Hiawatha Halloween Frolic Contests
As the 108th Annual Halloween Frolic is one for the books, the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau is still announcing contest winners.
Kansas family feeds neighbors in need
The brisk air Sunday morning wasn’t the only shock to the McIntyre family. Yet again, they awoke to find the community pantry at the end of their Leavenworth home's drive empty.
‘The Righteous Brothers’ postpone show in Kansas
MAYETTA (KSNT) – Prairie Band Casino and Resort announced on Friday that “The Righteous Brothers” will be postponing their performance. “The Righteous Brothers” were previously set to perform at Prairie Band Casino on Dec. 8. The show was postponed due to a “personal situation” with the band. It has now been pushed back to June […]
Djana shows off the sweet reasons to adopt a senior pet
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and Djana is the perfect example of all the love an older dog or cat has to offer. Djana is an older mixed-breed dog who visited Eye on NE Kansas with Emi Griess of Helping Hands Humane Society. Emi explained why animals like Djana can be a good option for people to add to their household.
A SWEET DEAL | MARS
For Walmart, the largest company by revenue on Earth, to confirm a multimillion-dollar venture in Kansas, it only needed to look one "planet" over. Mars built a plant in Topeka in 2014, its first U.S. facility in 35 years, and has exceeded expectations ever since. Originally expected to create 200...
Blizzard Bash comes to Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Blizzard Bash is back at the Stormont Vail Events Center this weekend. The four-day event is sold out Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Blizzard Bash is the largest indoor demolition derby. The popular event runs Thursday through Sunday at the Stormont Vail Events Center where hundreds of demolition cars will compete for trophies […]
Morrill Public Library receives grants
Morrill Public Library staff and trustees have announced recent grants awarded to the library. Library Director Erin Verbick said thanks to a Walmart Community Grant in the amount of $1,000, MPL is able to fund the project “Engagement and Enrichment Programs for Youth.” This project includes materials for programs like After School is Cool and Teen Tuesdays, plus any of our other youth events for the next year!
Kansas Air National Guard mourns the loss of one of their Airmen
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In a Facebook post, the 190th Air Refueling Wing with the Kansas Air National Guard said they suffered a tragic loss of one of their own on Saturday night, Nov. 12th, during a tragic vehicle accident. They say the Airman’s name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
Lawrence looks for solutions to homeless camp near downtown
Community unease grows in Lawrence, Kansas, and it centers on a large homeless camp near the city's commercial district.
Army spouse starts food pantry at Ft. Leavenworth as military families face food insecurity
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Military families sacrifice so much to serve our country, but many face an added challenge: food insecurity. KMBC 9 spoke with a woman in Leavenworth who’s working to change that and getting national recognition. Boxes of food donations are how Monica Bassett serves her community,...
Victim identified in death investigation at Kaw Point Park
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A victim has been identified following a death investigation at Kaw Point Park. Deputies from the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area of the Kansas River near Kaw Point Park Wednesday at 10:20 a.m. There, they found a deceased body, identified Saturday as 25-year-old Darwin Reyes of Kansas City, Kansas.
Police find bullet casings in downtown Lawrence
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Lawrence Police Department responded to multiple gunshots Saturday morning. Officers arrived at the scene at 8th and New Hampshire St. around 2 a.m. Saturday. They found seven shell casings scattered on the sidewalk. No damage was caused and no one was hurt. The LPD have not released further information at this […]
Update: 2 injured in Topeka apartment fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is in critical condition following a fire Thursday evening at Woodland Park Apartments, 115 NE Redbud Circle, in North Topeka. Fire crews responded to the fire just after 8 p.m. Thursday. The man has been taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries and a woman was hospitalized with minor […]
Changes made to Lawrence-run homeless camp after public outcry
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The City of Lawrence announced that changes have been made to a controversial homeless camp on Thursday. The city announced via social media that two changes have been made to the homeless camp in North Lawrence. First, a fence has been added to provide both wind screening and visual screening from nearby […]
19-year-old flips truck in Leavenworth County
LEAVENWORTH (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 19-year-old Leavenworth man flipped his truck early Thursday morning. The Leavenworth man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash on Tonganoxie Road. Troopers reported the man was going south on Tonganoxie Road when his 2009 Chevy Silverado left the road, hit some […]
Woman, 23, killed in head-on crash north of Lawrence
A 23-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash Saturday night north of Lawrence, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the driver of the other vehicle was arrested. Cheyanne Branson was heading westbound on U.S. Highway 24 near East 1250 Road just before 11 p.m. Saturday in a Chevy Cruze, according to the crash report. Manuel Enriquez, 35, of Kansas City, Missouri, was eastbound in a Chevy Silverado.
Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
TPD investigating shooting in Southwest Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are on the scene of a shooting at SW 29th and Villa West. The Topeka Police Dept. says two people got into a fight some time after 5:30 p.m. Friday, with one getting shot. There is no information on the person’s condition. Authorities...
Woman dead after crash on Highway 24
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County. A Chevy Silverado was driving east on U.S. Highway 24 just west of 3rd Street around 11 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a Chevy Cruze driving west, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log. The […]
Sheriff: Kansas man accused of selling meth
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug distribution allegations. Just after 8a.m. Monday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Chevy Malibu, west of Mayetta, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine and...
