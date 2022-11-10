ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Waikiki non-profit funds HPD to help fight crime

WAIKIKI (KITV4) – Officials at the Waikiki Business Improvement District Association said they are committed to help fight crime in the area. The non-profit organization funds the Honolulu Police Department annually – and hopes these funds will help with sidewalk clean-up operations as well as pay for overtime to officers.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu Police open arson investigation in Kapolei mail drop box fire

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) - The Honolulu Police department has opened an arson investigation after Honolulu firefighters extinguised a fire at a mailbox at the Kapolei Post Office early Saturday morning. Fire crews responded to a rubbish fire at about 12:25 a.m. and found smoke coming from a United States Postal...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Vendors in "Made in Hawaii" event must really be local

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Businesses participating in the "Made in Hawaii" festival must really be local. Festival officials said there are criteria on how much manufacturing has to be done within the islands and almost 400 local vendors made the cut at the Ala Moana Center this Veteran’s Day weekend.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiireporter.com

“By right” zoning would streamline building permit process

I’ve been playing a new online game, but no matter what I do, I can’t seem to win. It’s a real-life simulation about getting authorized to build a house for your family. But I keep getting tripped up by Honolulu’s permitting process. The creative folks at...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Reported gas leak prompts evacuations at Moiliili restaurant

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A reported gas leak prompted an evacuation Friday night at the Pieology University restaurant in Moiliili. Firefighters responded to the incident around 6 p.m. on South King Street. The Honolulu Fire Department said workers and customers were asked to evacuate the restaurant as they investigated the odor...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Veterans Day events in Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific will hold a veterans day ceremony from 10am to 11:30am on Veterans Day. The Oahu Veterans Council is sponsoring the event, and the guest speaker will be from the marine corps.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Coast Guard responding after 80-foot boat sinks in Ala Wai Boat Harbor

A boat sank at Ala Wai Harbor overnight, triggering concern about fuel pollution. Iolani looks to defend their HHSAA State title as they look towards Waipahu or Kapa’a. Game time is right around the corner in the HHSAA State Football Tournament, but some teams will have to wait a little bit longer, like the Iolani Raiders.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Made in Hawaii Festival featuring over 400 vendors

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The 28th Made in Hawaii Festival presented by Mahi Pono is taking place this Veterans day weekend at the Ala Moana center. Attendees can purchase a two-hour times entry pass for $13 or an all-day access pass for $35.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Woman hit along Nimitz Highway hospitalized in critical condition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night left a 53-year-old woman in critical condition, according to authorities. Traffic investigators with Honolulu police say the crash happened around 10:50 p.m. A vehicle was heading westbound on Nimitz Highway when the driver hit the woman who was either crossing...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hundreds of visitors to help clean up Honolulu's Ala Wai canal

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Since the Genki Ala Wai project first started in 2019, technical advisor Hiromichi Nago reported the condition of the canal has been improving. The sludge containing rotten organic matter on the Kapahulu end of the canal dipped from being 23 inches deep to just 3 inches. According to Nago, the amount of fecal bacteria has diminished as well.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Allison Wong, head of state arts agency, put on administrative leave

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The State Foundation on Culture and the Arts Board of Commissioners have placed Allison Wong, the head of the state arts agency, on administrative leave, KITV4 has confirmed Thursday. The state Foundation on Culture and the Arts appointed Wong as its executive director in August 2022.
HONOLULU, HI

