Aabha Gopan

Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate

A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
BET

Lizzo Pushes Back At Haters Who Fat-Shamed Her Chrisean Rock Halloween Costume

Lizzo clapped back at haters who tried to fat shame the “About Damn Time” singer over her Halloween outfit. On Oct. 28, Lizzo posted a video to Instagram dressed as Chrisean Rock in a white t-shirt, cut-off jeans and missing front tooth. Trying to keep a straight face, Lizzo mimics Rock and says, “I don’t know who to slap.”
TODAY.com

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma celebrates Demi Moore’s 60th birthday: ‘We love you inside and out’

Bruce Willis's wife, Emma Heming Willis, sent a special shoutout to Demi Moore in honor of her 60th birthday. On Nov. 9. Emma Heming Willis shared a photo in her Instagram story showing her and her husband — who was married to Moore from 1987 until 2000 and shares three daughters with her — posing with copies of Moore’s 2019 memoir, “Inside Out,” in front of their faces.
TODAY.com

The best books to read in November 2022, according to Jenna Bush Hager

When it’s cold outside, there’s nothing like cuddling up on the couch with a great book. And as we get closer and closer to official cozy season, you might be looking for some good reading recommendations. Luckily, Jenna Bush Hager is always dishing up some picks for her...
TODAY.com

Dolly Parton reveals the 3 celebrities who leave her starstruck

As it turns out, celebrities get starstruck by other celebrities, too!. In an interview with People, singer-songwriter Dolly Parton, who is currently working on a rock album, revealed the last time she was starstruck. It turns out, the 76-year-old is in awe by the very musicians she's talking to for her new record.
TODAY.com

Jason Momoa shares cute video of daughter Lola teaching him a Dua Lipa dance

Jason Momoa knows how to bust a move. On Friday, Nov. 11, Momoa, 43, shared two behind-the-scenes videos of his 15-year-old daughter, Lola, teaching him and his "Slumberland" co-star Marlow Barkley her choreographed dance. The trio looked like they had a fun time dancing along to Dua Lipa's 2020 hit...
TODAY.com

Joni Mitchell tells Elton John she’s working on a new album

Music icons Joni Mitchell and Elton John got together for his Apple Music show, “Rocket Hour,” where they discussed Mitchell’s 50+ year career and the negative reactions some of her music initially received.Nov. 12, 2022.
TODAY.com

95-year-old nominated for ‘Best New Artist’ at Latin Grammys

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including a 95-year-old grandmother who is nominated for “Best New Artist” at this years’ Latin Grammys, a well-planned surprise meeting between a grandmother and her new granddaughter and more.Nov. 13, 2022.
TODAY.com

Gallagher, legendary prop comedian, dies at 76

Comedian Leo Gallagher has died at the age of 76 after battling health problems in recent years. Gallagher became a household favorite in the ‘80s when his comedy special “An Uncensored Evening” became the first stand-up special to air on cable TV.Nov. 12, 2022.
TODAY.com

Daniel Radcliffe reveals the key to looking like Weird Al in new biopic

Daniel Radcliffe has just one piece of advice for upcoming actors: Grow your own facial hair. The 33-year-old actor sat down with Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist to talk about his starring role as "Weird Al" Yankovic in Roku's zany “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”. Radcliffe, forever known as...
TODAY.com

Daniel Radcliffe talks new 'Weird Al' film, legacy of ‘Harry Potter’

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, actor Daniel Radcliffe joins Willie Geist to discuss playing Weird Al Yankovic in a parody biopic about the musical icon’s life. Radcliffe also looks back on landing the starring role in the wildly successful “Harry Potter” franchise at just 11-years-old.Nov. 13, 2022.
TODAY.com

Dax Shepard says journaling for 14 years straight helped with sobriety

Dax Shepard opened up about the "superstitious" reason behind his journaling habit that's led him to write almost every day for 14 years. On the Nov. 7 episode of his podcast, "Armchair Expert," he chatted with actor Constance Wu about journaling every day. "I haven't missed a day in 18...

