San Luis Obispo Tribune
Was meteorite really to blame for California home set ablaze? Firefighters now have answer
A house that caught fire in rural Nevada County earlier this month didn’t get struck by a meteorite after all. “I am very confident that a rock from space did not hit this house,” Clayton Thomas, a captain at the Penn Valley Fire Protection District, told The Sacramento Bee on Monday.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Lake Tahoe residents protest US 50 corridor plan
Lake Tahoe residents are being urged to provide public comment on the East Shore Corridor Management Plan at today’s meeting of the Nevada Department of Transportation Board of Directors. The Board is scheduled to meet 9:30 a.m. to noon, but public comment on matters not on the agenda occurs...
California woman and four dogs rescued after 7 hours trapped in car
Two CalTrans employees saw the tire tracks while plowing snow in the area.
KTVU FOX 2
Missing 16-year-old girl found dead near Northern California river
NEVADA CITY, Calif. - The search for a missing 16-year-old girl in Northern California has come to an end, according to the Nevada County Sheriff. Trinity Backus, who had been missing since Wednesday, was found dead on Friday around 2 p.m. near a heavily wooded river drainage area in Nevada City, officials said.
Missing California girl found dead in wooded area
Authorities say a missing 16-year-old California girl has been found dead in a wooded area less than a mile from the where she was last seen.
7x7.com
Winter in Grass Valley and Nevada City: Gold Rush Lore, Modern Luxury + Old-Fashioned Holiday Fun
Nevada County, that swath of the Sierra Nevada mountains that is home to historic neighboring towns of Nevada City and Grass Valley (and, of course, Truckee), is rife with Gold Country narrative. Those mountain towns have real Wild West charm, with echoes of rollicking whisky-filled nights and glittering gold nuggets.
Resilient bear cub rescued in South Lake Tahoe before winter storm
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — A bear cub was rescued in South Lake Tahoe before this week’s storm by the BEAR League, who were very familiar with this particular survivor. The cub was rescued in South Lake Tahoe just before this week’s storm started to ramp up and was given his first meal in […]
goldcountrymedia.com
LOOKING BACK From our archives; compiled by Howard Stitt
For three years, Mike Neal recorded the remembrances of 32 local military veterans, many who served in World War II. "They became very emotional about what they went through. The width and breadth of experiences they'd gone through was still like yesterday to them," he said. Many of the veterans were local Americans of Japanese descent who served in the 442nd Regimental Combat Team in Europe or the Military Intelligence Service, serving in the Pacific. The late Al Nitta, a member of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, was interviewed and he was still "angry as hell" when he recalled being made to dress in a Japanese uniform and paraded in front of Caucasian officers to show them what a Japanese soldier would look like.
2news.com
Woman Dies, Two Kids Hurt After Car Hits Boulder in South Lake Tahoe
A woman is dead after the car she was driving hit a boulder on SR 89 at Picketts Junction early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says the woman was driving a 2019 Hyundai Elantra south on SR 88 when for some unknown reason the unidentified woman drove the sedan off the roadway and hit a small boulder.
Sierra Sun
‘Unrealistic cause’: No evidence of meteorite striking ground
Firefighters investigating the cause of a Friday night structure fire off of Englebright Dam Road in Smartsville, have stated that the ignition source was most likely not a meteorite. A widely viewed Facebook video posted by Evita Nieves shows Nieves as she and her husband follow the direction of a...
KOLO TV Reno
Crash near Mustang kills Reno resident
MUSTANG, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash in the area of I-80/Mustang killed one person, Nevada Highway Patrol says. NHP says that on Oct. 20 around 6:00 a.m., a 2016 Volvo S60, driven by a Stephan William Adams was traveling west on I-80 when it attempted to pass a 2021 GMC Savanna driven by a Wayne Parillo.
goldcountrymedia.com
Robert Woodland Wiswell, Jr. 7/15/1943 - 10/17/2022
Robert Woodland Wiswell, Jr. (Bobbie, Wisze, Bob, Long Bob, Papa Bob) passed peacefully and unexpectedly into rest at Sutter Roseville Medical Center on October 17th where he was recovering from pneumonia. Born July 15th 1943 to Robert W. Wiswell Sr. and Mildred Hansen Wiswell. Bob was a lifelong resident of...
actionnewsnow.com
700 Bales of Rice Straw Catch Fire in Butte County
BIGGS, Calif. - The owner of 700 bales of rice straw said he lost hundreds of thousands of dollars when they caught fire Friday morning. The owner didn't want to be identified but told Action News Now this is their second property that went up in flames since October. CAL...
KCRA.com
Explore Outdoors: A hidden gem. No, really. It's in the name!
AUBURN, Calif. — Along a tree-lined, two-lane, residential road west of Auburn, is a truly hidden gem. Well, it's literally in the name — Hidden Falls. Created in 2006, Hidden Falls Regional Park is a rolling landscape of open space with links to the Gold Rush that is open to hikers, cyclists and horseback riders and is highlighted by a dramatic, tiered waterfall that reaches its peak during the rainy season.
actionnewsnow.com
Former Butte City Club damaged in early-morning fire
BUTTE CITY, Calif. - A building went up in flames in Glenn County early Monday morning. Corning Fire Dispatch said the fire was reported just after midnight. The fire burned the former Butte City Club on Highway 162 in Butte City. A dispatcher said the club was not in operation.
Lassen County News
Amid rising travel costs, Westwood veteran finds community, respite in Reno during medical challenges
The first time Thor Sweger walked into the Veterans Guest House was July 13, 2021, the same day the Dixie Fire roared to life. Kathi McGathey, operations manager for the nonprofit that works to give veterans and their families temporary lodging and resources during their medical stays in the Reno, Nevada, area, remembers Sweger checking in with the fatigue and stress of the fire registered on his face.
2news.com
Snow Totals and Cold Temperatures
Snow is not fun to drive in but we do need it in the Sierra this year. Hopefully an active start to November is only the beginning to a snowy winter season, but unfortunately there is no correlation between the two. Regardless, I think we’ll take the feet of snow...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer RCD offers technical, financial assistance for Mosquito Fire landowners
The Placer Resource Conservation District (Placer RCD) was recently awarded $950,000 from CAL FIRE to fund hazard tree removal on private properties affected by the Mosquito Fire. Placer RCD employees are available for free site visits to assess landowner eligibility for free hazard tree removal. RCD staff can also advise...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno instructor explains dangers of puffy jackets inside car seats
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s cold outside and the chances are parents are layering their kids, but experts say to think twice before buckling children wearing thick coats in the car seats. Child Passenger Safety Instructor at REMSA, Nellie Martinez said, bulky winter coats will cause the straps to...
Nevada Appeal
Candy Cane Express, Train of Lights return to the Comstock
The Virginia Truckee Railroad Holiday steam trains depart from the original 1870 depot in Virginia City. The Candy Cane Express will run on Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons beginning Nov. 25 at noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. through Dec. 18. The 45-minute journey includes a trip to Santa’s workshop,...
