 9's Sylvia Corkill reported Sunday night from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
News On 6
Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of News 9 Viewing Area
A winter storm watch has been issued Sunday night for several counties in Oklahoma ahead of expected snow Monday. Counties included in the watch are Ellis, Roger Mills, Dewey, Custer, Beckham, Washita, Caddo and Grady. The watch is set to last until 6 p.m. Monday. ***. Snow is back in...
News On 6
Heritage Hall Crushes Anadarko, 42-14
OKLAHOMA CITY - Heritage Hall took care of business in the first round of the playoffs, beating Anadarko 42-14. The Chargers move on to the second round while Anadarko's season comes to an end.
News On 6
Police: 1 Shot, Injured At SW Oklahoma City Apartment
Oklahoma City Police said one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex on Sunday. Police said a man was found outside the Almonte Apartments at 5901 S. May Ave. with a gunshot wound. Authorities expect the man to be OK and officers are still...
News On 6
Authorities Respond To Rollover Crash In NW OKC
Authorities in Oklahoma City have responded to a crash that happened at around 3:00 a.m. Friday near Northwest 23rd Street and North Ann Arbor Avenue. According to Oklahoma City Police, a vehicle rolled over and struck three other vehicles. One person received non life-threatening injuries, but there is no word...
News On 6
Stretch Of Highway 51 To Be Named After Late Oklahoma State Booster T. Boone Pickens
A highway will be named after late Oklahoma State booster T. Boone Pickens on Friday. The ceremony is set to begin at 3 p.m. at the Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater. State lawmakers designated a stretch of Highway 51 in his honor earlier this year during a legislative session.
News On 6
Midtown Coffee Shop Announces New Environmentally Friendly Element Of To-Go Orders
A Midtown coffee shop plans to swap out an element of customers’ to-go orders. Those orders come in the all-too-common throwaway coffee cups, but those cups have their days numbered at Elemental Coffee. Those to-go coffees are one of the most mundane parts of customer Seaira Hull's day. "I...
News On 6
Midwest City Police Officers Cleared To Return For Duty After Shooting, Killing Woman
Two Midwest City police officers reported back to duty after being cleared in a deadly October shooting. The Oklahoma County District Attorney determined the officers had no other choice but to fire at an armed woman last month. Midwest City police released the body camera footage this week. The officer’s...
News On 6
Del City Runs Away From Bishop Kelley, 41-14
DEL CITY, Okla. - Del City took care of business against Bishop Kelley in round one of the state tournament Friday night. Del City moves on to the second round. Bishop Kelley's season has now come to an end.
News On 6
OHP: 22-Year-Old Woman Killed In Pottawatomie County Crash
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning. The collision happened just after 5 a.m. near the intersection of State Highway 39 and Propane Road in Pottawatomie County. Authorities said an eastbound vehicle, driven by 22-year-old Shelby Gentry, crossed the center line...
News On 6
‘They Left Her There To Die’: Victim’s Family In Disbelief After Woman Was Killed In NW OKC
Lorraine Young was walking around the intersection of Northwest 5th Street and MacArthur on the morning of Nov. 4 when a vehicle hit her and left the scene. Young died after the collision. She was 61 years old. “A lover, a caregiver, really supportive, and always trying to take care...
News On 6
Sooners, Williams Tame Mustangs On Field Trip Day
The Oklahoma women's basketball remained perfect on the season Friday by knocking off SMU 97-74 at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman. On the program's annual Junior Field Trip Day, where over 5,000 kids filled the arena, Madi Williams took over the game by scoring a game-high 25 points paired with five rebounds and four assists to power No. 15 Oklahoma (2-0) in the 23-point rout. The Sooners shot 61% (14-of-23) from behind the arc, marking the first time an OU team has shot over 60% from deep with over 20 attempts since Nov. 29, 2012, vs. Northwestern State.
News On 6
Sooners And Cowboys Looking For Wins After Saturday Losses
The Sooners and Cowboys are back in action on Saturday after both teams suffered losses last week. The Oklahoma Sooners will be in Morgantown to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers, that game kicks off at 11 a.m. Oklahoma is hoping to add another win to their record for the...
News On 6
Cowgirl Offense Impresses Once Again In Friday Night Victory
Oklahoma State's women's basketball team rode another impressive offensive performance to victory on Friday, rolling to an 89-51 win over Northwestern State in front of 1,657 fans inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Cowgirls (2-0) narrowly missed becoming the first team in program history to log consecutive 90-point outings to start a...
