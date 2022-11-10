Read full article on original website
Related
sierrawave.net
Eastside Election Results, Take 2 From Deb Murphy
For political wonks, this election season may never end, as the cable news channels are explaining the outcome, ad infinitum. Fortunately, for Eastern Sierra voters, the final results are relatively clear. Technically, all the results as of Thursday evening are still preliminary. The final certification takes place November 23. The...
sierrawave.net
Preliminary Election Results for Local Inyo and Mono Counties
Very preliminary results in what seems like the longest election season, ever, are in for Inyo and. Mono Counties. With less than 40-percent of the total votes tallied by midnight Tuesday, the. final results will be tallied and certified within the next two weeks, according to Mono County’s. Registrar...
GV Wire
Fresno Supervisors Deny Violating Law at News Conference Slamming PG&E
The Fresno County Board of Supervisors on Friday issued a statement denying that supervisors violated the Brown Act when they attended a news conference to discuss community concerns about Pacific Gas & Electric. The Fresno County Democratic Party filed a complaint based on comments made by Mayor Jerry Dyer at...
thesungazette.com
Midterms 2022 local results: Election Night Update I
TULARE COUNTY –The Sun-Gazette will provide local and district results for Congress, State Senate, State Assembly, county supervisor, city councils and school boards as they are made available by the Tulare County Elections Office. Updates are expected to be released after polls close at 8 p.m. and occur throughout the night into Wednesday morning.
thesungazette.com
Election Update: COS’ bond measure ‘C’s’ good standing in Visalia
TULARE COUNTY – Measure C has the potential to bring a university center to the College of the Sequoias, and although votes are still being counted, it seems that Visalians are voting in favor of funding the new center. The latest update from the Tulare County Elections Office shows...
sjvsun.com
Soria lead evaporates as late Pazin momentum threatens safe Dem Assembly seat
Fresno City Councilwoman Esmeralda Soria holds an incredibly narrow, but dwindling lead in her bid for state office. Soria currently leads former Merced County Sheriff Mark Pazin by a 50.3-49.7 margin, as of Wednesday evening. That 0.6 percent lead translates to just a 287 vote difference in the battle for...
Two children and father survive Fresno County rollover crash; driver dies in suspected DUI
Two children and their father survived a rollover crash in Fresno County past midnight Friday. The driver did not.
IDENTIFIED: Hanford woman hit by car in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who was hit by a car on Saturday has been identified, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officers with the Fresno Police Department were called out around 9:45 p.m. to Gettysburg Avenue and First Street for a collision involving a pedestrian. Investigators say 34-year-old Yohanna Gomez was trying […]
2 Tulare police officers arrested during Halloween party, department confirms
Two employees in the Tulare Police Department could face possible charges following a large party on Halloween night.
IDENTIFIED: 2 men killed in Fresno County car crash
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men who authorities said were killed after a drunk driver slammed head-on into their car have now been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials said 67-year-old J. Guadalupe Sandoval and 64-year-old Ubaldo Palacio were killed in the crash near Elm and American avenues on Friday. Around […]
CHP: Suspect wanted in hit-and-run crash that left bicyclist dead in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search is on for a woman who killed a bicyclist in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend in Tulare County, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called out to the area of Avenue 144 and Avenue 313 for a report of a car […]
Suspicious death investigation underway after a man's body was found in an Earlimart Orchard
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body being found in an orchard.
