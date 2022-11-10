ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

macaronikid.com

Hill City Ice Queen, Albany NY's magic & enchantment.

Hill City Ice Queen Princess Parties provides magical experiences for children of all ages in the Capital Region and Central New York! Invite a princess to your next celebration or event and make it a royal success! HCIQ has been in business in NY for over seven years and offers more than a dozen characters, including princesses, fairies, and pirates. Our attention to detail will enchant you, from our one-of-a-kind custom costumes and wigs to our deep knowledge of character backgrounds and stories. But don't take our word for it! Check out our close to 200 positive reviews.
ALBANY, NY
iBerkshires.com

County Chefs Plan Two Benefits for Nick Moulton of Mezze

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — County chefs have banded together to support one of their own during a medical emergency. On Sunday, there will be two benefit events for Mezze Bistro and Bar's Nick Moulton, who learned that he has a cancerous brain tumor after suffering a grand mal seizure in late August.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Foundry application is a round peg in a square hole

We all remember the child in kindergarten trying to smash a round peg in a square hole. Ultimately the child figures it out, but sometimes it can take far too long. The Foundry’s application to the West Stockbridge Planning Board for a special permit reminds me of just such a lengthy futile effort.
WEST STOCKBRIDGE, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Holiday princesses to visit Lake George hotel

Christmas is coming fast to the Lake George area. The village Holiday Inn Resort has its own docket of holiday festivities - including visits from some familiar princesses, and the chance for young ones to experience a magical and enchanted night at the hotel.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
theberkshireedge.com

Julia A. Smith, 99, of Lenox

Julia A. Smith, 99, of Lenox died Sunday, November 6 at Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center in Lenox. Born in New York City, the daughter of Michael and Anna Yaworska Podluski, she attended local Catholic schools. Mrs. Smith was a Purchasing Agent for Metropolitan Insurance Co. for many years, retiring...
LENOX, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, from Queensbury, on way to NYC

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dozens of onlookers gathered on Main Street in Queensbury Thursday morning to get a chance to see this year’s Rockefeller Christmas Tree before it arrives in New York City. The 82-foot tall Norway spruce was cutdown and hoisted onto a large flatbed as it heads to Manhattan. “I’m just here because […]
QUEENSBURY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Flags 4 Fallen honors American hockey coach at Stockade-athon

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hundreds turned out Sunday morning for the Stockade-athon. The 15K race runs throughout downtown Schenectady’s historic stockade district, Central Park and Vale Cemetery. Among the crowd, you could see a group of runners in hockey jerseys carrying an American flag. Flags 4 Fallen chose to honor American Ice Hockey Coach Herb […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
theberkshireedge.com

BUSINESS MONDAY: The House of Seasoning Grill, from Abidjan to Pittsfield

When dining in an ethnic restaurant or visiting another culture, I find the food and mealtimes to be a window into those cultures. Mealtimes bring people together to share their histories and to find commonalities. Everyone must eat, but how and what people eat can define them. For those of us who are fascinated by different cultures, love ethnic food, and seek out restaurants serving authentic food made by the people who are from that culture, there’s a new restaurant in Pittsfield doing exactly that. Mathieu Niamke and Doumbia Raissa, known as Raissa, opened the House of Seasoning Grill employing Raissa’s recipes from the West African country of Côte d’Ivoire (aka Ivory Coast). While Raissa’s food is delicious and provides a glimpse into her culture, it’s their story I find to be equally interesting.
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Housatonic Water Works informational Zoom meeting on Nov. 15

Great Barrington — Housatonic Water Works Treasurer and co-owner James Mercer has announced a Zoom informational meeting for Tuesday, November 15 at 6 p.m. In a press release, Mercer wrote that Robert Ferrari of Northeast Water Solutions will detail the results of the GreensandPlus filtration pilot study that was conducted in September.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA

