Herald & Review
City of Praise event urges Decatur-area men to invest time in kids
DECATUR – Shemuel Sanders and Antwane McClelland share a bond forged on experiences no parent wants to undergo: Both lost children to gun violence on the streets. Sanders' daughter died two years ago. McClelland has lost two sons in the last 13 months. “We want to see our youth...
wglt.org
19-year-old accused of stabbing his girlfriend 17 times in their Bloomington apartment
A 19-year-old was charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend 17 times inside their east Bloomington apartment. It happened Thursday night in their apartment in the 2100 block of Todd Drive. Prosecutors say Chance Young brought a 6-inch long knife into their bedroom and said, “I’m going to need you to let me kill you,” and suggested he was the Messiah. Young then allegedly stabbed the victim repeatedly. The victim said it appeared to be random and unprovoked.
Herald & Review
Decatur catalytic converter thief gets prison and a plea deal
DECATUR — Mitchell R. Chapman, the Decatur man who made a living stealing catalytic converters, took a plea deal that saw him sentenced to three years in prison. The deal, negotiated by defense attorney Philip Tibbs, required prosecutors to drop three additional burglary charges along with two counts of aiding and abetting in the possession of stolen property and a further charge of possession of burglary tools.
Police say gun violence down in C-U, amidst overnight murder
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — “It’s disheartening, it’s concerning, this is my community, I’ve grown up in this community,” Lieutenant Ben Newell with the Champaign Police Department said when discussing gun violence in the Champaign area. Champaign was one of two police departments to announce a significant reduction in gun violence over the last year, and […]
Champaign Police: Man hurt in drive-by shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot Friday morning in a drive-by shooting. Champaign Police officials said the department received a report at 9:30 a.m. of a shooting near Elm and Washington Streets. Responding officers found the 23-year-old victim at that location with a gunshot wound […]
geneseorepublic.com
Illinois man who pleaded guilty to Jan. 6 attack is arrested in fatal Interstate 55 crash
A 44-year-old Auburn, Ill., man who pleaded guilty in federal court in early September to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the deadly Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol has been arrested in connection with a fatal accident on Interstate 55 Tuesday. Illinois State Police confirmed Sunday morning Shane...
25newsnow.com
Police confirm Thursday night stabbing was case of domestic violence
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Police have identified a local man accused repeatedly stabbing his girlfriend at their east side apartment Thursday night, and confirmed they believe it’s a case of domestic violence. While the woman’s injuries were serious, she is expected to survive. Police arrested Chance...
WAND TV
Decatur man receives 24-month probation; accused of attacking and pouring gasoline on a woman
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A Decatur man accused of pouring gasoline on a woman and hitting her in the head with a gas pump, was sentenced to 24 months probation on Thursday. Reginald V. Anderson, 58, was originally arrested on domestic battery charges in June after a domestic dispute occurred at a BP gas station in South Shores, on May 6.
Urbana man killed in Wednesday night shooting
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 24-year-old man from Urbana has died after he was shot Wednesday night. Urbana Police officials said officers responded to the area of Philo Road and Michigan Avenue just after 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound […]
WAND TV
Christmas concert held to support The Salvation Army
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Salvation Army will hold its Christmas Season Music Concert. The concert is on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Decatur. It's a free music concert to support the services of The Salvation Army. Donations will be accepted during a free-will offering at the event.
25newsnow.com
Police: Woman stabbed ‘multiple’ times in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A woman is hospitalized with very serious injuries after a man stabbed her Thursday night on Bloomington’s east side, a police lieutenant said. The woman suffered “multiple” stab wounds about 9:25 p.m. in an apartment in the 2100 block of Todd Drive, near East Empire Street, the lieutenant also said.
WAND TV
Maroa-Forsyth High School student arrested
MAROA-FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND)- A Maroa-Forsyth High School student is in police custody awaiting investigation. School officials believe the student stabbed another student who was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to Maroa-Forsyth Superintendent Dr. Kristopher Kahler, police were called to the school around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday and arrested...
wsmiradio.com
Hillsboro Police Attempt to I.D. Person of Interest in Felony Theft
Hillsboro Police Attempt to I.D. Person of Interest in Felony Theft. The Hillsboro Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying the individual in the attached photos. The individual is a person of interest in a theft that occured in Hillsboro during the evening hours of November 7th, 2022.
WAND TV
Free bus ride offered for local Veterans
ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - With the community's support and help, a bus ride was organized on Veterans Day to take veterans around Decatur and Macon County. Brad Wells told WAND News it was an idea that turned into a reality. He said locals came together and businesses donated funds to organize a bus to start at Bargenta and take local veterans around the county.
Majestic 130-Year Old Church in Illinois Turned into Microbrew
If you are looking for a unique eating and drinking experience you will want to stop by either of the two locations for Obed & Issac's. Out of the two, there is one that just stands out and that is the Peoria location. The microbrew and restaurant sit in what once was a church in the Peoria area. Built in 1889, the church has been used for several things including events, business offices, group tours, special events, and dance, art, and photography studios.
Herald & Review
Man who hit girlfriend and soaked her in gas gets probation
DECATUR — The Decatur man who inflicted a bloody head wound on his girlfriend by clubbing her with a gas pump — and then using it to soak her in fuel — was sentenced to 24 months probation on Thursday. Reginald V. Anderson, 58, had pleaded guilty...
Herald & Review
Search for Decatur family of Purple Heart recipient
DECATUR — The hunt is on to return the Tuttle family’s Purple Heart medal. It is one of 11 such medals recovered from abandoned bank safe deposit boxes and turned over to the care of Illinois state Treasurer Michael Frerichs. His office is now trying to trace family...
WAND TV
Springfield police release final report into resigned officer's 'racist and disturbing' online posts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department has released its final investigative report concerning a now former Springfield officer who police said was linked to "racist and disturbing" online posts. WAND News first reported back in April that authorities said Aaron Nichols was first placed on unpaid administrative leave...
foxillinois.com
Police respond to shots fired in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department is investigating after shots were fired Tuesday night. Officials say it happened in the 2100 block of East Stuart Street. Police tell us they believe someone inside a car was shooting at those in another car. No one was injured during...
