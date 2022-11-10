Being a good manager is more than just knowing when to go to your bullpen in a tight spot or when to put on that hit-and-run play in the seventh inning. That is certainly part of the job, but it's also about building and maintaining relationships. It's about pulling the right strings when injuries inevitably strike. It's having the skills to take more than two dozen different personalities under one clubhouse roof and getting them to form a cohesive unit with one common goal: to win.

16 HOURS AGO