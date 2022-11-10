Read full article on original website
Related
mauinow.com
Barge operator to pay $1.1 million for damaging 15,000 corals in Honolulu Harbor
In May 2021, while dredging Honolulu Harbor, the anchors and cables of a barge operated by Healy Tibbitts Builders broke or damaged more than 15,000 corals and 140 square yards of live rock, according to a survey conducted by the Hawaiʻi State Department of Land and Natural Resources and the US Fish and Wildlife Service.
KITV.com
Waikiki non-profit funds HPD to help fight crime
WAIKIKI (KITV4) – Officials at the Waikiki Business Improvement District Association said they are committed to help fight crime in the area. The non-profit organization funds the Honolulu Police Department annually – and hopes these funds will help with sidewalk clean-up operations as well as pay for overtime to officers.
KITV.com
Boat sinks in Ala Wai Boat Harbor; Coast Guard on scene for oil spill cleanup
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An 80-foot boat in the Ala Wai Boat Harbor sank Thursday night, causing an oil spill in the Harbor. The U.S. Coast Guard has been on scene to clean up the oil spill that leaked into the harbor. The amount of oil spilled is unknown.
KITV.com
Honolulu Police open arson investigation in Kapolei mail drop box fire
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) - The Honolulu Police department has opened an arson investigation after Honolulu firefighters extinguised a fire at a mailbox at the Kapolei Post Office early Saturday morning. Fire crews responded to a rubbish fire at about 12:25 a.m. and found smoke coming from a United States Postal...
KITV.com
Vendors in "Made in Hawaii" event must really be local
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Businesses participating in the "Made in Hawaii" festival must really be local. Festival officials said there are criteria on how much manufacturing has to be done within the islands and almost 400 local vendors made the cut at the Ala Moana Center this Veteran’s Day weekend.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii vets who took part in state’s first-ever Honor Flight return home on Veterans Day
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On this Veterans Day, some of our nation’s heroes returned home to Honolulu after visiting the nation’s capital and the memorials that pay tribute to their service. Dozens of people lined up at the gate and baggage claim area to honor 28 veterans — complete...
Injured female youth airlifted at Waimano Falls Trail
Hawai'i Fire Department reported that they successfully rescued an injured female hiker in her teens. She was hiking at Waimano Falls Trail in Pearl City.
hawaiireporter.com
“By right” zoning would streamline building permit process
I’ve been playing a new online game, but no matter what I do, I can’t seem to win. It’s a real-life simulation about getting authorized to build a house for your family. But I keep getting tripped up by Honolulu’s permitting process. The creative folks at...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Reported gas leak prompts evacuations at Moiliili restaurant
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A reported gas leak prompted an evacuation Friday night at the Pieology University restaurant in Moiliili. Firefighters responded to the incident around 6 p.m. on South King Street. The Honolulu Fire Department said workers and customers were asked to evacuate the restaurant as they investigated the odor...
KITV.com
New members elected to Honolulu City Council could affect power dynamic
Four seats on Honolulu's city council were open in the election. Three of the people voted in are new to the council. KITV4's Diane Ako looks at how this might change the power dynamic in this nine-member council. Tyler Dos Santos Tam will be one of the three new faces...
3 Hawai’i medical centers win national recognition
Pali Momi Medical Center, Straub Medical Center and Wilcox Medical Center received recognition from The American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program.
KITV.com
Veterans Day events in Honolulu
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific will hold a veterans day ceremony from 10am to 11:30am on Veterans Day. The Oahu Veterans Council is sponsoring the event, and the guest speaker will be from the marine corps.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Coast Guard responding after 80-foot boat sinks in Ala Wai Boat Harbor
A boat sank at Ala Wai Harbor overnight, triggering concern about fuel pollution. Iolani looks to defend their HHSAA State title as they look towards Waipahu or Kapa’a. Game time is right around the corner in the HHSAA State Football Tournament, but some teams will have to wait a little bit longer, like the Iolani Raiders.
State waters will now require annual lay net permits
The Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Aquatic Resources is now requiring all lay netters to obtain permits to lay their nets in state waters.
Koko Crater Stables: Gunfight At The Not-So-OK Corral
Death threats. Bullying on social media. Allegations of elitism, animal cruelty and improper conflicts of interest. The ferocious four-year tug of war over a publicly owned horse stable in Hawaii Kai is coming to a close. Given to the city by Princess Bernice Pauahi Bishop, it is Oahu’s last remaining...
Gov. Ige reflects on eight years in office
With less than a month left in office Governor David Ige reflects on his legacy and his accomplishments. He also shared what he plans to do next.
KITV.com
Made in Hawaii Festival featuring over 400 vendors
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The 28th Made in Hawaii Festival presented by Mahi Pono is taking place this Veterans day weekend at the Ala Moana center. Attendees can purchase a two-hour times entry pass for $13 or an all-day access pass for $35.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Woman hit along Nimitz Highway hospitalized in critical condition
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night left a 53-year-old woman in critical condition, according to authorities. Traffic investigators with Honolulu police say the crash happened around 10:50 p.m. A vehicle was heading westbound on Nimitz Highway when the driver hit the woman who was either crossing...
KITV.com
Hundreds of visitors to help clean up Honolulu's Ala Wai canal
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Since the Genki Ala Wai project first started in 2019, technical advisor Hiromichi Nago reported the condition of the canal has been improving. The sludge containing rotten organic matter on the Kapahulu end of the canal dipped from being 23 inches deep to just 3 inches. According to Nago, the amount of fecal bacteria has diminished as well.
KITV.com
Allison Wong, head of state arts agency, put on administrative leave
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The State Foundation on Culture and the Arts Board of Commissioners have placed Allison Wong, the head of the state arts agency, on administrative leave, KITV4 has confirmed Thursday. The state Foundation on Culture and the Arts appointed Wong as its executive director in August 2022.
Comments / 1