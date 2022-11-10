Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's Something Flat About Kansas & KCSheeraz QurbanKansas State
The historic Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company in Kansas City's West Bottoms proved to be successful from 1910 to 1936CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
What was known as the 'Maine Apartment Building' in 1901 is 121 years old and needs to be repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
109 year old building that housed the Liquid Carbonic Company that made and sold soda fountains was repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 'Kansas City Athenaeum Building' was built in 1914 and still has a purpose in the communityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
kshb.com
East High School routs Jefferson City, advances to Missouri Class 3 soccer semifinals for 1st time
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A historic season for the East High School boys soccer team continues after the Bears routed the Jefferson City Jays in Kansas City, Missouri, Saturday afternoon. With the win, the Bears head to the Missouri Class 3 semifinals for the first time in school history.
kshb.com
Shough, rushing attack boosts Texas Tech over Kansas 43-28
LUBBOCK, Texas — Tyler Shough threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score and Texas Tech outlasted Kansas 43-28 on Saturday night. Shough rushed for a 9-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter to give Texas Tech (5-5, 3-4 Big 12 Conference) a 33-21 lead. It was the first score by either team in the second half.
KCTV 5
Kansas City to welcome cannabis lounges in new entertainment district
Fort Osage extends winning streak to seven in victory over Oak Park. Oak Park was in the midst of their first winning season in a long time, but Fort Osage was able to knock them off a second time. Miege rolls over Piper 61-20 Updated: 1 hour ago. Teryn Jackson...
The historic Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company in Kansas City's West Bottoms proved to be successful from 1910 to 1936
Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Also known as the Kansas City Terminal Warehouse Company and Weld Wheel Industries, Inc., the Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company Building (“RB Building”) built in 1910 in Kansas City was the first wholesale grocery building west of the Mississippi River located on the path of a railway. This was convenient for the receiving of goods coming into the warehouse. The building is on 1.7 acres of property located at 933 Mulberry Street in Jackson County, Missouri.
kshb.com
Weather Blog - A strong cold front & the rain that saved Kansas City
Hurricane Nicole has weakened and continues to weaken over Florida today. Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at around 3 a.m. near Vero Beach, Florida. Now that it is over land, it is weakening as it has lost its energy source over the warmer waters. 7 a.m. radar:
Person wins $50,000 from Powerball ticket purchased at KCI
A Missouri Lottery player won $50,000 off a Powerball ticket he purchased at Kansas International Airport on Oct. 22.
hotelnewsresource.com
Homewood Suites by Hilton Kansas City Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas Sold
MCR has acquired the Homewood Suites by Hilton Kansas City Speedway, a four-story, extended-stay hotel with 108 suites in Kansas City, Kansas. Opened in 2018, this is the company’s first hotel in The Sunflower State. Often called the “Paris of the Plains,” Kansas City sits on the border of...
5 winter-friendly activities in Kansas City
Kansas City, Mo. - With temperatures falling and winter fast approaching, many Kansas City residents and visitors are looking for more winter-friendly activities to help occupy their free time while staying warm during the colder months of the year.
One dead in Kansas City, Kansas overnight shooting
Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating an overnight deadly shooting that left one dead near Kansas Avenue.
kshb.com
Cold again tonight, some sunshine Sunday afternoon
The cold has arrived and is here to stay for at least 10 days. Wind chills remain below freezing until Sunday afternoon. Tracking a storm system for Monday and Tuesday that could bring our first accumulating snow. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy, less wind. Wind: N to...
Triple (stitched) threat: Olathe apparel shop brings design, sewing, printing in-house with shirts hitting store shelves soon
Adam Worrel’s vision for a fabric-to-finish apparel and screen printing business is finally sewing itself together — nearly 4,000 miles from where it began — with a label made in KC. First formulating the idea in 2010, he imagined creating a line with production and printing in-house and as much control over the supply chain as The post Triple (stitched) threat: Olathe apparel shop brings design, sewing, printing in-house with shirts hitting store shelves soon appeared first on Startland News.
KCTV 5
First winter storm expected in Kansas City on late Monday, early Tuesday
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Kansas City’s first winter event of the season is expected Monday evening through Tuesday morning. Parts of the metro area could see up to two-inches of snow, mostly on grassy and elevated surfaces. A rain and snow mix is expected to begin from 5...
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some out-of-state police concerned
Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag.
kshb.com
Slightly warmer Sunday, chance of rain, snow later Monday into early Tuesday
An increasing chance of rain and snow Monday afternoon and night, our first snow accumulation is possible. Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. It will be cold out at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs game. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. High: 38°. Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy and cold. Wind:...
KCTV 5
New Cannabis entertainment district being developed in KC Metro area
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - One day after voters legalized recreational marijuana in Missouri, a hospitality group announced a new entertainment district project in the Kansas City metro area that will include spaces to freely smoke cannabis. Besa Hospitality Group, out of Gladstone, Mo., announced on Wednesday, Nov. 9, that...
Kansas City radio switches to full-time Christmas music for holidays
Christmas is still several weeks away, but you can already find Christmas music playing all day on one Kansas City radio station.
5 horses killed in barn fire at Sugar Creek Ranch
The owners of a ranch in Sugar Creek are looking into the cause of a deadly fire that killed five horses and one calf.
U.S. Navy Blue Angels to arrive in Kansas City on Nov. 28
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will fly into Kansas City for their winter visit on Nov. 28, the Garmin KC Air Show announced Thursday.
TIME LAPSE: Strong front moves through Kansas City
A strong front barreled through the Kansas City area around lunch time Thursday. In the short term, the front brought rain showers.
WIBW
Missouri man faces DUI charges after Texas woman dies in car accident
JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A drunk driver is behind bars after causing a car accident that killed a Texas woman near Jefferson County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log, the call came in around 10:48 pm, Saturday, Nov. 12th. Manuel Enriquez 35, of Kansas City, Missouri was...
Comments / 0