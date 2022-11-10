Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Numerous High School Athletes Injured When Bus Hit By Semitractor
WARSAW — Numerous high school athletes from the Chicago area were injured after the school but they were in was struck by a semitractor/trailer and overturned. The extent of the injuries was not known. The accident occurred around 8 tonight, Saturday, Nov. 12, on US 30 and East Center...
inkfreenews.com
Shrine Turkey Shoot Raises Over $10k For Shrine Hospitals
WARSAW — Over 1,000 shooters participated in Annual Shrine Turkey Shoot two-day event, and over $10,000 was raised for Shrine hospitals. Donors to the Kosciusko Shriner’s Turkey Shoot included: Akron Concrete Products, Alderfer Bergen Co., American Legion Post #49, American Table, Arby’s-Detroit Street, Applebee’s, Auto Zone, Back Forty Sporting Clays, Philip Barkey, Belle Tire, Dixie Breading, Bentleg Antiques, Bowers Jewelry, Jim Brennan and Family, Crossroads Bank, Culver’s, Derry Electric, Detroit Street Pizza Hut, Don Ervin, Roy Estep and Family, Five Star/Jay Soloway and Family, Austin Fryback,, Grossnickle Eye Center, Allan Groves, Hacienda, Harry’s Tap and Grill, Bill Hartman and Hartman and Sons, Hog’s R Wild, Instrumental Machine & Development, JB Furniture, Jeff Kinsey, Jim Jarrett, King’s Keg, Ladies of the Shrine, Leesburg Liquor, Maple Leaf Farms, McAlister’s, McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, Gene Meade, Metzger Auction, Mid-West Spring & Stamping, Monteith Tire, NAPA Goshen, NAPA Milford, Oak and Alley, Patona Bay, Penguin Point, Ranger Material, Rex’s Rendezvous, Reinholt’s Furniture, Rise & Roll, Rita Price, Ritter’s Frozen Custard, Sons of the American Legion Squadron #49, Service Liquors East, Sleepy Owl, Don and Bernice Smith, Stacy Sylvester, John Snyder, Stacey’s Restaurant, Stacy Sylvester, Starbucks, Stoner Car Care, TL Jackson Construction, TSC Warsaw, Texas Roadhouse, The Bowling Alley, Tire Barn, Two Bear Arms, Fred Vining and Family, Ben Walbeser, Walmart, Wings, Etc., W.R. Hall Insurance Agency and You the Fan.
inkfreenews.com
North Webster Community Public Library — Hanford To Teach Women’s Self-Defense Class
NORTH WEBSTER — The following activities are set to take place at North Webster Community Public Library. Attendees do not need to have a library card to participate in any of these events. Adult Events. Steve Hanford from Lion’s Karate will be teaching a free women’s self-defense class from...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County YMCA Develops New Month-To-Month Programs
WINONA LAKE — The Kosciusko County YMCA has announced its updated program schedule and catalog to further its mission of serving the health and wellness of children and families in the community. Programs will start the first Monday of each month and run for four weeks unless otherwise posted...
inkfreenews.com
Eight Men Graduate From Kosciusko County JCAP
WARSAW — Eight men graduated from Kosciusko County’s Jail Chemical Addiction Program (JCAP) during a ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 10. JCAP was launched in 2018 to address substance abuse issues suffered by many jail inmates and involves participation in classes covering areas such as physical fitness, spirituality, life skills, leadership and financial counseling.
inkfreenews.com
Leesburg Fire Service Monument Erected
From the left are Mitch Rader, firefighter; Tony Ciriello, representing the Mishler Family Foundation; Scott Kammerer, firefighter; Jerry Kammerer, former firefighter; Stephanie Overbey, Kosciusko County Community Foundation; Scott Anderson, fire chief; Tony Beiler, Kuert Concrete; Max Deatsman, firefighter; Rick Timmons, Butt and Timmons; and Craig Charlton, firefighter, town representative and township representative. Photos by Deb Patterson.
inkfreenews.com
Ivy Tech’s Circle Of Ivy Donates To Warsaw Projects
FORT WAYNE — Ivy Tech Foundation’s Women in Philanthropy Circle of Ivy awarded $263,649 to 84 projects, including four in Warsaw at its seventh annual Circle of Ivy Gathering on Friday, Nov. 4. The initiative raises funds to make access to higher education easier for Ivy Tech Community...
inkfreenews.com
Phyllis Wilkey
Phyllis J. Wilkey, 85 and a longtime resident of Warsaw, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. She was born on May 4, 1937. Those who survive her include her daughter, Cindy Elliott of Warsaw; five grandchildren; sister, Patty (John) of Orange County, Calif., and brother, Michael (Suzette) Leeth of Aurora, Ill.
inkfreenews.com
BUS CRASH UPDATE: Three Critically Injured, Truck Driver Faces Charges
WARSAW – A truck driver who struck a school bus Saturday night in Warsaw and injured 16 people is facing drunk driving charges, police said. The accident at US 30 and East Center Street happened shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, minutes after police received a report of a westbound truck driving erratically on US 30 that had – at one point – left the roadway prior to the crash, according to a news release from Warsaw Police.
inkfreenews.com
Milford Public Library — Thankful For This Year’s Fall Story Times
MILFORD — Fall story times are drawing to a close at Milford Public Library. In-person story times take place at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays and are geared for children ages 3-6. This is a great opportunity to expose your children to the joy of reading, plus fun arts and crafts activities and a weekly snack. Story times happen downstairs in the meeting room across from the children’s department.
inkfreenews.com
Barbara Ruth Wasio
Barbara Ruth Wasio, 80, died Thursday evening, Nov. 10, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Barbara was born on March 10, 1942. She married Don Wasio. She is survived by her children: Rebecca S. Palmer of Plymouth, Walter D. Jacobs of Plymouth, and Rodney L. (Tina) Jacobs of Plymouth, children from her marriage with Walt Jacobs. She is also survived by her children: Jonathan (Chelle) Costello of Fort Collins, Colo., Richard (Sarah) Costello of Marion from her marriage Paul Costello; and eight grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
American Legion Post In Columbia City Celebrates 75 Years
COLUMBIA CITY — American Legion Post 98, the iconic “Legion Home on the Hill” for Whitley County veterans and their families, will be celebrating the 75th anniversary of its historic groundbreaking during 2023, officials announced Friday, Veterans Day 2022. “We believe it’s appropriate to announce this year-long...
inkfreenews.com
Burkhart, Goodwill Receive Awards At Annual Veterans Day Ceremony
WARSAW — North Webster American Legion Post 253 Commander Larry Burkhart and Goodwill Industries of Michiana Inc. have received awards for their military and community service and service to veterans respectively. The two received the awards at the annual joint Veterans Day ceremony between American Legion Post 49 and...
inkfreenews.com
Dean Swope — PENDING
Dean Swope, 88, Warsaw, died Nov. 11, 2022, in his residence in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
The Echoes Of The Past Donate To Warsaw FFA
WARSAW — The Warsaw FFA chapter held its Appreciation Supper and Silent Auction Monday, Nov. 7, to thank the community for their support. In return, the Echoes of the Past wanted to show their appreciation for Warsaw FFA. Members of the chapter assisted the club with harvesting a wheat field in July. Most recently, chapter members volunteered at the Echoes of the Past’s October Fall Festival in Claypool.
inkfreenews.com
Firefighters Respond To Grain Bin Fire
MENTONE — Mentone and Seward/Burket fire departments responded to a grain bin fire around 7:40 a.m. today, Saturday, Nov. 12. The fire was reported in the loading area. The fire was at 4250 S. 1200W, Mentone, reportedly at the Whetstone Farms. Mentone Fire Department received the initial call and...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 8:37 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 400 block East Main Street, Silver Lake. Kacie D. Hampton reported fraud. 7:19 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2400 block West CR 250S, Warsaw. Officers investigated a report of battery. North Webster. Officers with...
inkfreenews.com
Rev. Clinton Leroy Wasson Sr.
Rev. Clinton Leroy Wasson Sr., 95, Wabash, died at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. He was born on Feb. 9, 1927. He married June Elizabeth Wible on May 5, 1950; she passed away on Nov. 29, 2007. He is survived by two sons, Clinton “Kip” L. (Tary) Wasson, Jr....
inkfreenews.com
Michael J. Garrett
Michael J. Garrett, 74, of rural Wabash, died at 8:25 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Rolling Meadows Healthcare Center in LaFontaine. He was born on Jan. 7, 1948. He is survived by his wife, Tricia Garrett of Roann; three children, Amy (Greg) Gibson and John Michael Garrett, both of Wabash, and Madison Garrett of North Manchester; one granddaughter; and sisters and brother, Linda (Kimble) Booker and Sherry (Tom) Bradley, both of Greenwood, Rick (Michelle) Garrett of Sherman, Texas.
inkfreenews.com
Karissa Lyn Sellers — PENDING
Karissa L. Sellers, 49, Warsaw, died Nov. 11, 2022, at IU Health Indiana Hospital, Indianapolis. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
Comments / 0