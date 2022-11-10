ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Herald & Review

City of Praise event urges Decatur-area men to invest time in kids

DECATUR – Shemuel Sanders and Antwane McClelland share a bond forged on experiences no parent wants to undergo: Both lost children to gun violence on the streets. Sanders' daughter died two years ago. McClelland has lost two sons in the last 13 months. “We want to see our youth...
DECATUR, IL
wglt.org

19-year-old accused of stabbing his girlfriend 17 times in their Bloomington apartment

A 19-year-old was charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend 17 times inside their east Bloomington apartment. It happened Thursday night in their apartment in the 2100 block of Todd Drive. Prosecutors say Chance Young brought a 6-inch long knife into their bedroom and said, “I’m going to need you to let me kill you,” and suggested he was the Messiah. Young then allegedly stabbed the victim repeatedly. The victim said it appeared to be random and unprovoked.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur catalytic converter thief gets prison and a plea deal

DECATUR — Mitchell R. Chapman, the Decatur man who made a living stealing catalytic converters, took a plea deal that saw him sentenced to three years in prison. The deal, negotiated by defense attorney Philip Tibbs, required prosecutors to drop three additional burglary charges along with two counts of aiding and abetting in the possession of stolen property and a further charge of possession of burglary tools.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Police say gun violence down in C-U, amidst overnight murder

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — “It’s disheartening, it’s concerning, this is my community, I’ve grown up in this community,” Lieutenant Ben Newell with the Champaign Police Department said when discussing gun violence in the Champaign area.  Champaign was one of two police departments to announce a significant reduction in gun violence over the last year, and […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police: Man hurt in drive-by shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot Friday morning in a drive-by shooting. Champaign Police officials said the department received a report at 9:30 a.m. of a shooting near Elm and Washington Streets. Responding officers found the 23-year-old victim at that location with a gunshot wound […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
25newsnow.com

Police confirm Thursday night stabbing was case of domestic violence

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Police have identified a local man accused repeatedly stabbing his girlfriend at their east side apartment Thursday night, and confirmed they believe it’s a case of domestic violence. While the woman’s injuries were serious, she is expected to survive. Police arrested Chance...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Urbana man killed in Wednesday night shooting

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 24-year-old man from Urbana has died after he was shot Wednesday night. Urbana Police officials said officers responded to the area of Philo Road and Michigan Avenue just after 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound […]
URBANA, IL
WAND TV

Christmas concert held to support The Salvation Army

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Salvation Army will hold its Christmas Season Music Concert. The concert is on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Decatur. It's a free music concert to support the services of The Salvation Army. Donations will be accepted during a free-will offering at the event.
DECATUR, IL
25newsnow.com

Police: Woman stabbed ‘multiple’ times in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A woman is hospitalized with very serious injuries after a man stabbed her Thursday night on Bloomington’s east side, a police lieutenant said. The woman suffered “multiple” stab wounds about 9:25 p.m. in an apartment in the 2100 block of Todd Drive, near East Empire Street, the lieutenant also said.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

Maroa-Forsyth High School student arrested

MAROA-FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND)- A Maroa-Forsyth High School student is in police custody awaiting investigation. School officials believe the student stabbed another student who was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to Maroa-Forsyth Superintendent Dr. Kristopher Kahler, police were called to the school around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday and arrested...
wsmiradio.com

Hillsboro Police Attempt to I.D. Person of Interest in Felony Theft

Hillsboro Police Attempt to I.D. Person of Interest in Felony Theft. The Hillsboro Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying the individual in the attached photos. The individual is a person of interest in a theft that occured in Hillsboro during the evening hours of November 7th, 2022.
HILLSBORO, IL
WAND TV

Free bus ride offered for local Veterans

ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - With the community's support and help, a bus ride was organized on Veterans Day to take veterans around Decatur and Macon County. Brad Wells told WAND News it was an idea that turned into a reality. He said locals came together and businesses donated funds to organize a bus to start at Bargenta and take local veterans around the county.
MACON COUNTY, IL
KISS 106

Majestic 130-Year Old Church in Illinois Turned into Microbrew

If you are looking for a unique eating and drinking experience you will want to stop by either of the two locations for Obed & Issac's. Out of the two, there is one that just stands out and that is the Peoria location. The microbrew and restaurant sit in what once was a church in the Peoria area. Built in 1889, the church has been used for several things including events, business offices, group tours, special events, and dance, art, and photography studios.
PEORIA, IL
Herald & Review

Man who hit girlfriend and soaked her in gas gets probation

DECATUR — The Decatur man who inflicted a bloody head wound on his girlfriend by clubbing her with a gas pump — and then using it to soak her in fuel — was sentenced to 24 months probation on Thursday. Reginald V. Anderson, 58, had pleaded guilty...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Search for Decatur family of Purple Heart recipient

DECATUR — The hunt is on to return the Tuttle family’s Purple Heart medal. It is one of 11 such medals recovered from abandoned bank safe deposit boxes and turned over to the care of Illinois state Treasurer Michael Frerichs. His office is now trying to trace family...
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Police respond to shots fired in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department is investigating after shots were fired Tuesday night. Officials say it happened in the 2100 block of East Stuart Street. Police tell us they believe someone inside a car was shooting at those in another car. No one was injured during...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy