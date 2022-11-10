Read full article on original website
Related
MyWabashValley.com
GOP worries Trump 2024 announcement will backfire
Former President Trump is plowing ahead with his 2024 campaign launch next week despite the pleas of even some of his closest advisers, who point to risks for both Trump and the Republican Party as a whole. For Trump, a formal declaration of his candidacy would cut off support from...
Afghan supreme leader orders full implementation of Islamic law
Afghanistan's supreme leader has ordered judges to fully implement aspects of Islamic law that include public executions, stonings and floggings, and the amputation of limbs for thieves, the Taliban's chief spokesman said. "Those files in which all the sharia (Islamic law) conditions of hudud and qisas have been fulfilled, you are obliged to implement.
Climate confab heads into final week, warming goal uncertain
Global climate talks in Egypt are headed into their second half with plenty of uncertainty left over whether there'll be a substantial deal to combat climate change
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
India made an unexpected proposal over the weekend for this year's climate talks to end with a call for a phase down of all fossil fuels
Russia-Ukraine war live news: race to restore power and water in Kherson; murdered civilians found, Zelenskiy says
Kherson’s mayor says humanitarian situation is ‘severe’; Zelenskiy accuses Russian soldiers of more than 400 war crimes
Comments / 0