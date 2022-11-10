Read full article on original website
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
Blockbuster Movie Star to Appear in Saratoga Springs this Weekend!
An award-nominated Hollywood actor known for his starring roles in multiple blockbuster movies within the last few decades has been invited to a fan festival in Upstate New York this weekend, and he's bringing a whole slew of movie credentials with him!. Known for his major roles in blockbuster movies...
macaronikid.com
Hill City Ice Queen, Albany NY's magic & enchantment.
Hill City Ice Queen Princess Parties provides magical experiences for children of all ages in the Capital Region and Central New York! Invite a princess to your next celebration or event and make it a royal success! HCIQ has been in business in NY for over seven years and offers more than a dozen characters, including princesses, fairies, and pirates. Our attention to detail will enchant you, from our one-of-a-kind custom costumes and wigs to our deep knowledge of character backgrounds and stories. But don't take our word for it! Check out our close to 200 positive reviews.
Victorian Streetwalk returns to Saratoga Springs
Next month, Saratoga Springs is putting on a special annual event across Broadway. The Victorian Streetwalk Weekend is set to decorate the streets for the 36th year.
The McKrells to perform at Hudson Valley Community College
The McKrells will be performing at the Bulmer Telecommunications Center Auditorium at the Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) campus on Thursday, November 17 at noon.
iBerkshires.com
County Chefs Plan Two Benefits for Nick Moulton of Mezze
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — County chefs have banded together to support one of their own during a medical emergency. On Sunday, there will be two benefit events for Mezze Bistro and Bar's Nick Moulton, who learned that he has a cancerous brain tumor after suffering a grand mal seizure in late August.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Nov. 11-13
The weekend is almost here! From music to races to Saratoga Comic Con, there are quite a few things happening on November 11, 12, and 13.
theberkshireedge.com
Foundry application is a round peg in a square hole
We all remember the child in kindergarten trying to smash a round peg in a square hole. Ultimately the child figures it out, but sometimes it can take far too long. The Foundry’s application to the West Stockbridge Planning Board for a special permit reminds me of just such a lengthy futile effort.
Saratoga Coffee Traders opening new location in Schenectady
Saratoga Coffee Traders, a coffee shop located at 447 Broadway in Saratoga Springs, is opening a new location in Schenectady. Owner Scott Swedish said the new spot will be on Jay Street across from the Whistling Kettle.
Holiday princesses to visit Lake George hotel
Christmas is coming fast to the Lake George area. The village Holiday Inn Resort has its own docket of holiday festivities - including visits from some familiar princesses, and the chance for young ones to experience a magical and enchanted night at the hotel.
This Small New York Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
It comes as no surprise to the residents of New York that this state is so much more than just New York City. From coastal beaches to mountain ranges and an abundance of small towns and cities that offer so much to see and do, a trip to the great Empire State is never truly complete until you venture off the beaten path that is the NYC metro area.
Troy Record
Phil Bayly’s new murder mystery at Vermont Ski Resort released
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. — A body is found by two bicycle riders on a hot summer day in Saratoga County. The corpse is dressed to go snow skiing. The dead man’s credit card is traced to a ski resort in Vermont. How did he get so far from the fall line?
theberkshireedge.com
Julia A. Smith, 99, of Lenox
Julia A. Smith, 99, of Lenox died Sunday, November 6 at Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center in Lenox. Born in New York City, the daughter of Michael and Anna Yaworska Podluski, she attended local Catholic schools. Mrs. Smith was a Purchasing Agent for Metropolitan Insurance Co. for many years, retiring...
Unity House kicking off annual holiday program
The Unity House will be kicking off its annual Children's Holiday Program on Monday.
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, from Queensbury, on way to NYC
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dozens of onlookers gathered on Main Street in Queensbury Thursday morning to get a chance to see this year’s Rockefeller Christmas Tree before it arrives in New York City. The 82-foot tall Norway spruce was cutdown and hoisted onto a large flatbed as it heads to Manhattan. “I’m just here because […]
Flags 4 Fallen honors American hockey coach at Stockade-athon
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hundreds turned out Sunday morning for the Stockade-athon. The 15K race runs throughout downtown Schenectady’s historic stockade district, Central Park and Vale Cemetery. Among the crowd, you could see a group of runners in hockey jerseys carrying an American flag. Flags 4 Fallen chose to honor American Ice Hockey Coach Herb […]
theberkshireedge.com
BUSINESS MONDAY: The House of Seasoning Grill, from Abidjan to Pittsfield
When dining in an ethnic restaurant or visiting another culture, I find the food and mealtimes to be a window into those cultures. Mealtimes bring people together to share their histories and to find commonalities. Everyone must eat, but how and what people eat can define them. For those of us who are fascinated by different cultures, love ethnic food, and seek out restaurants serving authentic food made by the people who are from that culture, there’s a new restaurant in Pittsfield doing exactly that. Mathieu Niamke and Doumbia Raissa, known as Raissa, opened the House of Seasoning Grill employing Raissa’s recipes from the West African country of Côte d’Ivoire (aka Ivory Coast). While Raissa’s food is delicious and provides a glimpse into her culture, it’s their story I find to be equally interesting.
Where to get a meal for under $10 in the Capital Region
Do you ever want to go out to eat but don’t want to spend too much money? Whether you're looking for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, you have a few options that won't break the bank.
The Upside: Schoharie High teen wins bricklayer competition
A Schoharie High School senior earned the title of "Fastest Brick Layer" at Capital Region BOCES.
1 Killed On Taconic After Crash With School Bus In Hudson Valley
A fatal crash involving a school vehicle in the Hudson Valley on the Taconic State Parkway is under investigation. Over the weekend New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a fatal crash on the Taconic State Parkway in the Upper Hudson Valley. New York State Police Respond To Fatal...
theberkshireedge.com
Housatonic Water Works informational Zoom meeting on Nov. 15
Great Barrington — Housatonic Water Works Treasurer and co-owner James Mercer has announced a Zoom informational meeting for Tuesday, November 15 at 6 p.m. In a press release, Mercer wrote that Robert Ferrari of Northeast Water Solutions will detail the results of the GreensandPlus filtration pilot study that was conducted in September.
