Garrett Hedlund: ‘I’ve got a best friend for life’ in son with Emma Roberts

By Nicki Gostin
 3 days ago

No one can come between Garrett Hedlund and his nearly 2-year-old son, Rhodes.

“I’ve got a best friend for life with this little man,” the “Friday Night Lights” alum told Page Six exclusively on Wednesday. “He never ceases to amaze me. We just have the greatest time.”

Hedlund, 38, shares the toddler with his ex-girlfriend Emma Roberts.

The former couple were first linked in March 2019 when they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles, shortly after the “Scream Queens” alum’s split from her on-again, off-again fiancé, Evan Peters .

Hedlund and Roberts welcomed Rhodes in December 2020 before breaking up this past January.

Hedlund and Roberts broke up at the beginning of 2022.
The “Troy” actor stars in the upcoming Paramount+ series “Tulsa King” opposite Sylvester Stallone, whom Rhodes got a chance to meet during production.

“I’ll treasure the picture I have with him and my son,” Hedlund told us at Wednesday’s premiere in New York City. “Not that there won’t be many more, but how many nearly 2-year-old boys [have] his picture with Rocky?”

Hedlund and Rhodes got a chance to take a picture with Sylvester Stallone while filming “Tulsa King.”
In the crime drama, Stallone, 76, plays a New York gangster who is released from prison after 25 years and exiled to Tulsa, Okla., where he begins building up a new crew.

Hedlund said that unlike other cast members, he was not intimated by the “Rocky” star, whom he has known since the age of 18.

“He’s always been wonderful. He’s always been a pal,” he shared. “We met through trainer Gunnar Peterson. I feel like this was a long time coming to share the screen with him.”

The co-stars are so close, in fact, that the “Triple Frontier” star joked they had a bond unlike any other on set.

Hedlund stars opposite Stallone in the upcoming Paramount+ series.
“If it ever took Sly a little time to come out of his trailer, I just said to the producer and director, ‘I know you guys are scared to go get him, but I can do it,'” he kidded.

Stallone also attended the premiere, accompanied by his wife, Jennifer Flavin, with whom he recently reconciled , as well as two of their daughters, Sophia, 26, and Sistine, 24.

