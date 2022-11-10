Read full article on original website
Related
Why Fans Think This Duggar Son Had A Secret Baby
The Duggar family's Christmas newsletter might be a bit longer than usual this year. 2022 was a busy time for the "Counting On" reality family; it seemed that hardly a day passed without some new development in the lives of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and their 19 children. Of course, the most infamous was the trial and sentencing of oldest son Josh, which some family members felt was just and others felt was too harsh. But there were far happier events, too. Son Jeremiah was married in March, and three of the Duggar daughters — Jill Dillard, Jinger Vuolo, and Jessa Seewald — moved to new homes to accommodate their growing children.
The Duggar Girls All Had Stunning Wedding Dresses! See the ’19 Kids and Counting’ Stars’ Gowns
The Duggar girls definitely know how to choose wedding dresses! Fans have watched several of the former stars of 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On get married over the years. The first Duggar kid to tie the knot was Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s eldest son, Josh Duggar, who...
The Hollywood Gossip
Anna Duggar: My In-Laws Betrayed Me!
It’s been nearly one year since Josh Duggar was convicted by a jury of his peers for illegally downloading photos and videos of children under the age of 12. It’s been nearly six months since Josh Duggar was sentenced to over 12 years in a federal prison for this heinous crime.
Secret Babies? Jim Bob Duggar Says He Has ‘30’ Grandchildren After Joy-Anna Pregnancy Announcement
Secret babies? Jim Bob Duggar revealed that he has “30” grandchildren after his daughter Joy-Anna Duggar announced that she’s pregnant with baby No. 3. Joy-Anna, 25, shared a video via her YouTube channel on Sunday, October 30, which documented her telling her family members that she’s pregnant. At one point, she revealed the exciting news during a FaceTime call with Jim Bob, 57.
Why Jinger Duggar Vuolo's Explosive New Book Might End Her Relationship With Jim Bob And Michelle
It's been over a decade since the Duggar family appeared on our TV screens via TLC. The network slated the large brood two reality shows, "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On," which showed off their everyday life with 19 kids and strict religious values. While they were considered a wholesome family at first, several scandals have tainted their image (via Insider).
Are ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Stars Kim Plath and Barry Plath Divorced? Inside Their Split
After 24 years of marriage, Welcome to Plathville stars Kim Plath and Barry Plath shocked fans when they announced their decision to split during season 4 of the TLC series — but have they filed for divorce? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Barry and Kim’s separation.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jeremy Roloff Insults Mom, Grosses Out Fans
When possible, Amy Roloff wants peace in her family. With the exception of the grandkids, they’re all adults. She’d love for everyone to put their differences aside and move forward. But the recent Roloff family feud over the farm is not the first conflict. Remember, they’re a family....
Jinger Duggar Vuolo Announces 'The Hardest Thing' She's Ever Done
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Jinger Duggar Vuolo is out to prove that there's life — and happiness — after reality TV. As a member of the "19 Kids & Counting" family, she dutifully followed the Duggar household rules on gender roles, modest clothing, and obedience to authority. These strict teachings were part of the family's controversial church group, the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), and Jinger grew up believing this was the only way to stay in God's good graces. She now believes differently — and she's speaking her mind for the first time.
The Hollywood Gossip
Duggar Family: Turning Their Backs on Anna as Josh's Appeal Efforts Falter?
When Josh Duggar was convicted on charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse materials (CSAM), many observers wondered how his wife, Anna Duggar, would survive. After all, Anna would now be forced to raise seven children on her own with no income and no real-world job experience. In the...
Who Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar’s First Wife ‘Baby Girl Lisa’?
90 Day Fiancé star Usman “SojaBoy” Umar and his girlfriend, Kimberly “Kim” Menzies, are struggling to get his mother’s blessing on their marriage thanks to the rapper’s first failed relationship with an American woman. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Usman’s first wife, Lisa Hamme.
realitytitbit.com
Sister Wives fans convinced Kody went to Logan’s wedding amid attendance confusion
Kody Brown rose to fame on TLC show Sister Wives. He, his four wives, and their 18 children have been the focus of the show since 2010. Twelve years on and Sister Wives is still a hit TLC series with fans. But, there have been many changes within the Brown family as of late.
The Hollywood Gossip
Sister Wives: Robyn Brown Thinks Meri Should Just Leave Kody
On this Sunday’s brand new episode of Sister Wives, Robyn Brown and Meri Brown will sit down to delve into Christine’s decision to leave Kody. But the conversation won’t simply focus on this single failed relationship. At various points, it will shift to where Meri stands with...
KTVB
'Sister Wives': Kody Says He Was Only Intimate With Christine Out of 'Duty': 'I Wasn't in Love' (Exclusive)
Kody Brown is trying to pinpoint the source of his anger in ET's exclusive sneak peek clip from this Sunday's Sister Wives. The family is still gathered at Christine's house after she informed her fellow sister wives in last week's episode that she is moving to Utah within the week after her split from Kody.
How the Duggars Are Raising Their Kids Differently From Jim Bob and Michelle’s Rules
Making changes. Many of the Duggar kids have chosen to raise their children differently than their parents, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar. Jim Bob and Michelle raised their 19 kids under strict rules that included specific dress codes, not being allowed to use birth control, being homeschooled and not drinking alcohol.
The Hollywood Gossip
WHOA! Kody Brown Tells Meri to "Marry Another" in Stunning Sister Wives Trailer
Kody Brown is already down on spiritual spouse. And it now sounds like he’d be totally cool adding to that tally. In a sneak peek at the remaining episodes on Sister Wives Season 17 (released online by People Magazine), Kody is dealing with the fallout from Christine’s decision to walk away from her marriage.
The Hollywood Gossip
Tammy Slaton: ENGAGED in Rehab! Planning to Get Married Very Soon!
Tammy Slaton just dropped a romantic bombshell on the world of reality television. According to The Sun, the long-time 1,000-lb Sisters star accepted a proposal this week from a guy named Caleb who she met in rehab. (The reality TV star has been attempting to recover in this facility since...
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Loren and Alexei Celebrate First Halloween with Their Three Kids as Minions
Loren and Alexei Brovarnik celebrated Halloween for the first time as family of five Loren and Alexei Brovarnik wore sweet matching costumes with their three kids as they celebrated their first Halloween as a family of five. On Tuesday, the After the 90 Days couple shared photos from their Halloween out with daughter Ariel Raya, 8 weeks, and sons Asher Noah, 1, and Shai Josef, 2. "Happy Halloween from Gru & his minions 😏," they captioend the shot, which shows Alexei holding Ariel in a little Minions onesie as he wears...
2 Women Return to Bachelor in Paradise — Only to Learn Their Connections Pursued Other Relationships
Host Jesse Palmer announced the end of the split-beach twist on Tuesday's episode of BiP This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise. The time has finally come for all of the singles to reunite on Bachelor in Paradise. Host Jesse Palmer informed the original ladies during Tuesday's episode that they could return to the beach, but warned, "You're going back to a very different beach." Jesse said the women didn't need to head back together and could start returning as soon as they desired. Shanae Ankney and Genevieve Parisi made the journey...
Robyn Brown's Battle With COVID-19 Impacts Her Time on 'Sister Wives'
Like it or not, we're still living in the midst of a society ravaged by the ongoing presence of COVID-19. Despite worldwide vaccination efforts and regular booster shots being offered, the disease that caused a global quarantine back in early 2020 can still present a danger to many people. At...
The Hollywood Gossip
Duggar Brothers: Here's the REAL Reason Why We Continue to Defend Josh!
These days, Josh Duggar has very few defenders. In fact, it’s pretty much impossible to imagine any public figure standing up for the convicted sex offender. But behind closed doors, Josh continues to enjoy the support of his parents and most of his 18 siblings. There are those who...
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
180K+
Followers
28K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0