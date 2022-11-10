Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Iconic Foscarini Lighting Illuminates Cinematic Scenes
Italian lighting brand Foscarini is celebrating 30 years of collaboration with Ferruccio Laviani this year, and to mark the occasion, has commissioned artist Gianluca Vassallo to create an experimental photography series paying homage designer’s most iconic pieces. Each image in the Notturno Laviani series features a dramatic, cinematic backdrop,...
hypebeast.com
Sterling Ruby Presents Thought-Provoking “Turbines” Paintings at Gagosian New York
“I wanted these paintings to feel turbulent, frenetic, and convulsive.”. On November 10, Gagosian opened a solo exhibition starring artist Sterling Silver’s new set of abstract paintings at one of their many gallery spaces in New York. In the series named “Turbines,” Ruby implemented the same materials that characterize...
hypebeast.com
Gucci's Jackie 1961 Mini Calf Skin Bags Serve Retro Glamor
Gucci‘s archive might be one of the most heavily referenced in the entire fashion industry, and no one pulls from the past better than the House’s Creative Director Alessandro Michele. From heavily-informed collections co-designed by Harry Styles to collaborations with Palace that looked to bring back ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s undertones, everything Gucci touches is a reflection on the past — and now, it continues its efforts with the release of the Gucci Jackie 1961 Mini Calf Hair Bag duo.
hypebeast.com
Human Made Readies Vol.1 of its Season 24 Outdoor Collection
With winter around the corner, NIGO‘s Human Made readies Volume 1 of its Outdoor Collection incorporating a range of puffy cold-weather apparel designed to protect against the elements. Featured in the release is a series of outwear including quilted shirt jackets dressed in shiny nylon and reversible camo-print down vests.
hypebeast.com
Nicholas Daley Taps Wu-Lu for a Lyric-Covered Charity T-Shirt
Nicholas Daley is one of London’s humblest designers, often putting things that truly matter to him at the forefront of his work. Take his Fall/Winter 2022 London Fashion Week showcase, for example, which saw the designer take over an East London warehouse with a celebratory event that honored the arts, music, and family. Now, in collaboration with the artist that appeared in his FW22 offering — Wu-Lu — Nicholas Daley readies a charity T-shirt sale as part of the “Dark Haze” collection.
hypebeast.com
Sophie Bille Brahe Looks to the Clouds for New Jewelery Box
Clouds have become a repeated motif throughout much of the work of Sophie Bille Brahe. The Danish jeweler often looks to the sky for inspiration, before transforming the shapes observed into silhouettes for objects. Now, she turns her attention to a trinket box, which takes on the form of a...
hypebeast.com
Jolie and Lusso Cloud Reach Comfort Nirvana with Collaborative Slide
The pursuit of comfort drives the footwear industry, but Jolie is on a mission to connect this idea with the shower space. Known for its innovative shower filter, Jolie is teaming up with Lusso Cloud on a collection of Pelli slides. Releasing today at 11:11AM ET on the brand’s website, the collaborative footwear is designed for post-shower moments and enhancing your daily state of flow.
hypebeast.com
A Kind of Guise and Monocle Are Back With a Stylish Marani Overshirt
To complement its Fall/Winter 2022 collection, German imprint A Kind of Guise partnered with Monocle on yet another classic piece that will find heavy rotation in any wardrobe. Following the sought-after Janker cardigan the two released, AKOG and Monocle revisit the popular Marani Overshirt. Dressed down in a no-frills dusky...
hypebeast.com
The Party Never Stops for CircoLoco
It’s past 1 A.M. on the Friday before Halloween, and partiers are still rolling up to the makeshift dance floor of a warehouse at Brooklyn’s Navy Yard. Of course, they’ll be raving well into the morning, and while the space was already packed, CircoLoco is known for joyously pushing the limits of venue capacity — as well as permissible decibel exposure.
hypebeast.com
Alfie Kungu Brings a Kaleidoscopic Depiction of the Outdoors to New Collab with The North Face
In a new creative partnership, The North Face joins forces with visionary artist Alfie Kungu to design a 10-piece capsule collection inspired by the great outdoors. The exclusive offering specifically revamps items from the urban utility NSE line, created by the brand for the adventurers of tomorrow. Tapping into his...
hypebeast.com
Jameson and HOMECOMING’s New Documentary Highlights the Worldwide Creativity of the African Diaspora
Close collaborators Jameson and HOMECOMING have linked-up once again to present a new documentary that follows a group of creatives that look to connect creative communities across Africa. Aptly dubbed #ALLCONNECT, the documentary also enlists long-established HOMECOMING partner Patta as a creative collaborator, with the Amsterdam brand providing creative inspiration...
hypebeast.com
Bode Wins Top CFDA Prize and Robert Pattinson Fronts Dior SS23 in This Week's Top Fashion News
This week, the fashion industry celebrated milestones, with award ceremonies, ribbon cuttings and campaign releases alike. At the top of the week, Emily Adams Bode Aujla of Bode was named the 2022 American Menswear Designer of the Year at this year’s CFDA awards, marking her second time earning the title. Robert Pattinson appeared dapper in.
hypebeast.com
Shine Bright In Stone Island's Iridescent ECONYL Nylon Gloves
After unveiling its U.K. subculture-inspired footwear collection and a special 40th-anniversary luminescent jacket, Stone Island is back with yet more techwear, this time around tackling the humble glove. However, in true Stoney form, these are not any ordinary gloves; these are the snappily-named 92077 NYLON METAL IN ECONYL® REGENERATED NYLON gloves.
hypebeast.com
You Can Finally Stay at the Monument House in Joshua Tree
For those looking to find a place to stay in Joshua Tree, the Monument House should be on your list. Designed by architect Josh Schweitzer, the three-building space stands out amongst the California high desert through pale shades of red, blue and green. Located just a mile from the Joshua Tree National Park entrance, the Monument House features radical architecture that follows in the footsteps of Frank LLoyd Wright’s nearby New City of Mentalphysics.
hypebeast.com
Brown Leather Covers the New Balance 2002R "Toast"
A busy year for New Balance, its myriad of collaborations has been paired with a carefully crafted arrangement of its staple silhouettes. Between key models such as the 550, 2002R and its 990 series, fans of the American sportswear brand have enjoyed another year of footwear offerings. Continuing to lead the charge, the 2002R has appeared in a new “Toast” look that sees the sneaker favor an entirely leather upper.
hypebeast.com
Fumito Ganryu Reunites With Converse for Baskate Shoes Collab
Japanese designer Fumito Ganryu just unveiled a second collaboration with Converse under his eponymous label. Introducing the Baskate Shoes, a pair that combine the functionality of basketball sneakers and skateboarding shoes. Its silhouette is based on Converse’s ERX 260 model, which was a huge hit amongst NBA superstars during the 1980s.
hypebeast.com
Chris Rock to Become First Artist to Perform Live on Netflix
After doubling down on its commitment to gaming with plans to build its own studio in Finland, Netflix is now ready to explore another growing segment, livestreaming. The first to perform in real-time on the platform is Chris Rock who will star in a live comedy special airing sometime in early 2023.
hypebeast.com
nendo Unveils New Logo Design for Tokyu Hands
Operating 63 stores domestically and abroad, Tokyu Hands is known as Japan’s best DIY department store that offers an extensive range of supplies catered for hobbyists of all calibers. The original bright green logo featured “CREATIVE LIFE STORE” above its name, with a hand pointing outwards on either end. The logo was designed by Yasuhiro Hamano, Tokyu Hand’s brand lifestyle producer, who wanted to convey the company’s philosophy of “creating lifestyles with one’s own hands.”
hypebeast.com
Official Look at Mowalola x New Balance 90/60 Collaboration
After teasing a New Balance collaboration on the runway at Paris Fashion Week this Spring/Summer 2023 season, Mowalola, the eponymous brand of Mowalola Ogunlesi, has officially dropped the highly anticipated 90/60 collaboration. The Mowalola x New Balance 90/60 sneakers have launched in two exclusive colorways. The first sees the silhouette...
Comments / 0