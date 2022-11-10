ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inyo County, CA

sierrawave.net

Eastside Election Results, Take 2 From Deb Murphy

For political wonks, this election season may never end, as the cable news channels are explaining the outcome, ad infinitum. Fortunately, for Eastern Sierra voters, the final results are relatively clear. Technically, all the results as of Thursday evening are still preliminary. The final certification takes place November 23. The...
MONO COUNTY, CA
sierrawave.net

Preliminary Election Results for Local Inyo and Mono Counties

Very preliminary results in what seems like the longest election season, ever, are in for Inyo and. Mono Counties. With less than 40-percent of the total votes tallied by midnight Tuesday, the. final results will be tallied and certified within the next two weeks, according to Mono County’s. Registrar...
MONO COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Midterms 2022 local results: Election Night Update I

TULARE COUNTY –The Sun-Gazette will provide local and district results for Congress, State Senate, State Assembly, county supervisor, city councils and school boards as they are made available by the Tulare County Elections Office. Updates are expected to be released after polls close at 8 p.m. and occur throughout the night into Wednesday morning.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Hanford woman hit by car in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who was hit by a car on Saturday has been identified, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officers with the Fresno Police Department were called out around 9:45 p.m. to Gettysburg Avenue and First Street for a collision involving a pedestrian. Investigators say 34-year-old Yohanna Gomez was trying […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: 2 men killed in Fresno County car crash

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men who authorities said were killed after a drunk driver slammed head-on into their car have now been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials said 67-year-old J. Guadalupe Sandoval and 64-year-old Ubaldo Palacio were killed in the crash near Elm and American avenues on Friday. Around […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

