ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shooting: Police officers witness man shot, killed in West Town, CPD says
CHICAGO -- A man was fatally shot early Sunday in West Town, according to police. About 2:40 a.m., officers were investigating after hearing gunshots and when they arrived to the 2200 block of West Walnut Street, whey saw a suspect fire shots at a man before getting inside grey car and driving off, Chicago police said.
Man Shot by Police in East Garfield Park; 5 Taken Into Custody
A man was shot by Chicago police Saturday evening during an armed confrontation with officers outside an East Garfield Park home, according to officials. About 5 p.m., officers on patrol spotted a car wanted for evading an earlier traffic stop and they followed the vehicle to the 600 block of North Central Park Avenue, where the driver parked in a garage and then walked to the rear porch of a home while holding a gun, police said.
abc17news.com
Robber, clerk fatally shoot each other in Chicago grocery
CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a robbery suspect and a grocery clerk fatally shot each other during an attempted holdup. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office says the shootings Friday evening inside the El Barakah Supermarket in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood killed 24-year-old would-be robber Nicholas Williams and 63-year-old clerk Ali Hassan of Berwyn. Police say Williams entered the store and produced a handgun in an attempt to rob the store, but Hassan pulled a gun from his waistband and shot Williams in the chest. Williams returned fire and shot Hassan in the chest and back. Police say Williams ran from the store but collapsed and died.
cwbchicago.com
Video shows man attacking and robbing woman in West Loop; CPD needs help tracking the offender down
A man armed with a screwdriver attacked and robbed a woman as she entered her West Loop residence, then stole her car, according to Chicago police. CPD released a video of the attack on November 12, but the crime occurred on September 24. The video footage shows the woman entered...
cwbchicago.com
Red Line passenger wielded box cutter, jumped from moving train to escape robbers, prosecutors say
CHICAGO — A Red Line passenger pulled an emergency escape lever and jumped from a moving train to escape a group of robbers who attacked him in the Loop, prosecutors said Sunday. Two men are charged with being part of the group, including one on bail for allegedly battering...
cwbchicago.com
Wanted man crashes in Uptown, steals nearby car with baby inside; child OK, suspect in custody
Chicago police have a man in custody after he allegedly crashed a car in Uptown, then stole another vehicle nearby that had a 2-month-old boy in the back seat on Sunday morning. Police found the stolen car, arrested the suspect, and safely recovered the baby in the Loop a short time later.
Man shot and killed on South Side: CPD
A man died after being shot in Chicago Lawn, according to police. The man, estimated to be in his 40s, was dropped off at Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to his neck. The shooting occurred at 63rd and Fairfield.
12-year-old girl critically shot in neck after drive-by shooting
CHICAGO — A 12-year-old girl was shot in the neck in South Chicago Sunday morning. According to police, the girl was walking near the 8900 block of South Chicago Avenue around 9:24 a.m. when an individual in a dark colored car fired shots in her direction. She sustained a gunshot wound to the neck and was […]
5 suspects in custody, 1 in hospital after being shot by police after attempted traffic stop, CPD says
CHICAGO — Five people are in custody and three people were taken to the hospital from a shooting that involved police near Humboldt Park Saturday evening, Chicago police and fire say. According to the Chicago Police Department, five suspects are in custody — including one person who was shot by police — after tactical officers […]
Chicago crime: Police seek suspects in pepper spray attack, robbery on CTA Red Line platform
Police said four people approached the victim and pepper sprayed him twice before taking his belongings.
South Shore shooting: Store clerk dies after shot by attempted robber who was killed by CCL holder
A Chicago store clerk has died after being shot by an attempted robber, who a CCL holder killed.
fox32chicago.com
Video from Chicago police shows man attacking woman in West Loop before allegedly stealing her car
CHICAGO - Chicago police released a video of a man attacking a woman in West Loop before allegedly stealing her car. Officials are trying to identify the individual in the video. The incident happened on Sept. 24 around 7:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Monroe Street. The man...
Would-be robber shot dead by customer at South Shore store; clerk also wounded
CHICAGO (CBS) – A customer with a concealed carry license shot and killed a man trying to rob a grocery store in South Shore Friday night.A beloved store clerk was also critically injured in the shooting.The shooting took place at the El Barakah Supermarket on 73rd Street off South Shore Drive, on the ground floor of the 7300 Venture Apartments building.A man attempted to rob the supermarket at gunpoint right before closing time around 6:20 p.m., according to Chicago Police.The robber pointed the gun at the 64-year-old clerk who is also believed to be the owner of the store, police...
Couple robbed, carjacked while loading car with laundry on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A Hispanic couple was loading their car with laundry to go to the nearby laundromat in Cragin when they were robbed and carjacked. Police say around 5 a.m. Saturday a husband and wife were in the 2300 block of North Lamon Avenue when three Black men took their car and their phones.
fox32chicago.com
Girl, 12, in critical condition after being shot in South Chicago: police
CHICAGO - A 12-year-old girl was shot in the neck in South Chicago Sunday morning, police say. Police say the girl was walking in the 8900 block of S. South Chicago Avenue around 9:24 a.m. when someone in a dark-colored car started shooting at her. The victim was taken to...
Woman Allegedly Shoves Flight Attendant During Confrontation on Chicago-Bound Plane
Chicago police and the FBI are investigating after a woman allegedly shoved a flight attendant on a plane landing at O’Hare International Airport on Sunday morning. According to authorities, a disturbance was reported on the flight as it approached the airport at approximately 6 a.m. Sunday. A passenger, who...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot multiple times on Near West Side, dies from injuries
CHICAGO - A man died from his injuries after being shot multiple times on the Near West Side early Sunday. Police say patrols in the area heard several shots being fired. The found a 28-year-old man being shot at in the 2200 block of West Walnut Street around 2:40 a.m.
12-year-old girl in critical condition after getting shot in the neck on South Side: Police
About 9:30 a.m., the 12-year-old girl was walking at 89th and South Chicago Avenue when someone in a dark-colored car fired at the girl, striking her in the neck, Chicago police said. She was shot in the neck.
Flight attendant hurt, 2 others hospitalized after fight breaks out on flight headed to Chicago
Three people were taken to the hospital after an incident onboard a United flight that landed at O’Hare this morning. A United spokesman said, after a flight from San Francisco to Chicago, a disruptive customer was removed by law enforcement.
Chicago restaurant holds fundraiser for employee critically injured in hit-and-run
A white sedan hit an unoccupied parked car, which shifted onto the curb and hit the man, CPD said.
