MotorAuthority
Kevin Hart adds 1987 Buick Grand National to collection
Kevin Hart has added a new car to his growing collection, a 1987 Buick Grand National—an icon of the 1980s. However, like many of the classic muscle cars that dominate the comedian and actor's collection, the Grand National has been extensively worked over, in this case by Wisconsin's Salvaggio Design, the same company that built Hart's 940-hp 1969 Plymouth Road Runner.
MotorTrend Magazine
Meet ‘Dark Knight,’ Kevin Hart’s Custom 1987 Buick Grand National
Perhaps the ultimate in unboxing took place at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. That's where actor/comic/auto-enthusiast Kevin Hart saw his new custom car for the first time. The great reveal was of his 1987 Buick Grand National, built by Salvaggio Design and designed by Sean Smith, the same duo behind another of his famous rides, a 1969 Plymouth Road Runner.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Hart Details Being Robbed While With His Mother
Even this scary story was hilarious as the comedian recalled his mom refusing to back down. The Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast continues to be a leading force in the talk show space, and recently, they caught up with Kevin Hart. The famed comedian has mastered the art of story-telling in his stand-up routines, but he shared a story about his mother that was a bit more somber. Still, Hart managed to secure laughs as he revisited the memory.
NME
Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”
Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
Lil Durk Seen at Dinner With Mariah Carey
Last night, Lil Durk was seen at dinner with Mariah Carey and it has people chatting on social media. On Thursday (Nov. 10), a video surfaced of Lil Durk taking photos with Mariah Carey and Shirin Amiri who is the wife of fashion designer Mike Amiri. The clip has sparked rumors that Durkio might be teaming up with Mimi for a collaborative song.
‘Yellowstone’ star Cole Hauser says Kevin Costner taught him to be ‘a gentleman on set’: ‘It’s inspiring’
"Yellowstone," a Western drama created by Taylor Sheridan, explores how John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, is now the governor of Montana. Cole Hauser plays his son-in-law Rip Wheeler.
MotorTrend Magazine
How Lexus Joined the MCU in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
For decades auto brands have entered partnerships with movie and television studios in an effort to make sure their products get in front of as many eyes as possible while being associated with characters that resonate with pop culture. There are few things bigger in pop culture right now than the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and Lexus is leveraging it to put a spotlight on the RZ 450e—the brand's first BEV—as part of a co-promotion with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stefflon Don Is Feeling Like “The One” Ahead Of Debut “Island 54” Album
Stefflon Don’s last project landed almost half a decade ago, but she’s previously made it clear that she’s in no rush to deliver her debut Island 54 album. Recent months have seen the British-born rap diva address rumours about whether her ex, Burna Boy’s song, “Last Last” is about her. Additionally, she also showed out with some saucy bars on her Funk Flex Freestyle back in September.
BET
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 And Too $hort Are Extending Their Longevity
You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who isn’t familiar with a song by Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort. At the very least, one of their hit records will ring a bell, even if their name does not. The four rappers have formed the supergroup Mount...
Paris Hilton Stuns In Pink Catsuit As She Celebrates Metaverse Venture With Carter Reum: Photos
Paris Hilton, 41, and Carter Reum, 41, turned heads at the launch party for her virtual realm, Paris World, on Friday night. The socialite and her husband were also celebrating one-year of marriage during the event, which took place in Santa Monica, CA. She rocked a bright pink catsuit that included sequins and the word “SLIVING” in black letters all over it as well as matching heels and pink-framed sunglasses.
Megan Thee Stallion Wants to Play Millie Bobby Brown’s Best Friend on ‘Stranger Things’
Back on Nov. 6, Netflix enlisted rap star and massive Stranger Things fan Megan Thee Stallion for a special trivia video for “Stranger Things Day” (Nov. 6 being the day Will Byers goes missing on the series). Amidst the preparations, the folks at Netflix alerted Stranger Things star and massive Megan Thee Stallion fan, Millie Bobby Brown, that the MC would be participating in this year’s festivities. Brown’s incredibly flustered and incredulous reaction was captured on tape, and then shown to Meg. And to celebrate what may as well be an unofficial Stranger Things Day, 11/11 (cause of Brown’s character...
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled Shows Off The Rarest Shoes In His Collection
DJ Khaled’s sneaker collection is insane. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest moguls in the music industry at this point. Thanks to social media, Khaled was able to up his status and is now a household name. He is one of the best artist curators we have ever seen, as he is constantly putting the biggest artists on one track.
hiphop-n-more.com
Jeezy Releases Video For ‘King’s Crown’ — Watch
Jeezy and DJ Drama’s SNOFALL project has gotten an incredible reception and fans are pretty much in agreement that it’s the Atlanta rapper’s best work in a long, long time. It feels like old school Snow. You can stream it here. Tonight, Jizzle drops a video for...
Lauren London Imbues Los Angeles Nostalgia Into Her Puma ‘L.A. Love Story’ Collection
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Puma has teamed up with actress Lauren London to create a footwear and apparel collection inspired by Los Angeles. The collection, which is entitled “L.A. Love Story,” retails for $22-$110 and features classic Puma footwear with London’s stylistic and L.A.-inspired touch. It includes a Puma Suede, deep blue and tan Slipstreams, and paisley print Leadcat slides in a range of neutral colorways. The collaborative effort also includes unisex athleisure inspired apparel pieces including a track jacket and track pants, cozy hoodies,...
Drake and 21 Savage are sore winners on 'Her Loss'
In 1966, writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby, the creative team at the center of the golden era of Marvel Comics, created Galactus, a massive alien god who travels the universe in a hulking purple helmet, consuming entire planets in order to keep himself alive. Drake has become rap's own Galactus, subsuming bits of his collaborators' traits — a flow here, a vocal intonation there, maybe an accent or an entire worldview — into his persona. Each Drake collaboration is creative sustenance.
wegotthiscovered.com
An A-list sibling rivalry could be about to heat up as a pair of celebrity sisters both eye the MCU’s Storm
The team behind Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may have admitted that it was too early to fold X-Men icon Storm into the mythology, in spite of the longtime fan favorite’s history with the fictional African nation in the comic books, but that doesn’t mean pretenders can’t start throwing their hats into the ring already.
hotnewhiphop.com
MC Serch Responds To Nas Mention On “King’s Disease III”
The legendary 3rd Bass rap pioneer thanked Nas and other rap figures for their nods of respect. MC Serch recently responded to Nas shouting him out on his latest Hit-Boy-produced album, King’s Disease III. Without a doubt, the 3rd Bass member is one of hip-hop’s earliest and most successful pioneers. The legendary Queens MC shouted him out for owning part of his most revered albums and pushing that legacy forward.
