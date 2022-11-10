D.C. Attorney General Suing The Washington Commanders, Team Owner Dan Snyder & The NFL

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced today that his office is filing suit against Daniel Snyder, Commanders, Roger Goodell and the NFL. Racine said the team and league violated D.C. consumers’ rights based on what they knew about the organization’s workplace misconduct, alleging Snyder lied about his knowledge of the situation.

Attorney General Karl Racine announced the civil complaint for colluding to deceive district residents at a news conference Thursday. “Dan Snyder assured fans that he would fully cooperate with the investigation and the results could be trusted,” one of the posters read. “That was a lie: He repeatedly attempted to interfere, and the fans could not trust results that were never made public. Because Snyder had a veto.”

Representing more than 40 former team employees, Lawyers Lisa Banks and Debra Katz said the civil complaint “is further evidence of what we’ve long known: that both the Commanders and the NFL have engaged in deception and lies designed to conceal the team’s decades of sexual harassment and abuse, which has impacted not only the victims of that abuse, but also consumers in the District of Columbia.” They added, “The filing of this complaint also marks an important step in validating the experiences of the brave women and men who came forward and in achieving, for the first time, a level of transparency into the scope of the misconduct.”

