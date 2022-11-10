Read full article on original website
What really happened during Cole and Zanab’s ‘Cuties’ story on ‘Love Is Blind’?
The cast of “Love Is Blind” Season Three unpacked the good, the bad and the laughable moments of the show at their reunion. But for one couple (or should we say former couple) the truth came out … and so did the Cuties. Zanab Jaffrey and Cole...
Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate
A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
Lizzo Pushes Back At Haters Who Fat-Shamed Her Chrisean Rock Halloween Costume
Lizzo clapped back at haters who tried to fat shame the “About Damn Time” singer over her Halloween outfit. On Oct. 28, Lizzo posted a video to Instagram dressed as Chrisean Rock in a white t-shirt, cut-off jeans and missing front tooth. Trying to keep a straight face, Lizzo mimics Rock and says, “I don’t know who to slap.”
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that their team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
Bruce Willis’ wife Emma celebrates Demi Moore’s 60th birthday: ‘We love you inside and out’
Bruce Willis's wife, Emma Heming Willis, sent a special shoutout to Demi Moore in honor of her 60th birthday. On Nov. 9. Emma Heming Willis shared a photo in her Instagram story showing her and her husband — who was married to Moore from 1987 until 2000 and shares three daughters with her — posing with copies of Moore’s 2019 memoir, “Inside Out,” in front of their faces.
The best books to read in November 2022, according to Jenna Bush Hager
When it’s cold outside, there’s nothing like cuddling up on the couch with a great book. And as we get closer and closer to official cozy season, you might be looking for some good reading recommendations. Luckily, Jenna Bush Hager is always dishing up some picks for her...
Dolly Parton reveals the 3 celebrities who leave her starstruck
As it turns out, celebrities get starstruck by other celebrities, too!. In an interview with People, singer-songwriter Dolly Parton, who is currently working on a rock album, revealed the last time she was starstruck. It turns out, the 76-year-old is in awe by the very musicians she's talking to for her new record.
Jason Momoa shares cute video of daughter Lola teaching him a Dua Lipa dance
Jason Momoa knows how to bust a move. On Friday, Nov. 11, Momoa, 43, shared two behind-the-scenes videos of his 15-year-old daughter, Lola, teaching him and his "Slumberland" co-star Marlow Barkley her choreographed dance. The trio looked like they had a fun time dancing along to Dua Lipa's 2020 hit...
Camila Alves McConaughey shares pic of neck injury after tumble: 'Don't fall people'
Camila Alves McConaughey is recovering after a nasty fall. On Nov. 10, the Brazilian-American model, who is married to Matthew McConaughey, revealed on Instagram she had injured her neck by sharing a photo of herself in a brace alongside a caption with a cautionary tale. "Sh** happens," she wrote. "I...
Joni Mitchell tells Elton John she’s working on a new album
Music icons Joni Mitchell and Elton John got together for his Apple Music show, “Rocket Hour,” where they discussed Mitchell’s 50+ year career and the negative reactions some of her music initially received.Nov. 12, 2022.
95-year-old nominated for ‘Best New Artist’ at Latin Grammys
Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including a 95-year-old grandmother who is nominated for “Best New Artist” at this years’ Latin Grammys, a well-planned surprise meeting between a grandmother and her new granddaughter and more.Nov. 13, 2022.
Gallagher, legendary prop comedian, dies at 76
Comedian Leo Gallagher has died at the age of 76 after battling health problems in recent years. Gallagher became a household favorite in the ‘80s when his comedy special “An Uncensored Evening” became the first stand-up special to air on cable TV.Nov. 12, 2022.
Chris Rock to headline Netflix’s first live global streaming event
Netflix has announced plans for Chris Rock to headline their first live global streaming event. It will be Rock’s second stand-up special for the streaming giant. The event is slated to stream early 2023.Nov. 11, 2022.
Daniel Radcliffe on why ‘Weird’ is a ‘parody of movie biopics’
In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, actor Daniel Radcliffe joins Willie Geist to explain why “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” is "a parody of movie biopics."Nov. 11, 2022.
Daniel Radcliffe reveals the key to looking like Weird Al in new biopic
Daniel Radcliffe has just one piece of advice for upcoming actors: Grow your own facial hair. The 33-year-old actor sat down with Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist to talk about his starring role as "Weird Al" Yankovic in Roku's zany “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”. Radcliffe, forever known as...
Daniel Radcliffe talks new 'Weird Al' film, legacy of ‘Harry Potter’
In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, actor Daniel Radcliffe joins Willie Geist to discuss playing Weird Al Yankovic in a parody biopic about the musical icon’s life. Radcliffe also looks back on landing the starring role in the wildly successful “Harry Potter” franchise at just 11-years-old.Nov. 13, 2022.
Cardi B, Quavo share emotional tributes to Takeoff after his death: 'You are our angel'
Tributes for Takeoff have continued to pour in across social media following the death of the rapper at age 28 on Nov. 1. Among those mourning him are fellow Migos member and uncle Quavo, and Cardi B, who is married to Offset, the third member of the trio and Takeoff’s cousin.
Dax Shepard says journaling for 14 years straight helped with sobriety
Dax Shepard opened up about the "superstitious" reason behind his journaling habit that's led him to write almost every day for 14 years. On the Nov. 7 episode of his podcast, "Armchair Expert," he chatted with actor Constance Wu about journaling every day. "I haven't missed a day in 18...
Louis Tomlinson shares X-ray photos of broken arm following NYC show
Louis Tomlinson sustained at least one major injury following his show at Irving Plaza in New York City on Friday, Nov. 11. The former One Direction member shared the news on social media on Saturday, Nov. 12, posting a screenshot of a statement from his Notes app alongside two X-ray photos of his arm.
Comedian Gallagher, known for watermelon-smashing bit, dies at 76
The comedian known as Gallagher, who earned '80s fame for his wild stand-up shows in which he smashed watermelons and other foods with a giant sledgehammer to spray the audience, died at 76 on Nov. 11, his longtime former manager told NBC News. Born Leo Gallagher, the prop comic died...
