Super sub Howard leads No. 23 K-State to 31-3 rout of Baylor
WACO, Texas (AP) — Will Howard threw for three touchdowns after Adrian Martinez exited with an injury, and No. 23 Kansas State buoyed its Big 12 title hopes with a 31-3 victory over Baylor. The defending conference champion Bears will need help to get back to the championship game. Martinez left in the first quarter with an apparent injury to his lower body. Howard has thrown for seven touchdowns without an interception filling in over the past three games. He led a 48-0 victory over then-No. 9 Oklahoma State two weeks ago when Martinez had a knee injury.
Vegas odds are set for WVU-Kansas State
It's Sunday! And that means it is time for Las Vegas to set the odds for next week's college football games. On Saturday, West Virginia ended their three-game losing streak by defeating Oklahoma for the first time since the teams became conference mates back in 2012. This week, they're back home again for Kansas State. According to Caesars Sportsbook, West Virginia opened as 6.5-point underdogs, and the over/under has been set at 56.5 points.
🏈 Kansas Seeks 7th Win in Road Trip to Texas Tech
LAWRENCE, Kan. – After securing bowl eligibility for the first time since 2008, the Kansas Jayhawks (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-5, 2-4 Big 12) on Saturday, November 12 at 6 p.m. CT at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. The game will...
Report: Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez out multiple weeks, Kobe Savage likely done for year
After coming out of Saturday night's game at Baylor with what appeared to be a lower leg injury, on Sunday night, sources have said Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez is likely to be sidelined for multiple weeks, potentially through the end of the regular season, with a lower leg injury.
LIVE: Kansas State 31, Baylor 3 FINAL
Following a home loss to Texas, Kansas State looks to turn the page as the Wildcats battle Baylor. Saturday night's game is available on FS1 and will kickoff shortly after 6 p.m. Follow along on GoPowercat for live updates between the Wildcats and Bears. FIRST QUARTER:. 15:00 KSU 0, BAY...
Please Bear with Me: Blake Blackmar joins to look at Kansas State
Baylor is bowl eligible after a hard fought 38-35 win in Norman against the Sooners. The Bears have now won back-to-back road games and back-to-back games vs Oklahoma. Only 3 times has a team to beat OU in back-to-back years since 2010 and Baylor has now done it twice. Former...
TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is at Baylor commit Austin Novosads game tonight
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS— This summer Baylor pulled off an impressive recruiting win by keeping elite quarterback Austin Novosad committed, beating out several national powers including Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Texas A&M for what the elite quarterback called his "second recruitment". While things seemed to be slowing down in Novosad's recruitment, they're heating up once again.
K-State inks highly regarded three-man 2023 signing class
MANHATTAN – Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang announced the signing of three highly-touted high school seniors – Darrin “Dai Dai” Ames (Chicago, Ill./Kenwood Academy), Robert “R.J.” Jones (Denton, Texas/Wasatch Academy [Utah]) and Macaleab “Buddy” Rich (East St. Louis, Mo./East Saint Louis [Ill.]) – to National Letters of Intent during the Fall National Signing Period on Friday afternoon (November 11).
Five takeaways from the K-State Wildcats’ basketball victory over the California Bears
Some thoughts on Kansas State’s first road win of the Jerome Tang era.
UPDATE: 🎥 Manhattan Eagles win State Championship game
UPDATE: Manhattan Eagles win, final score 38-8. UPDATE: As of 2:55 pm, the Manhattan Eagles lead 30-0 against the Cornerstone Saints. Here are a couple video highlights from the game submitted to Little Apple Post by a fan. Video highlight of pass from Ethan Goff to Grant Amerin. In the...
How to watch Kansas State’s basketball game at Cal even though it’s on Pac-12 Network
With these easy steps you can watch Kansas State’s next basketball game against Cal ... even though it’s only available on Pac-12 Network
Washburn football wins regular season finale
JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNT) – After a disappointing loss to No. 5 Pittsburg State at home, Washburn football traveled to Missouri Southern Saturday to try to end the regular season on a positive note. The Ichabods took care of business, defeating the Lions 37-20. Washburn’s defense was the star of the show to start the game. […]
Markquis Nowell rescues Kansas State in win over Cal
Markquis Nowell had a critical four-point play, helping Kansas State withstand a furious charge by Cal in a 63-54 victory
WIBW
Kansas Air National Guard mourns the loss of one of their Airmen
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In a Facebook post, the 190th Air Refueling Wing with the Kansas Air National Guard said they suffered a tragic loss of one of their own on Saturday night, Nov. 12th, during a tragic vehicle accident. They say the Airman’s name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
‘The Righteous Brothers’ postpone show in Kansas
MAYETTA (KSNT) – Prairie Band Casino and Resort announced on Friday that “The Righteous Brothers” will be postponing their performance. “The Righteous Brothers” were previously set to perform at Prairie Band Casino on Dec. 8. The show was postponed due to a “personal situation” with the band. It has now been pushed back to June […]
WIBW
Shawnee Co. Commissioner calls adding Auburn-area Turnpike interchange matter of safety
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Studies and discussions continue over whether Shawnee Co. needs additional interchanges along the Kansas Turnpike. But Shawnee Co. Commissioner Aaron Mays admits money will be the sticking point. Mays visited Eye on NE Kansas to update the status of talks on the issue. The city, county...
How much salt is used to care for snowy Kansas roads?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – As temperatures continue to drop, and the possibility of snow increases, drivers may need to start preparing for snowy roads. The Kansas Department of Transportation manages the 10,000 miles of Kansas highways that need snow and ice removal. During the 2021-2022 winter, KDOT used 83,000 tons of salt, and $16.5 million were […]
Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
WIBW
2 killed in head-on collision in Geary County
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people, including a 34-year-old Manhattan man, were killed in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon in Geary County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:00 p.m. on November 12, a Ford F-150 pickup truck was driving west in the eastbound passing lane on I-70, about nine miles southeast of Manhattan. A Honda Civic was travelling east in the eastbound passing lane when both vehicles collided head-on.
Comedian Leo Gallagher dies at 76
TOPEKA (KSNT) – NBC is reporting that comedian Leo Gallagher, known simply as Gallagher dies at 76 years old. Gallagher performed in Topeka in 2018. Before his show, he appeared with 27 news anchor David George. Gallagher passed away from organ failure while in hospice care in his Palm Springs, California home, his son-in-law told […]
