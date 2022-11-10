Read full article on original website
wvsportsnow.com
3 Takeaways From West Virginia’s Backyard Brawl Victory
In West Virginia’s 81-56 victory over Pitt in the Backyard Brawl, many people found out what this WVU team can be identified as. This Mountaineer team is going to compete every game, something that didn’t exist last season. Let’s take a look at three takeaways from the Backyard Brawl.
wvsportsnow.com
Big 12 Announces Network, Kickoff Time for West Virginia-Kansas State
A win over Oklahoma, the first such for the program since joining the Big 12, didn’t land West Virginia a bigger platform for their next game. The Big has announced that WVU’s upcoming game against Kansas State will kickoff at 2 pm EST and be televised on ESPN+. This will be the Mountaineers final home game of the season.
wvsportsnow.com
Poll: Is Basketball Backyard Brawl Still a Rivalry?
West Virginia vs. Pitt. The Backyard Brawl. Enough said, right? Maybe not, at least according to the men currently leading the two schools’ basketball programs. Both WVU head coach Bob Huggins and Pitt head coach Jeff Capel have spent the week downplaying the basketball version of the Backyard Brawl as being a true rivalry. Capel mentioned having no hatred towards West Virginia at all, and actually having tons of respect for the program just 70 miles south of Pittsburgh. That might be due to Capel’s personal respect for Huggins, a Basketball Hall of Fame coach he grew up watching and idolizing. That might be because of the fact what the Mountaineers do doesn’t really impact Pitt like did back when they shared a conference. Huggins also mentioned how most of his players aren’t even familiar with the history of the rivalry and he doesn’t feel the need to teach them about it or force any studying.
wvsportsnow.com
Former WVU Commit 4-Star CB Cameron Calhoun Decommits from Cincinnati, Opens Up Recruitment
Making sure you are headed to the right place is important for any recruit, and now one former West Virginia commit has decided Cincinnati isn’t right for him either. Cameron Calhoun, a 4-star cornerback out of Winston Woods High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, has decided to re-open his recruitment. He tweeted a letter to explain his change of mind Sunday morning. Calhoun committed to Cincinnati, his home program soon after decommitting from WVU at the end of May. He offered much less detail to explain back then. A “I had to get out of Hollywood” caption with Bearcat foot prints and a video of the Cincinnati logo was all Calhoun provided at the time.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Women’s Soccer Advances in NCAA Tournament, Defeating Virginia Tech 2-0
In the first round of the NCAA Tournament, No. 7 West Virginia defeated Virginia Tech 2-0 on Sunday afternoon. WVU forward Aria Bilal scored in the 49th minute and midfielder Isabel Loza scored in the 81st minute to give the Mountaineers insurance. Both Bilal and Loza’s goals were the first...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU HC Neal Brown Noncommittal About Starting Quarterback Moving Forward
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – To no surprise, West Virginia head coach was noncommittal when asked the question he knew he was going to get after Garrett Greene led the Mountaineers to a win over Oklahoma. Brown made it clear he will not make any decision on who WVU’s starting quarterback...
wvsportsnow.com
Twitter Reaction: Mountaineer Nation Enjoys Watching Garrett Greene, WVU Finally Beat Sooners
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – It was a good day to be a Mountaineer, something that West Virginia football fans haven’t enjoyed enough of this season. WVU beat Oklahoma for the first time since the program joined the Big 12 a decade ago. As usual, WVU fans were extremely vocal...
wvsportsnow.com
Asti: This West Virginia Basketball Team Feels Different, Showing Signs of High Ceiling
PITTSBURGH – There’s something different about this West Virginia basketball team. And while it’s still very early in the season and several true tests are yet to come, it’s becoming evident why Bob Huggins was getting excited before this group even got on the court in a game together.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Highlights Scoring Ability in Backyard Brawl Win Over Pitt, 81-56
PITTSBURGH — West Virginia highlighted their scoring ability, cruising to a 81-56 win over Pitt in the 189th edition of the Backyard Brawl. West Virginia finished the night shooting 53 percent from the field. The Mountaineers made 8-three’s on 21 attempts. West Virginia’s shooting was lights out in...
wvsportsnow.com
Twitter Reaction: Mountaineer Faithful Enjoy Backyard Brawl Win in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH – A convincing win for West Virginia in the basketball Backyard Brawl led to happiness for Mountaineer faithful who made the trip to Pittsburgh. But before WVU fans could offer a signature chant in celebration, they did their share of complaining about the refs. WVU eventually pulled away...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: Pitt HC Jeff Capel Talks Loss in Backyard Brawl, Credits West Virginia
Following West Virginia’s 81-56 win over Pitt in the Backyard Brawl, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel talked about the game. Capel credited WVU’s Joe Toussaint, Tre Mitchell and Mohamed Wague. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on...
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction From West Virginia’s Backyard Brawl Win Over Pitt
PITTSBURGH — West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins, and players Joe Toussaint and Erik Stevenson recapped their 81-56 Backyard Brawl win over Pitt. Huggins talked about his team’s great offensive performance. Toussaint and Stevenson went into detail about their first Backyard Brawl experience.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown in Good Mood After Oklahoma Win, Won’t Name Starting QB
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown was in a good mood while talking with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, after WVU secured the program’s first win over Oklahoma since joining the Big 12. Brown responded to a question about who will start at quarterback.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: Casey Legg Hits Game Winning FG Against Oklahoma
For the first time since West Virginia (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) joined the Big 12, they have defeated perennial powerhouse Oklahoma (5-5, 2-5 Big 12). After a great performance from quarterback Garrett Greene, who replaced starter JT Daniels during the game, the win was capped off by kicker Casey Legg’s 25-yard game winning field goal as time expired.
wvsportsnow.com
What Will Be the Deciding Factor in the West Virginia-Pitt Matchup?
As West Virginia travels up to play Pitt on Friday for the 2022 edition of the Backyard Brawl, there are many questions heading into the game. Both teams enter the first week of the season with many new pieces and much to prove after bad seasons last year. What will be the deciding factor on Friday night?
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – November 12
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. The rifle team beat number 14 Army. Steelers Now: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Not Holding Grudge Against Saints. Pittsburgh Sports Now: Pitt HC Jeff Capel After Brawl. Nittany Sports Now: PSU HC...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton Goes Up to Make TD Catch Over Sooners
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – A catch by Bryce Ford-Wheaton gave West Virginia its first lead of the game against Oklahoma. The drive was capped off by Ford-Wheaton going up for a ball from Garrett Greene over a defender. Greene picked up his first touchdown pass after running the ball in for a score in the second quarter.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU F Emmitt Matthews Slams Down Dunk Early in Backyard Brawl
PITTSBURGH – A dunk is one sure way to silence a crowd. Emmitt Matthews Jr. did just that when he got by a defender and slammed the ball in for a monster dunk. Matthews’ dunk broke a tie and gave the Mountaineers a lead early in the first quarter of the Backyard Brawl against Pitt.
wvsportsnow.com
2023 RB Jordan Louie Decommits from West Virginia
On Friday night, 2023 running back commit Jordan Louie announced his de-commitment from West Virginia. Louie wrote the following statement:. “I’d like to first thank God for allowing me to be in this position. Secondly, I would like to especially thank Coach Lesley and Coach Chad Scott for recruiting me. Also, Coach Neal Brown and the fans for believing in me and accepting me into heir family. Lastly, I would like to thank everyone who played a role in getting me this far. After a lot of prayer and speaking with my family, I would like to decommit from West Virginia University and publicly open up my recruitment, 100% to all schools. I want to explore my options. West Virginia could potentially still be a landing spot for me. Thank you and please respect my decision.”
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction from West Virginia’s First Win Over Oklahoma Since Joining Big 12
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia players Garrett Greene, Casey Legg, Jasir Cox and Sean Martin speak with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, after WVU’s first win over Oklahoma since joining the Big 12. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis...
