Kansas City, MO

kshb.com

Shough, rushing attack boosts Texas Tech over Kansas 43-28

LUBBOCK, Texas — Tyler Shough threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score and Texas Tech outlasted Kansas 43-28 on Saturday night. Shough rushed for a 9-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter to give Texas Tech (5-5, 3-4 Big 12 Conference) a 33-21 lead. It was the first score by either team in the second half.
LUBBOCK, TX
CJ Coombs

The historic Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company in Kansas City's West Bottoms proved to be successful from 1910 to 1936

Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Also known as the Kansas City Terminal Warehouse Company and Weld Wheel Industries, Inc., the Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company Building (“RB Building”) built in 1910 in Kansas City was the first wholesale grocery building west of the Mississippi River located on the path of a railway. This was convenient for the receiving of goods coming into the warehouse. The building is on 1.7 acres of property located at 933 Mulberry Street in Jackson County, Missouri.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Cold again tonight, some sunshine Sunday afternoon

The cold has arrived and is here to stay for at least 10 days. Wind chills remain below freezing until Sunday afternoon. Tracking a storm system for Monday and Tuesday that could bring our first accumulating snow. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy, less wind. Wind: N to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Triple (stitched) threat: Olathe apparel shop brings design, sewing, printing in-house with shirts hitting store shelves soon

Adam Worrel’s vision for a fabric-to-finish apparel and screen printing business is finally sewing itself together — nearly 4,000 miles from where it began — with a label made in KC.  First formulating the idea in 2010, he imagined creating a line with production and printing in-house and as much control over the supply chain as The post Triple (stitched) threat: Olathe apparel shop brings design, sewing, printing in-house with shirts hitting store shelves soon appeared first on Startland News.
OLATHE, KS
KCTV 5

New Cannabis entertainment district being developed in KC Metro area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - One day after voters legalized recreational marijuana in Missouri, a hospitality group announced a new entertainment district project in the Kansas City metro area that will include spaces to freely smoke cannabis. Besa Hospitality Group, out of Gladstone, Mo., announced on Wednesday, Nov. 9, that...
KANSAS CITY, MO

