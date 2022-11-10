Why didn't you publish this article a couple of days prior to the election, when it might have made even a modicum of a difference? All of the incumbents won again. Your just wasting your time now. You might as well go out and yell at the trees, and shake your fist at the sky. JB Pritzker is going to attempt to balance an Illinois State Budget, hemorrhaging with pension debt while Inflation has gone off the charts, on the backs of Illinois business owners. Pritzker doesn't even care, he won by so much in Illinois, he is planning on running for the White House in 2024. (As he never mentioned Bailey in his victory Speech, but mentioned Trump numerous times)
hell Illinois can't keep corporations in the state why would they care about small businesses
It's almost like the business bust is intentional....nah Prickster is out for our best interests. He doesn't care about his own business interests!!! 😡
