Will Mets Retain Other Key Free Agents After Re-Signing Edwin Díaz?

By Gary Phillips
 4 days ago

Steve Cohen and the Mets spent big on Edwin Díaz. But they have several other prominent in-house free agents, including Jacob deGrom and Brandon Nimmo.

The Mets officially completed their record-setting deal with Edwin Díaz on Wednesday, announcing a five-year contract for the right-handed closer.

The contract includes a player opt-out clause after the 2025 season and a club option for the 2028 season. While the Mets did not announce financials, Díaz will reportedly make $102 million should he see the five-year deal through, giving the 28-year-old the richest contract ever for a reliever.

“Edwin has every attribute we look for in a closer,” Mets general manager Billy Eppler said in a statement. “He's a tremendous competitor, has a burning desire to be the best and possesses the stuff to compete with any hitter in the league. We are thrilled he’ll be anchoring our bullpen moving forward.”

With Díaz back under contract, Eppler, owner Steve Cohen, and the Mets can now focus elsewhere with free agency set to open at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday. The club has also picked up options for right-handed starter Carlos Carrasco ($14 million) and right-handed reliever John Curtiss ($775,000) and claimed left-handed reliever Tayler Saucedo on waivers, but there is still plenty of work to be done in Queens after a 101-win 2022 season ended in the wild card round of the playoffs.

That work includes trying to retain some of the team’s in-house free agents, a group headlined by Jacob deGrom and Brandon Nimmo. deGrom, the Mets’ co-ace in 2022 alongside Max Scherzer, and Nimmo, a center fielder with a knack for getting on-base, have spent their entire careers in Flushing, but they will surely attract other suitors as the high-rolling Mets weigh how many contracts exceeding $100 million they want on their books.

The team’s other significant free agents include starters Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker; relievers Trevor May, Adam Ottavino, Seth Lugo, Mychal Givens, Tommy Hunter, Trevor Williams, and Joely Rodríguez; and outfielder Tyler Naquin.

It remains to be seen how the Mets will approach their top free agents, as well as external options on the market, but the Díaz contract suggests the team is at least conscious of the Competitive Balance Tax. The pact came with $26.5 million worth of deferred payments, which lowers the pitcher’s average annual salary and gives the Mets some wiggle room for tax purposes.

The CBT will be $293 million next season, and Eppler has not said what the Mets’ maximum payroll could be. Either way, they will have to keep spending if they want to keep their other stars and upgrade a team that fell short of expectations in the postseason.

