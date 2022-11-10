Read full article on original website
Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska is the latest member of Congress to violate a federal conflicts-of-interest law with improperly disclosed stock trades
Since 2021, Insider and other media organizations have identified 75 members of Congress who've violated the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012.
AOC: The New York State Democratic Party’s Corruption May Have Cost Democrats the House
On Wednesday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for the head of the New York State Democratic Party to resign in the wake of the catastrophic performance by Democrats in the state in the midterms — an underperformance so stark that it may make the difference in control of the House of Representatives, and by extension the party’s ability to enact its legislative agenda.
CoinTelegraph
US lawmaker blames 'billionaire crypto bros' for delayed legislation
United States congressman Brad Sherman, a known crypto skeptic, has pointed the finger at “billionaire crypto bros” for slowing down much-needed cryptocurrency regulation. In a Nov. 13 statement addressing the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, Sherman said the exchange’s implosion has demonstrated the need for regulators to take immediate and aggressive action:
CoinTelegraph
FTX US suspends withdrawals, according to on-chain data
Following an announcement on Nov. 10 that FTX US may halt trading on its platform, on-chain data suggests that the platform has paused withdrawals from the United States-based platform on Nov. 11. The original announcement on Nov. 10 cautioned users to “please close down any positions” while maintaining that its...
CoinTelegraph
US senators commit to advancing crypto bill despite FTX collapse
United States senators Debbie Stabenow and John Boozman have doubled down on their commitment to publishing a final version of the Digital Commodities Consumer Protection Act 2022 (DCCPA) in the wake of FTX’s shocking collapse. For a short time, the cryptocurrency community wasn’t sure how the senators would respond...
Ted Cruz reimbursed himself $555,000 after successfully challenging a political spending law at the Supreme Court
Ted Cruz's campaign paid him $555,000 to cover old personal loans to his Senate committee. It comes after Cruz successfully challenged a law that capped the amount candidates could repay themselves. Ethics advocates and some Supreme Court justices warned that the decision could lead to corruption. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz...
CNBC
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocks Sen. Graham's subpoena from Georgia grand jury
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocked a Georgia grand jury subpoena demanding testimony from South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. The Fulton County grand jury investigating possible criminal interference in the 2020 election in the state by former President Donald Trump and allies including Graham. Trump had pressured Georgia's...
Louisiana evokes blood purity laws in new effort to undercut Black vote
Ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, Republicans in many parts of the country have worked to limit access to the ballot box for many individuals. But in Louisiana, they’ve succeeded in erasing an entire congressional district, one that not surprisingly could have gone to the Democrats. This egregious disenfranchisement — which hinges on an odious redefining of Black identity to narrow the pool of Black voters — has flown too far under the radar even as control of the U.S. House hangs in the balance.
Biden says two more Democrats to the Senate & keeping control of the House can lead to Roe V. Wade being codified
Roe v. Wade might be codified, according to President Biden, if two more Democrats were elected to the Senate and Democrats maintained control of the House. United States President Joe Biden.Penelope Perkins / Flickr.
Lauren Boebert - live: Republican asks for donations to support recount of Colorado election results
Lauren Boebert has asked for donations to support a possible recount of the results in her Colorado election race against Democrat Adam Frisch. The Republican’s plea for financial support on Friday afternoon comes after she said she is confident she will hold onto her House seat as the unexpected upset race remains too close to call.When asked by reporters if she expects to win the race on Thursday, the Republican incumbent responded: “Of course I expect to win. It’ll be great.”Ms Boebert is now leading by 1,122 votes in what has shaped up to be a surprisingly close race...
‘Little individual dictators’: Texas AG calls out prosecutors who ignore abortion laws
Elected prosecutors operating outside the rule of law threaten the country's safety as a constitutional republic, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto.com Reveals $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin and Altcoin Reserves in Bid for Transparency
The chief executive of a prominent crypto exchange is revealing some of the platform’s reserve assets in a first step towards transparency. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek says that investors can expect the crypto exchange to remain safe and transparent while announcing a full audit that would prove Crypto.com has the 1:1 ratio of reserve assets it claims it has.
Justice Gorsuch Brings Up Garlic and Vampires as SCOTUS Considers Whether Foreign Bank Account Laws Could Mean Millions More in Penalties
The justices heard oral arguments Wednesday in a case involving a narrow issue of potentially massive importance: whether a person who violates the Bank Secrecy Act by failing to disclose foreign bank accounts commits separate offenses for each account or one offense for the overall failure to report. The case is Bittner v. United States, an appeal from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.
Motley Fool
The Founder of Crypto Exchange FTX May be in Deep Legal Trouble
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
This Swing State Could Rewrite Abortion Access in the Midwest
DETROIT — More than four months after the Supreme Court shredded the federal right to an abortion, arguing that access to the procedure should be decided on a state-by-state basis, voters in Michigan are getting their chance to do just that. On Tuesday, Michiganders will head to the polls...
U.S. House control hinges on tight races after Democrats take Senate
WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Control of the U.S. House of Representatives hinged on Monday on several tight races that could secure a majority for Republicans following midterm elections that saw President Joe Biden's Democrats beat expectations and retain the Senate.
coinchapter.com
FTX Collapse Destroyed People’s Lives – Hope Lost. Sam Bankman-Fried should be jailed
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The recent collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX is wrecking families. Many investors, who held their hard-earned savings in Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange, are expressing their frustrations on social media. Many have come out to narrate how the FTX collapse destroyed their lives. Social media...
CoinTelegraph
California regulators to investigate FTX crypto exchange collapse
The Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) in the state of California announced on Nov. 10 that it will open up an investigation as to the “apparent failure” of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX. California regulators said in the announcement that the DFPI takes this oversight responsibility “very...
Conservative group pressing states to adopt laws protecting companies from ‘political boycotts’: report
A conservative organization is planning to push state lawmakers across the country to adopt legislation to shield American companies from “political boycotts.” The Guardian reported on Friday that the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) will lobby legislators to back its proposal at its States and Nation Policy Summit in Washington later this month. The plan […]
Georgia Prosecutor Says the Supreme Court Continuing to Pause Lindsey Graham’s Subpoena Would Mean He May Never Have to Testify
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) says a key aspect of her long-running investigation into attempts to subvert the 2020 presidential election in Georgia hangs in the balance of a forthcoming decision by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. On Monday, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) was granted a temporary...
