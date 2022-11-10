ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

KSN News

Super sub Howard leads No. 23 K-State to 31-3 rout of Baylor

WACO, Texas (AP) — Will Howard threw for three touchdowns after Adrian Martinez exited with an injury, and No. 23 Kansas State buoyed its Big 12 title hopes with a 31-3 victory over Baylor. The defending conference champion Bears will need help to get back to the championship game. Martinez left in the first quarter with an apparent injury to his lower body. Howard has thrown for seven touchdowns without an interception filling in over the past three games. He led a 48-0 victory over then-No. 9 Oklahoma State two weeks ago when Martinez had a knee injury.
WACO, TX
247Sports

Vegas odds are set for WVU-Kansas State

It's Sunday! And that means it is time for Las Vegas to set the odds for next week's college football games. On Saturday, West Virginia ended their three-game losing streak by defeating Oklahoma for the first time since the teams became conference mates back in 2012. This week, they're back home again for Kansas State. According to Caesars Sportsbook, West Virginia opened as 6.5-point underdogs, and the over/under has been set at 56.5 points.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Hutch Post

🏈 Kansas Seeks 7th Win in Road Trip to Texas Tech

LAWRENCE, Kan. – After securing bowl eligibility for the first time since 2008, the Kansas Jayhawks (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-5, 2-4 Big 12) on Saturday, November 12 at 6 p.m. CT at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. The game will...
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

LIVE: Kansas State 31, Baylor 3 FINAL

Following a home loss to Texas, Kansas State looks to turn the page as the Wildcats battle Baylor. Saturday night's game is available on FS1 and will kickoff shortly after 6 p.m. Follow along on GoPowercat for live updates between the Wildcats and Bears. FIRST QUARTER:. 15:00 KSU 0, BAY...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is at Baylor commit Austin Novosads game tonight

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS— This summer Baylor pulled off an impressive recruiting win by keeping elite quarterback Austin Novosad committed, beating out several national powers including Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Texas A&M for what the elite quarterback called his "second recruitment". While things seemed to be slowing down in Novosad's recruitment, they're heating up once again.
FORT WORTH, TX
Salina Post

K-State inks highly regarded three-man 2023 signing class

MANHATTAN – Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang announced the signing of three highly-touted high school seniors – Darrin “Dai Dai” Ames (Chicago, Ill./Kenwood Academy), Robert “R.J.” Jones (Denton, Texas/Wasatch Academy [Utah]) and Macaleab “Buddy” Rich (East St. Louis, Mo./East Saint Louis [Ill.]) – to National Letters of Intent during the Fall National Signing Period on Friday afternoon (November 11).
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Washburn football wins regular season finale

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNT) – After a disappointing loss to No. 5 Pittsburg State at home, Washburn football traveled to Missouri Southern Saturday to try to end the regular season on a positive note. The Ichabods took care of business, defeating the Lions 37-20. Washburn’s defense was the star of the show to start the game. […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansas Air National Guard mourns the loss of one of their Airmen

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In a Facebook post, the 190th Air Refueling Wing with the Kansas Air National Guard said they suffered a tragic loss of one of their own on Saturday night, Nov. 12th, during a tragic vehicle accident. They say the Airman’s name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

‘The Righteous Brothers’ postpone show in Kansas

MAYETTA (KSNT) – Prairie Band Casino and Resort announced on Friday that “The Righteous Brothers” will be postponing their performance. “The Righteous Brothers” were previously set to perform at Prairie Band Casino on Dec. 8. The show was postponed due to a “personal situation” with the band. It has now been pushed back to June […]
MAYETTA, KS
KSNT News

How much salt is used to care for snowy Kansas roads?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – As temperatures continue to drop, and the possibility of snow increases, drivers may need to start preparing for snowy roads. The Kansas Department of Transportation manages the 10,000 miles of Kansas highways that need snow and ice removal. During the 2021-2022 winter, KDOT used 83,000 tons of salt, and $16.5 million were […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

2 killed in head-on collision in Geary County

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people, including a 34-year-old Manhattan man, were killed in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon in Geary County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:00 p.m. on November 12, a Ford F-150 pickup truck was driving west in the eastbound passing lane on I-70, about nine miles southeast of Manhattan. A Honda Civic was travelling east in the eastbound passing lane when both vehicles collided head-on.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Comedian Leo Gallagher dies at 76

TOPEKA (KSNT) – NBC is reporting that comedian Leo Gallagher, known simply as Gallagher dies at 76 years old. Gallagher performed in Topeka in 2018. Before his show, he appeared with 27 news anchor David George. Gallagher passed away from organ failure while in hospice care in his Palm Springs, California home, his son-in-law told […]
TOPEKA, KS
247Sports

247Sports

