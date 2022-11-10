ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

therealdeal.com

South Florida real estate players gear up for recession, but remain optimistic

Top brokers, landlords and developers doing business in South Florida’s real estate market are gearing up for an economic recession, although they believe deal flow and new construction will hold steady in the coming year. That was the consensus among panelists and attendees at The Real Deal’s South Florida...
MIAMI, FL
therealdeal.com

Two Roads’ Taylor Collins on slowdown, rising interest rates

Taylor Collins, a managing partner at Two Roads Development, is aware of the paradox a lot of developers and brokers are seeing in the market, especially in Miami. He agrees that the slowdown is here, and hesitates to compare anything to the boom in prices of last year. Yet, he is still finding that demand is high. Last year, he said, was “a very strange year” with an “unnatural” appreciation of values.
MIAMI, FL
therealdeal.com

“We’re at the teenage years of Miami”: Next gen developers see opportunity

Despite coming from distinct real estate legacies, developers Rishi Kapoor and Alex Witkoff see eye-to-eye on the future of real estate in Miami. “We’re at the teenage years of Miami,” said Witkoff, executive vice president of development at Witkoff. “Miami used to be a boom-and-bust market. Now it’s much more stable.”
MIAMI, FL
therealdeal.com

“Miami is the last man standing”: Marc Roberts weighs in with Robert Rivani on hospitality

With his exuberant fashion sense and style, imagine Robert Rivani as a Gen Z Mr. Monopoly, the titular character of the popular real estate board game. His commercial condo buying spree in Miami and Miami Beach this past year is akin to picking up Monopoly properties that can generate the highest income, Rivani told a standing room only crowd at The Real Deal’s South Florida Showcase + Forum on Thursday.
MIAMI, FL
therealdeal.com

Lithia Motors pays $29M for Doral industrial building

A national automotive company picked up a Doral industrial building near car dealerships that it acquired over the summer. An entity led by executives with Lithia Motors, including the Medford, Oregon-based firm’s CEO Bryan DeBoer, paid $28.5 million for the 145,000-square-foot facility at 9300 Northwest 13th Street, records show.
DORAL, FL
therealdeal.com

New Urban Communities plans houses in Sunrise for middle-income buyers

New Urban Communities Corporation plans to acquire city-owned land in Sunrise for a 28-house development reserved mainly for middle-income buyers. The Delray Beach-based developer probably will sell the single-family homes at prices “in the $400,000s, which, in this day and age, is pretty reasonably priced,” Tim Hernandez, co-founder of New Urban Communities, told The Real Deal.
SUNRISE, FL

