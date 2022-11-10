Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ironton Tribune
Sarah Simmons: Good bye to a career serving the community
I never meant to work in newspapers. I lucked into a data entry job for a local publication when I was a teenager and things snowballed from there. After nearly two decades learning and working in every department, from catching papers off the press, designing advertisements, writing stories, managing staff, my professional life is moving on.
Ironton Tribune
Annual turkey dinner giveaway approaches
Harvest for the Hungry will hold the annual Thanksgiving turkey dinner distribution on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The process will be a drive-through model, which is the same as last year. To qualify, the client must reside in Lawrence County. The distribution will be conducted at the First Church of the...
Ohio University students to be featured on Amazon Tv Show
ATHENS, Ohio (WTRF) — Season 6 of The College Tour on Amazon Prime Video will feature Ohio University students. It’s an innovative series from Emmy-nominated producers Alex Boylan, Lisa Hennessy, and Burton Roberts, that is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Hosted by The Amazing Race winner Boylan, The College Tour travels the country telling […]
iheart.com
Second Public Meeting on Challenges of Paint Creek Recreational Trail
The Ross County Park District has schedueled their second public meeting regarding the challenges faced in maintaining the Paint Creek Recreational Trail. The public meeting will be held Tuesday at the Christopher Conference Center off Bridge Street in Chillicothe, from 5:30 to 7pm. The Park District will present different scenarios that the board has discussed in regard to the trail.
WHIZ
Missing Zanesville Man Located
The Zanesville Police Department has cancelled the alert for a missing man. 39-year-old Jeremy Clapper was located and is fine according to Det. Sgt. Phil Michel. Clapper was reported missing on November 5. Tagged Jeremy Clapper missing man. Post navigation. Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family...
WHIZ
Veterans Day Parade in Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s always important to remember our Veterans for risking their lives to protect our Country and freedoms and values. And the Zanesville community did just that with their annual Veterans Day Parade. The Veterans Day Parade is a way to honor Veterans while also having some fun...
WSAZ
Veteran wins free dental implants from Graf Dental Surgery
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - To help give back to the men and women who fought for our country, Graf Dental Surgery in Wheelersburg has chosen to give one veteran a personalized, lifelong smile through dental implants. “We just want to be able to show our appreciation to them because they...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe trooper named Trooper of the Year
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Corey J. Cottrill has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Chillicothe Post. The selection of Trooper Cottrill, 32, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Chillicothe Post, according to Assistant Post Commander Sergeant Bobby Brown.
WHIZ
House Fire on Luck Avenue
The Zanesville Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire Thursday evening. The fire broke out around 7pm at 112 Luck Avenue. Chief Jeff Bell said that one person was taken to Genesis Hospital. Chief Bell said they’re currently investigating the cause of the fire. We’ll...
Bellaire Will Play For Regional Championship
DUNCAN FALLS,OHIO (WTRF) – The Bellaire Big Reds will play for the region 23 championship following their 20-0 win over Nelsonville-York. Bellaire will face Fort Frye in the regional final. The Big Reds and Cadets met in week two of the regular season with Fort Frye winning 62-26.
hotelnewsresource.com
Courtyard Columbus-Newark, Ohio For Sale
CBRE Hotels has been exclusively retained in connection with the solicitation of bids to acquire the fee simple interest in the 84-room Courtyard by Marriott located directly on State Route 161/16, west of downtown Newark, and east of Granville and New Albany, Ohio. The Courtyard is situated on 1.904-acre site with excellent configuration with prime access and visibility to State Route 16.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters respond to Sofidel in Circleville
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple fire crews have responded to the Sofidel facility along Route 23 in Circleville. According to initial reports, smoke was seen coming from the converting warehouse at the facility. There is no word at this time about the seriousness of the fire. Additional assistance was...
sciotopost.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol Chillicothe Post Trooper of the Year
Chillicothe – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Corey J. Cottrill has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Chillicothe Post. The selection of Trooper Cottrill, age 32, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Chillicothe Post. Trooper Cottrill was selected for this award by his peers, because of his enthusiastic work attitude, leadership abilities, community engagement, and his level of professionalism with his supervisors, peers, and the public.
Ohio man killed in Gallia County crash
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man is dead after a crash in Gallia County, Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Gregory Martin, of Gallipolis, was killed in a car crash on SR 141 near milepost 2 in Gallia County on Nov. 11 at 12:21 a.m. OSHP says the road was closed for about […]
dayton247now.com
'I ain't caving and I ain't crumbling': Wagner wiretaps played in Pike County trial
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) – Prosecutors Wednesday finally played most of the wiretap recordings made in the summer of 2018 in the final stages of the investigation into the Wagner family for their alleged roles in the Pike County massacre. Those recordings included conversations from the phones of all four...
WOUB
Ohio Hockey falls to Pitt 2-1 in game two of their series
Ohio Hockey was set to host a catfight on Saturday night against the Pittsburgh Panthers. The two teams met 24 hours prior in an Ohio seven to one win. Ohio forward Luc Reeve came into the game leading the ACHA in goals and was second in points. After a three-point night in Friday’s meeting, Pittsburgh needed to slow him down to stand a chance.
Ohio National Forest on fire
Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
WHIZ
Zanesville Farmers Market moves indoors
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Zanesville Farmers Market has moved to Weasel Boy for the fall season where you can buy fresh foods from fruits to vegetables and other locally made products. Owner of MayApple Farm Rick Felumlee was selling fresh mushrooms that are grown out at his farm in Dresden. He...
WHIZ
Semi Accident on I-70
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a semi accident on Interstate 70. The accident took place before 2pm between the Adamsville and Airport Exit. Muskingum County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said that one semi is on its side and may be leaking. Jadwin said the eastbound passing lane...
WTAP
Structure fire on the 900 block of Garrison Lane
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A call came in of a structure fire on the 900 block of Garrison Lane around 12 AM Saturday. What has been released to us at this point, is a call came into the 911 dispatch center of a garage fire. The fire was on the...
Comments / 0