Morgantown, WV

3 Takeaways From West Virginia’s Backyard Brawl Victory

In West Virginia’s 81-56 victory over Pitt in the Backyard Brawl, many people found out what this WVU team can be identified as. This Mountaineer team is going to compete every game, something that didn’t exist last season. Let’s take a look at three takeaways from the Backyard Brawl.
Big 12 Announces Network, Kickoff Time for West Virginia-Kansas State

A win over Oklahoma, the first such for the program since joining the Big 12, didn’t land West Virginia a bigger platform for their next game. The Big has announced that WVU’s upcoming game against Kansas State will kickoff at 2 pm EST and be televised on ESPN+. This will be the Mountaineers final home game of the season.
Poll: Is Basketball Backyard Brawl Still a Rivalry?

West Virginia vs. Pitt. The Backyard Brawl. Enough said, right? Maybe not, at least according to the men currently leading the two schools’ basketball programs. Both WVU head coach Bob Huggins and Pitt head coach Jeff Capel have spent the week downplaying the basketball version of the Backyard Brawl as being a true rivalry. Capel mentioned having no hatred towards West Virginia at all, and actually having tons of respect for the program just 70 miles south of Pittsburgh. That might be due to Capel’s personal respect for Huggins, a Basketball Hall of Fame coach he grew up watching and idolizing. That might be because of the fact what the Mountaineers do doesn’t really impact Pitt like did back when they shared a conference. Huggins also mentioned how most of his players aren’t even familiar with the history of the rivalry and he doesn’t feel the need to teach them about it or force any studying.
Former WVU Commit 4-Star CB Cameron Calhoun Decommits from Cincinnati, Opens Up Recruitment

Making sure you are headed to the right place is important for any recruit, and now one former West Virginia commit has decided Cincinnati isn’t right for him either. Cameron Calhoun, a 4-star cornerback out of Winston Woods High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, has decided to re-open his recruitment. He tweeted a letter to explain his change of mind Sunday morning. Calhoun committed to Cincinnati, his home program soon after decommitting from WVU at the end of May. He offered much less detail to explain back then. A “I had to get out of Hollywood” caption with Bearcat foot prints and a video of the Cincinnati logo was all Calhoun provided at the time.
Postgame Reaction From West Virginia’s Backyard Brawl Win Over Pitt

PITTSBURGH — West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins, and players Joe Toussaint and Erik Stevenson recapped their 81-56 Backyard Brawl win over Pitt. Huggins talked about his team’s great offensive performance. Toussaint and Stevenson went into detail about their first Backyard Brawl experience.
Watch: Casey Legg Hits Game Winning FG Against Oklahoma

For the first time since West Virginia (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) joined the Big 12, they have defeated perennial powerhouse Oklahoma (5-5, 2-5 Big 12). After a great performance from quarterback Garrett Greene, who replaced starter JT Daniels during the game, the win was capped off by kicker Casey Legg’s 25-yard game winning field goal as time expired.
What Will Be the Deciding Factor in the West Virginia-Pitt Matchup?

As West Virginia travels up to play Pitt on Friday for the 2022 edition of the Backyard Brawl, there are many questions heading into the game. Both teams enter the first week of the season with many new pieces and much to prove after bad seasons last year. What will be the deciding factor on Friday night?
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – November 12

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. The rifle team beat number 14 Army. Steelers Now: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Not Holding Grudge Against Saints. Pittsburgh Sports Now: Pitt HC Jeff Capel After Brawl. Nittany Sports Now: PSU HC...
Watch: WVU WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton Goes Up to Make TD Catch Over Sooners

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – A catch by Bryce Ford-Wheaton gave West Virginia its first lead of the game against Oklahoma. The drive was capped off by Ford-Wheaton going up for a ball from Garrett Greene over a defender. Greene picked up his first touchdown pass after running the ball in for a score in the second quarter.
2023 RB Jordan Louie Decommits from West Virginia

On Friday night, 2023 running back commit Jordan Louie announced his de-commitment from West Virginia. Louie wrote the following statement:. “I’d like to first thank God for allowing me to be in this position. Secondly, I would like to especially thank Coach Lesley and Coach Chad Scott for recruiting me. Also, Coach Neal Brown and the fans for believing in me and accepting me into heir family. Lastly, I would like to thank everyone who played a role in getting me this far. After a lot of prayer and speaking with my family, I would like to decommit from West Virginia University and publicly open up my recruitment, 100% to all schools. I want to explore my options. West Virginia could potentially still be a landing spot for me. Thank you and please respect my decision.”
MORGANTOWN, WV

