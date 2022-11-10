Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night skyRoger MarshErlanger, KY
Kentucky man composed one of the most popular Christmas songs covered and recordedAmarie M.Covington, KY
T.J. Maxx's Sierra Store Opened Cincinnati AreaBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
MLB
Rays finalize coaching staff with 3 promotions
ST. PETERSBURG -- After losing former bench coach Matt Quatraro and field coordinator Paul Hoover to the Royals, the Rays finalized their Major League coaching staff for next season by filling three vacancies from within. After four years as Tampa Bay’s third-base coach, Rodney Linares was formally named the Rays’...
MLB
3 potential free agent outfield targets for Reds
CINCINNATI -- It can’t really be sugar-coated. When a team is in rebuilding mode and is working with a lower payroll, such as the Reds, the Hot Stove season isn’t all that exciting. Using the player development system, the Draft and smart trades is the path the Reds...
MLB
The Astros' 3 biggest offseason questions
This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart's Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Friday’s news that James Click won’t return as the general manager of the Astros after three seasons on the job threw a curveball into the club’s offseason plans. The Astros, only a week after winning the World Series, find themselves searching for a general manager with the Winter Meetings only three weeks away.
MLB
Oneil moonlighting as softball slugger
It may be the offseason, but Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz hasn’t stopped obliterating baseballs. Cruz’s latest impressive display of power came during a softball game in the Dominican Republic, per a video shared on Twitter by reporter Héctor Gómez. In the clip, Cruz crushes a colossal home run to right-center field and takes the time to admire his work while slowly making his way up the first-base line.
MLB
Slugger can join list of oldest MVP winners
Winning an MVP Award at any age is a notable accomplishment, but doing so later in one’s career is perhaps more impressive, as a testament to longevity. We’ve looked at the oldest Cy Young Award winners, too. There have been 10 MVP Awards won by players after turning...
MLB
Kwan finishes third in AL ROY voting
CLEVELAND -- There was no arguing against the fact that Steven Kwan had an incredible rookie season. The only issue for him is that Julio Rodríguez and Adley Rutschman did, too. Kwan came just shy of becoming the first Cleveland player to win the American League Rookie of the...
MLB
Source: Garlick, Twins avoid arbitration
The Twins' moves to avoid salary arbitration began on Monday, when they agreed to a one-year deal with outfielder Kyle Garlick worth $750,000, according to a source. The team has not confirmed the deal. It's likely that more of these deals will materialize before the Friday deadline to tender contracts...
MLB
Martín Pérez accepts qualifying offer from Rangers (source)
Coming off a resurgent year, left-hander Martín Pérez has accepted the one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer from the Rangers, a source told MLB.com's Jon Morosi on Tuesday. The club has not confirmed the move. In his second stint with the Rangers, Pérez had a strong campaign, earning his...
MLB
Phils eye FA shortstop market, prep to spend big
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki's Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. I imagine you want to talk about Trea Turner. Everybody wants to talk about Turner. From the moment the Phillies declined Jean Segura’s $17...
MLB
Witt, Singer, Perez earn KC team honors
KANSAS CITY -- In the Witt household, MLB Network is always on somewhere. Bobby Witt Jr. and his dad, Bobby Witt, are always tuning in, always talking baseball. They always have baseball on their minds. That can be a good and bad thing, according to Witt Jr. “I got to...
MLB
Cubs release Jason Heyward: 'A great human being, a great player'
CHICAGO -- Sitting inside an interview room at Wrigley Field in late September, wearing a Cubs uniform for one of the final times, veteran outfielder Jason Heyward was asked if he could somehow put into words his tenure with the ballclub. "A lot of history being broken. A lot of...
MLB
The 13 most electric rookies of 2022
The 2022 MLB rookie class was truly exceptional. Just consider that the article you're about to read covers 13 of the best rookies to grace us with their presence, and you won't see the likes of Riley Greene, C.J. Abrams, Alek Thomas, Bryson Stott, Nolan Gorman, MacKenzie Gore, Vaughn Grissom, Reid Detmers, Vinnie Pasquantino, et cetera.
MLB
Harris wins NL ROY Award as Braves go 1-2 in balloting
ATLANTA -- As Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider shared adjoining lockers within Truist Park’s home clubhouse this year, they fed off each other’s youthful excitement and established themselves as two of the most impressive rookies baseball has seen in years. When this past season ended, it was...
MLB
Harris II, Strider join exclusive list of dynamic rookie teammates
If teammates finishing first and second in Rookie of the Year Award voting sounds like a rarity, that’s because it is. In 2022, the Braves’ Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider became the eighth pair to accomplish the feat. It makes sense, given that we’ve come to expect...
MLB
Healthy Odorizzi brings experience to Rangers' rotation
ARLINGTON -- An 11-year MLB veteran, Jake Odorizzi knows he’s not the same pitcher he was 10 or even five years ago, whether the difference is strength or endurance or simply his stuff in general. “I think in ways I’m better, and then in ways, you can merge the...
MLB
Meet the Marlins' new assistant GM
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Last week's General Managers Meetings took place in Las Vegas, where front offices convened to get an idea of what other clubs are hoping to achieve this offseason.
MLB
The case for each 2022 Manager of the Year finalist
Being a good manager is more than just knowing when to go to your bullpen in a tight spot or when to put on that hit-and-run play in the seventh inning. That is certainly part of the job, but it's also about building and maintaining relationships. It's about pulling the right strings when injuries inevitably strike. It's having the skills to take more than two dozen different personalities under one clubhouse roof and getting them to form a cohesive unit with one common goal: to win.
MLB
Here's the 2022 All-Arizona Fall League Team
Now, it really feels like the offseason in the United States. The Arizona Fall League came to a close Saturday when Surprise walked off with a 7-6, 11-inning win over Glendale in the Championship Game. That thrilling contest wrapped up another fun six-week campaign in the desert in which many of the game’s top prospects spread out across six teams to compete one last time before the winter frost set in.
MLB
How the skinny New England kid became the World Series MVP
Considering that he was in New York City over the weekend to accept his Gold Glove Award, perhaps it shouldn't be surprising that the first thing people noticed about Astros World Series MVP Jeremy Peña was his glove. "He made some plays even pros couldn't make," Ken Wnuk, his...
MLB
Biggest questions for Awards Week
Award season is here. These are the biggest storylines to watch. The 2022 Rookies of the Year, Managers of the Year, Cy Young Award winners and Most Valuable Players will be announced this week, one each day from Monday through Thursday. Here are the four biggest questions for Awards Week...
